Arsenal vs Fulham: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Arsenal this evening welcome London rivals Fulham to the Emirates Stadium looking to maintain the only perfect start to the season in all of professional English football.

The Gunners have made easy work of a kind fixture schedule and now welcome the newly promoted team, who they have beaten in six of their last seven meetings.

It’s back-to-back capital derbies for Fulham after a last-gasp victory over Brentford last time out. Marco Silva’s side are unbeaten after three games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Fulham is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Emirates Stadium in London will host the match.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Arsenal vs Fulham team news

Arsenal have almost a completely clean bill of health, with just Reiss Nelson out with a thigh injury.

Emile Smith Rowe is pushing for a start after returning back to match fitness.

“Everybody has trained this week and everybody is fine, so hopefully we’ll have a full team to select from, apart from Reiss [Nelson] who has been injured for a few weeks now,” said Arteta on Friday.

For Fulham, Neeskens Kebano will be assessed ahead of the game, but Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are out for a while. There are no new injury worries for Silva.

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction

Arsenal are brimming with confidence - with even William Saliba sweeping home stunners from the edge of the area - and you would fancy them against most, especially at home.

Fulham have impressed in their opening fixtures, but are still suspect at the back. The way Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are buzzing about, you would fancy Arsenal to get a few this weekend.

Arsenal to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 40

Draws: 11

Fulham wins: 8