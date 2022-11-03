Arsenal vs FC Zurich live: score and latest updates from Europa League

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the warm up before the match - Reuters

07:59 PM

The players are out; a reminder of the line ups tonight

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Vieira, Elneny, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah.

Subs: Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saliba, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Alencar, Hein, Zinchenko, Smith, Hillson.

Zurich: Brecher, Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Katic, Aliti, Conde, Selnaes, Guerrero, Aiyegun, Okita, Rohner.

Subs: Kostadinovic, Omeragic, Krasniqi, Santini, Marchesano, Hornschuh, Vyunnyk, Hodza, Mets, Sauter, Omerovic.

07:57 PM

Mikel Arteta on tonight's match

It's been a challenge having to play every three days and trying to load the players equally over the past five or six weeks. But we have managed to do it. We have not repeated too many blocks of four games with certain individuals, and we will continue that to try to get everyone as fresh as possible and keep their rhythm. I t is rare for a Sunday fixture to be played at midday, exacerbated by the fact Chelsea get their Champions League game out of the way on Wednesday and have an extra day's rest. We know that when playing in the Europa League this can be an issue.

07:53 PM

Gabriel Jesus starts and captains Arsenal for the first time

He's up there with Reiss Nelson who grabbed a brace off the bench at the weekend and usual Europa League starter Eddie Nketiah.

07:07 PM

Team news: FC Zurich

Brecher, Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Katic, Aliti, Conde, Selnaes, Guerrero, Aiyegun, Okita and Rohner.

07:06 PM

Team news: Arsenal

Team news… IN ✅



👋 Mo Elneny returns

🧑‍✈️ Gabriel Jesus captains the side

🙌 Alex Zinchenko back in the squad

04:30 PM

Good evening!

Bukayo Saka's World Cup fears are allayed as he was back in training yesterday ahead of tonight's clash with Zurich at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old was forced off during Sunday's 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, lasting just 27 minutes after taking a kick to the ankle.

Arteta said he could be in contention to feature in tonight's match.

"Bukayo just missed one or two (training sessions) and he was fine today.

"We're using our brains and our common sense, but obviously he had a kick. He was uncomfortable with it, we made the decision to get him off and now he's feeling fine."

Arsenal, who have qualified for the knockout stage, will secure top spot in Group A and an automatic place in the last 16 if they match PSV Eindhoven's result against Bodo/Glimt.

The group winners secure an automatic last-16 spot while the runners-up face one of the third-placed teams dropping down from the Champions League in a two-legged playoff tie in February.

Barcelona, Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Lisbon are among the teams that will compete in the knockout round play-offs.

Reiss Nelson came off the bench to replace the injured Saka on Sunday and scored twice in the thrashing of Forest which took the Gunners back to the Premier League summit.

The 22-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season, but he is keen to commit to his boyhood club.

"Arsenal is a team that I've been at since I was eight years old and I have a very, very strong bond and love for the club," he said.

"Of course, I only have some months left on my contract but at this moment of time, getting a new deal, of course, that would be amazing and I would love to commit to the club.

"But I'm just really, really focused on doing everything possible just to do the right stuff and if I get to play for the team to do well, of course, it's hard coming in for 5-10 minutes and I would love to play much, much longer.

"But any opportunity I get, I'm going to try and take and just do my very best and just keep helping the team really."