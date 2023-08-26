Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, denying Mikel Arteta’s side provisional top spot in the table.

Fulham struck gold in 57 seconds when Andreas Pereira pounced on a loose back pass from Bukayo Saka and the midfielder saw goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale well off his line, pulling the trigger from 30 yards out to score and silence the home crowd.

But Arsenal won a penalty for a foul on Fabio Vieira after the hour-mark and Saka redeemed himself with a confident spot kick in the pouring rain. Arsenal made it 2-1 two minutes later when Vieira whipped in a cross for Eddie Nketiah to score.

Fulham were reduced to 10 men when Calvin Bassey received a second booking for a cynical foul on Nketiah to prevent a counter-attack, but they equalised in the 87th minute when Joao Palhinha swept home from a corner to rescue a point.

18:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Silva hits out at ‘joke’ decision as Fulham boss fumes at time-wasting rules

18:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marco Silva hit out at the referring decisions during Fulham’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

Andrea Pereira gave the Cottagers a lead within less than one minute after Bukayo Saka’s mistake before the England international levelled from the spot after the break.

Eddie Nketiah looked to have completed a turnaround for the Gunners three minutes later when latching onto Fabio Vieira’s cross but Joao Palhinha struck late to earn Silva’s side a point.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Arteta leaps to Kai Havertz’s defence after Arsenal draw with Fulham

18:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta has defended Kai Havertz despite taking him off in the 55th minute during Arsenal’s disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Fulham.

The 24-year-old missed his side’s best first half chance and struggled alongside his fellow attackers with Fulham 1-0 up at half-time.

There were audible jeers towards the Germany international inside the Emirates Stadium on just his fourth appearance since his £65million move from Chelsea.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Arteta inviting pressure as Arsenal fail to convince again

17:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

A result like this has been coming for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who haven’t found the right balance early this season.

Arsenal had won their first two games unconvincingly and disappointingly drew at home against 10-man Fulham on Saturday.

New signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have been brought in to lift the team but have caused growing pains upon their introduction.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full analysis here!

(Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella’s post-match video verdict

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

What an afternoon of action!

Arsenal player ratings: Vieira exceptional but tough day for Havertz

17:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal were stunned by 10-man Fulham at the Emirates Stadium to drop points in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Andreas Pereira opened the scoring after capitalising on a sloppy Bukayo Saka pass to score after just 57 seconds.

Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira thought they won the match from the bench as Arsenal got back in front.

First, Vieira’s surge into the box saw him win a penalty for Saka to equalise from the spot. Just two minutes later, Vieira provided again, crossing in for Nketiah to score.

Joao Palhinha tapped in the equaliser from a corner after getting free of poor Arsenal marking, with the Calvin Bassey having been sent off moments earlier having earned a second yellow card.

Nizaar Kinsella was at the Emirates witnessing the action.

(REUTERS)

Honours even as Arsenal held by Fulham in dramatic derby

17:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joao Palhinha struck in the 87th minute to earn a shock 2-2 draw for Fulham at Arsenal.

The hosts looked to have completed a stunning turnaround when substitute Eddie Nketiah fired past Bernd Leno to give them the lead 18 minutes from time, moments after Bukayo Saka’s penalty had made it 1-1 and relieved the tension in north London.

Saka gifted the opening goal to Andreas Pereira after 57 seconds as Arsenal’s habit of letting in early goals at home returned to haunt them.

Read the full match report here!

(Getty Images)

FT: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

A dramatic day at the Emirates Stadium ends in a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal vs Fulham: Gabriel Jesus ON!

16:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

90 mins: The Brazilian replaces Declan Rice with EIGHT added minutes to go

Arsenal vs Fulham: GOAL! Joao Palhinha ‘87

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

87 mins: Palhinha turns in Reed’s corner as 10-man Fulham fight back!

Arsenal vs Fulham: RED CARD!

16:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

82 mins: Bassey sent off for a second yellow after hauling down Nketiah

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham furious as Bassey was down injured throughout the build up to Eddie Nketiah’s goal, leaving them down to 10 men. Marco Silva booked for his tirade towards the officials.

Arsenal vs Fulham: GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Fulham | Eddie Nketiah ‘72

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

72 mins: Fulham FURIOUS with Bassey on the ground after a tackle but Vieira picks up the ball and sweeps a low cross to Nketiah, who finishes well first time.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bukayo Saka’s penalty was very cooly done considering he had to wait two minutes to take it from the initial foul, with all the gamesmanship/referee moving the ball more onto the penalty spot.

Arsenal vs Fulham: GOAL! Bukayo Saka ‘68

16:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

68 mins: It doesn’t matter who takes it!

Saka send Leno the wrong way from the spot.

Arsenal vs Fulham: But who’s taking?

16:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

67 mins: Odegaard LEAVES it as Saka steps up...

Arsenal vs Fulham: PENALTY TO ARSENAL!

16:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

66 mins: Or, you know, a penalty.

Vieira taken down by Tete on the byline after some quick play.

Arsenal vs Fulham: Will the goal ever come?

16:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

65 mins: It might take a moment of magic, with Fulham standing firm thus far.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

16:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Zinchenko a much-needed substitute option, coming on for Thomas Partey. Ben White and him will both be able to provide width when needed now as Arteta’s back four reshuffles.

Arsenal vs Fulham: Double change for the Gunners

16:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

55 mins: Vieira and Zinchenko on for Havertz and Partey

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

16:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta is hoping Eddie Nketiah adds another dimension to Arsenal’s attack. The front five full of inverted wingers and attacking midfielders all seem to want to occupy the same spaces.

Back underway!

16:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

46 mins: Here we go!

Nketiah on for Trossard at the break.

HT: Arsenal 0-1 Fulham

15:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: Plenty of chances for the Gunners but the ball just wouldn’t land. Fulham gifted the opener but have defended very well.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

15:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have been unlucky to come up against Fulham with a returning Joao Palhinha in the team. He is the real deal and has been exceptional stepping in whenever a defender is beaten one-versus-one by these talented Gunners attackers.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

15:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Martin Odegaard tries to get the crowd going after his goal is ruled out for offside. He’s trying to encourage the crowd to stick with his Arsenal side who are working hard but struggling to breakthrough.

Arsenal vs Fulham: GOAL DISALLOWED!

15:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

40 mins: Odegaard meets Havertz’s cut-back but the German had strayed offside.

Arsenal vs Fulham: Relentless from the Gunners

15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

38 mins: It’s like they’re playing for a late winner in a cup final.

Wave after wave of attack at the moment but Fulham are holding firm.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

15:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Emirates crowd are getting very edgy. Fulham look every bit as likely to extend their lead as Arsenal look like equalising. Fulham look much better tactically but Arsenal’s quality has created some threatening moments.

Arsenal vs Fulham: CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!

15:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

30 mins: Should be 1-1!

Trossard crosses for Saka but the England forward heads into the ground and it bounces over the bar.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

15:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

The opener was the fastest Premier League goal this season. It clocked in at 57 seconds into the match.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

15:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are putting Fulham under real pressure now. Havertz probably most guilty of missing the best chances and not anticipating a good Saka cross.

Arsenal vs Fulham! CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!

15:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Lukic loses the ball, allowing Martinelli to pounce.

Quick feet from the Brazilian allows space for the shot but Leno saves.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

15:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham have done a really good job nullifying what’s effectively a front five for Arsenal. There’s a lack of movement and fluidity in the front line and Fulham keep winning back possession and delivering good quality counter punches.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

A bad miss from Kai Havertz in the 12th minute with Arsenal’s best chance of the game. Ben White’s switch of play to Leandro Trossard was the real quality that opened up Fulham.

Arsenal vs Fulham: CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!

15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: White spreads play to Saka, who pulls it back for Havertz but Diop does enough to put him off from close range.

Looked as if it could have been offside anyway.

Arsenal vs Fulham: Gunners growing

15:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: A nightmare start of course but Arsenal are getting on the ball in Fulham’s half now.

They’ve certainly got previous in turning things around.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

That was a really bad mix up between Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey. Saka played the ball carelessly beyond his full-back/midfielder and it went straight to Andreas Periera, who finished at the near post with Aaron Ramsdale unable to set himself to engage.

Arsenal vs Fulham: GOAL! Andreas Pereira ‘01

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: GOAL!

Pereira pounces on Saka’s weak pass and while his attempt at a chip is frankly terrible, it’s enough to beat Ramsdale.

Shocking start for the Gunners.

KICK-OFF

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Away we go!

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

A wonderful day for football at the Emirates, the sun is shining (currently) and a real positive atmosphere around the place. It’s a credit to what Mikel Arteta has built in North London.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

14:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Applause for the returning Bernd Leno as his name is read out at the Emirates Stadium. There’s no Willian in Fulham’s squad to gage his reception after he missed the fixture last year also.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

14:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Some surprising team news...

'One or two surprises'



'One or two surprises'

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

14:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bobby De Cordova-Reid takes the captaincy for Fulham today.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Calvin Bassey makes his first start for Fulham. Tosin Adarabioyo among the substitutes despite his likely exit. Raul Jimenez gets a chance to score his first Fulham goal amid a search for another striker.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates Stadium

14:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta has sprung a few surprises for his line up against Fulham today picking Jakub Kiwior to start after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card against Crystal Palace. It leaves both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Magalhaes on the bench. Of course, Arteta said he wants to keep Gabriel despite not starting him for the first three matches.

Confirmed Fulham lineup

14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic, Andreas; Wilson, Jimenez, Cordova-Reid

Subs: Rodak, Tosin, Mbabu, Reed, Cairney, Harris, Traore, Muniz, Vinicius

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Jesus

Eddie Nketiah interview: I’ve shown I can lead the line for Arsenal, now it’s about being consistent

13:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Eddie Nketiah has long been thought of as a bit of a throwback striker, a poacher’s poacher whose premier gift is for his pursuit’s purest art: that of sticking the ball in the net.

But what of the photographic recall for every goal that all centre-forwards are supposed to possess? On that front, it seems, the Arsenal man is not quite so blessed.

Read Malik Ouzia’s full interview here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal pay touching tribute to injured star Jurrien Timber in win over Crystal Palace

13:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal players paid special mention to Jurrien Timber ahead of their win at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The new Gunners signing could be forced to miss the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury during his home debut last weekend.

Timber, 22, only joined Arsenal in the summer and was not in the squad for the trip to Selhurst Park, yet his teammates made sure that he wasn’t forgotten before the game kicked off.

When the team lined up for their pre-match photo, club captain Martin Odegaard held up Timber’s No12 shirt in a touching gesture for the Dutchman.

The moment was missed by TV cameras before the Gunners kicked off but the squad reconvened in the dressing room post-match for another photo with Timber’s shirt.

Arsenal went on to secure a 1-0 win in south London, Odegaard scoring the only goal from the penalty spot after a foul on Eddie Nketiah.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal wins: 42

Draws: 11

Fulham wins: 8

Mikel Arteta: I’m as surprised as anyone that Martin Odegaard took Arsenal penalty

13:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta says he was surprised as anyone that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard took the match-winning penalty against Crystal Palace.

Odegaard stepped up and cooly slotted home from 12 yards, after Eddie Nketiah had taken down by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, to confirm a 1-0 win in Monday night’s London derby.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus ready to start for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta clarifies Gabriel transfer speculation

12:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is available to face Fulham on Saturday after returning to training this week, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery on his knee earlier in August but has made a remarkable recovery to make himself available before the end of the month.

It remains to be seen if Arteta will throw Jesus back into action, but suggested the Brazilian is ready to start if required.

Asked if Jesus is available, Arteta said: “Yes, I am really happy. It was a big blow for him after pre-season that he had to have another surgery.

“He is looking really sharp and trained really well for the full week so he is ready to go.”

Asked whether he could start, Arteta added: “Let’s see but, yes, it is very good news. He is ready to go.”

Arsenal have won both of their first two Premier League matches this season, against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, albeit without impressing.

Gabriel Magalhaes’ surprise drop down the pecking order has prompted talk the defender - a stalwart last season - could be sold this summer, with a week of the transfer window left to run.

But Arteta insists Gabriel is staying put, adding: “Gabby is a really important player for us and nothing is going on with that at the moment.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Declan Rice already proving big price was no worry but Kai Havertz struggles continue

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

They are curious, the tales players tell themselves in the search for motivation.

“There’s so much talk about the price tag,” Declan Rice said, after his standout display in Arsenal‘s gritty win over Crystal Palace last night. “I want to keep proving people wrong, proving I can play at the top and keep putting in top performances.”

Quite who said people are is not entirely clear, all but those so blindly stubborn as to be beyond salvation, having surely by now moved on from the early-career doubts over Rice’s suitability to playing among the elite.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal taking huge transfer risk with tough Bukayo Saka balancing act

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Competition has been at the heart of Arsenal‘s summer business, that word cropping up more often than during a commercial radio ad break.

More than £200million has been spent so far, with the likely commitment to another chunk should David Raya‘s move stick in 12 months’ time, all of it in the name of friendly rivalry.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Prediction: Arsenal to romp to victory

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have not been the most convincing so far this season, recording two narrow wins from two but hanging on in the final moments of both.

That should not be a problem against Fulham, who look both blunt up top without Aleksandar Mitrovic and weaker than ever at the back.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham team news: Willian a doubt

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham will be without captain Tim Ream after his sending-off agaisnt Brentford, weakening an already weak defence. Summer signing Calvin Bassey should deputise.

Joao Palhinha came off the bench last time out and should be fit to start in a huge boost for Marco Silva, though Wilian is a doubt.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news: Jesus could return

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu after his red card against Crystal Palace, meaning we may finally see Gabriel start a game after starting the last two on the bench. Gabriel Jesus is back and available to play in a huge boost for the Gunners.

Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga are nearing returns, but neither appear to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

12:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League London derby against Fulham today.

Kick-off from the Emirates Stadium is at 3pm BST.