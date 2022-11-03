Arsenal vs FC Zurich Europa League goals and latest updates as Kieran Tierney scores for Gunners - live

Arsenal still have a bit of work to do to ensure that they finish top of Group A in the Europa League after a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven left the door open for the Dutch side to clinch top spot away from the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side need to win against FC Zurich this evening to finish well clear of PSV but anything less and they will be in danger of slipping back to second place.

Why does that matter? The Gunners have already qualified for the next stage of the competition but finishing first in the group means Arsenal will automatically be placed in the last-16. The teams that finish second face a two-legged play-off tie against one of the clubs dropping out of the Champions League which will be tricky as the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been demoted into Europe’s second competition.

Arsenal will be confident of getting the job done though. FC Zurich are bottom of Group A with just one win in five and the Gunners come into the match on the back of hammering Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League. However, with Chelsea up next in the league on Sunday Arteta may decide to rest key players for tonight’s clash.

Follow all the action as Arsenal host FC Zurich in the Europa League:

Arsenal vs FC Zurich

Three points will ensure Arsenal finish top of Group A

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah

FC Zurich XI - Brecher, Kamberi, Katic, Aliti, Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero, Rohner, Okita, Tosin

Goal! 17’ - Tierney hammers Arsenal ahead from the edge of the box

Arsenal FC 1 - 0 FC Zürich

61’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

21:21 , Karl Matchett

Arteta goes to his bench as Arsenal look to try and seal matters here.

Bukayo Saka is coming on, back from injury, replacing Jesus. Elneny is replaced by Thomas Partey.

Conde is booked, meanwhile, for a late tackle.

57’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

21:17 , Karl Matchett

Jesus leads a charge and feeds Nketiah down the left, but he’s held up and then his cross is defended well and cleared.

Story continues

Still all a little fragmented in the final third.

Zurich have offered very little in this half.

53’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

21:14 , Karl Matchett

PSV are two goals to the good now, so Arsenal will definitely have to take the three points.

Lots of decent build-up play, but a bit of a lack of killer instinct in the final third so far.

Vieira in particular has seen chances go begging.

48’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

21:07 , Karl Matchett

Let’s see how Arteta wants his side to approach this second 45’ then: manage it, or go full-pelt to score a second and wrap matters up? They don’t need to do anything extra at this point, but of course it’s a risk leaving the door open to a late equaliser.

Katic is booked for hauling down Jesus on the turn, then Vieira escapes a card for doing the same a minute later.

Second half - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

21:03 , Karl Matchett

We are back underway at the Emirates Stadium.

HT: Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:54 , Karl Matchett

Kieran Tierney nets his first of the season - his first goal since Boxing Day last year, in fact! That came in a thrashing of Norwich in the Premier League.

He has his work cut out to earn game time this season but today’s performance has been very good so far.

Half time - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:48 , Karl Matchett

The Gunners ahead at the break - and it’s 1-0 to PSV in the group’s other game at half-time too.

Arsenal still top as it stands thanks to Tierney’s first-half strike.

44' - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:46 , Karl Matchett

Approaching the interval now. An easy period of play for Arsenal, no real pressure on the ball from the away side.

Katic needed a bit of treatment there for a bang o the face but he’s fine to continue.

Selnaes does really well to intercept a low cross inside his own box but then tries to juggle the ball and volley it clear...instead he mis-controls, chests it past his own foot and then air-kicks as it runs behind for a corner. Gabriel fouls his man as the set piece comes in though.

40’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:41 , Karl Matchett

Another sweeping move from the Gunners, this time down the left, as Tierney raids into the final third and delivers a first-time cross - Vieira should score but his side-footed effort is blocked by the last defender.

Five minute until the break.

Zurich just about hanging in there but Arsenal should be a couple clear really.

36’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:36 , Karl Matchett

Okita’s shot is deflected after Holding lost possession, but Ramsdale adjusts his feet and parries it away to safety.

Vieira’s corner at the other end is met by Nketiah and his header is on-target - good save from Brecher.

PSV have taken the lead in Norway - if it stays that way, Arsenal will indeed have to win. Mission accomplished so far, but there’s a way to go.

32’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:33 , Karl Matchett

Vieira is clattered by Aliti and it’s a yellow card for him. Bit more aggression in that challenge than in the hand to the face which floored him a few minutes ago.

Then it’s Kamberi who claims Elneny has elbowed him in the face at a set piece, but the ref hasn’t seen it and we’re underway again.

29’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:31 , Karl Matchett

Incredible scramble in the Zurich box.

First, Nketiah is in and has his shirt pulled - should be a penalty. Instead he sets up Vieira whose shot is goalbound...until it hits Jesus in the backside, five yards from goal. Then it rebounds to Nelson and his curled shot is also blocked, with the flag then going up against Jesus anyway.

Still should have been a penalty.

25’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:27 , Karl Matchett

Nelson grazes the face of Aliti with a wayward hand and the big Kosovan goes down with a bellow of anguish. Incredibly, he’s absolutely fine to carry on playing ten seconds later.

Another mistake from Ramsdale then, as he absolutely smashes a square pass which is curled in front of Gabriel and straight out for a corner. Bizarre.

21’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:21 , Karl Matchett

Nketiah rifles a strike from 20 yards on target and forces the keeper into an awkward stop. Jesus follows up but it’s behind for a corner. Arsenal trying to punish the visitors and wrap up matters early.

GOAL! 17’ - Arsenal 1-0 Zurich

20:18 , Karl Matchett

Out of nothing, White and Nelson link down the right, a shot is blocked and rebounds to Tierney and the Scot lashes a half-volley past the keeper and into the bottom corner!

Great strike from the left-back and the Gunners are ahead.

16’ - Arsenal 0-0 Zurich

20:17 , Karl Matchett

A quiet opening quarter of an hour in truth at the Emirates. Still 0-0 between Bodo/Glimt and PSV, Mikel Arteta will be happy to hear.

Arsenal only need to win if PSV do too.

12’ - Arsenal 0-0 Zurich

20:13 , Karl Matchett

Kamberi strides onto the ball and wallops it from a long way out, with predictable results.

Ramsdale is fortunate with a mis-hit pass out which Jesus turns into a good second ball for Vieira - until he in turn is tackled. Not much impact yet for Fabio Vieira, who probably needs to keep having big games in this competition to earn league minutes.

8’ - Arsenal 0-0 Zurich

20:09 , Karl Matchett

Okita is leading the charge for the visitors in these opening stages. Twice he has got behind the left-back now but without finding a good cross at the end of his run.

Nketiah tries to dart down the left wing of Arsenal in turn, but he’s offside and the ball is behind him anyway.

4’ - Arsenal 0-0 Zurich

20:04 , Karl Matchett

Jesus has been out on the right side at the start of this game, Nketiah through the middle. Then the Brazilian heads centrally too as he looks to run in behind. No doubt there will be plenty of changing around in the front line and Nketiah will hope to stake his claim for more regular starts.

Arsenal 0-0 Zurich

20:01 , Karl Matchett

We are underway! Lots of flags and noise from the visiting supporters, let’s see what Arsenal can offer up to match that atmosphere.

Arsenal vs FC Zurich - latest news

19:58 , Karl Matchett

Here’s how the Group A sides are looking ahead of this final game:

Arsenal 12 pts PSV 10 pts Bodo/Glimt 4 pts FC Zurich 3 pts

As such, the visitors are hoping for a result to send them third and into the Europa Conference League.

Arsenal must at least match PSV - if they draw and PSV win, it’s the Dutch side who are through top of the group on head to head.

Arsenal vs FC Zurich: Confirmed line-ups

19:55 , Karl Matchett

Right, second match.

Arsenal face FC Zurich and kick-off is 10 minutes away.

Here are the line-ups:

ARS - Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Lokonga, Nelson, Vieira, Jesus, Nketiah

FCZ - Brecher, Kamberi, Katic, Aliti, Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero, Rohner, Okita, Tosin

Team news… IN ✅



👋 Mo Elneny returns

🧑‍✈️ Gabriel Jesus captains the side

🙌 Alex Zinchenko back in the squad pic.twitter.com/RVHbPKO7Qo — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 3, 2022

FT - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:42 , Karl Matchett

And there’s the whistle!

United claim the points but Real Sociedad claim top spot on goal difference.

It’s the play-offs for the Premier League side, where they could face the likes of Barcelona or Sporting CP.

90+4’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:41 , Karl Matchett

A barrage of late balls from United, straight into the box, but they are going nowhere.

Real Sociedad defend them with ease.

90+1’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:38 , Karl Matchett

We are into five minutes of stoppage time.

It’s not cultured or planned from United now, it’s simply hit it forward and hope for the best.

Can they get the one chance they need to fall to a player with a cool head and a clinical touch?

88’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:36 , Karl Matchett

Dalot into the book for clattering into his man with a raised arm. He’s furious but the ref waves him off.

The home fans are flag-waving and song-chanting, trying to help their side over the line.

An almighty scramble in the box sees two shots blocked and another wastefully smashed wide - then the offside flag goes up anyway. United leaving a late push very late indeed.

84’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:33 , Karl Matchett

Not long left either way - Real Sociedad still the side pushing forward most despite it being United who are most in need of another goal.

Two corners in succession for the hosts - United clear their lines.

79’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:27 , Karl Matchett

Two big blocks by Shaw as Navarro tries to open the United defence up and give Sorloth a tap-in.

The striker then shifts the ball and shoots across the face of goal, but it’s well wide.

Up the other end, a direct pass is looking for runners from deep but Ronaldo can’t get on the end of it.

75’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:23 , Karl Matchett

A low strike forces De Gea into another scrambled save, not a tough one but it’s still La Real pushing forward.

United need another goal in the final 15’, or they finish second.

Ronaldo tries to make room to shoot, loses the ball and commits a foul - needs to be careful after already being booked.

71’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:19 , Karl Matchett

Another booking! Ronaldo this time, for leading in an aerial challenge with his arm. He’s displeased.

RSO sub: Guevara on for Carlos Fernandez, who is also booked for leaving the pitch too slowly.

Into the final 20 minutes we go.

67’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:13 , Karl Matchett

Brais Mendez is booked now for booting the ball away after a foul is given.

He curls over another ball from deep soon after but it’s past De Gea and the runners coming in behind him.

The hosts trying to push forward again in search of a goal - the game, and the group, is on the brink as it stands.

63’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:08 , Karl Matchett

Wild tackle! Lisandro Martinez launches himself into a challenge, gets nowhere near the ball and gets cleaned out in the process, a hip to his head.

He’s booked and it’s a Real Sociedad free-kick - which is cleared.

59’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:06 , Karl Matchett

Both managers make double subs.

MUN subs: Rashford for Van de Beek, McTominay for Lindelof.

RSO subs: Gorosabel out, Elustondo in; Navarro replaces Marin.

Rashford is immediately involved in a break from deep but La Real’s defence stand firm.

54’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

19:02 , Karl Matchett

A spate of crosses by United’s wide players but no real threat on the goal of Remiro.

Fernandes has been energetic and working hard down the right channel but it’s clear he wants to be central - Van de Beek, who is, makes a clever run behind the defence but his cut-back is cleared too.

Subs are afoot.

50’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:57 , Karl Matchett

Rico again is the outlet and the dangerman for Sociedad at the start of the second half.

A nice exchange of passes sees him in down the left flank but his cross is cut out and cleared behind.

Casemiro is then caught late by a challenge but should be fine to continue.

46’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:51 , Karl Matchett

Second half is underway in San Sebastian.

Former Man United defender Gerard Pique announces his retirement

18:45 , Karl Matchett

Relevant to both these teams tonight in a way: Gerard Pique is set to retire after this weekend’s game.

He played for United in his young days and is of course now back with Barcelona in La Liga, a few places and points ahead of Real Sociedad.

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

Gerard Piqué is set to retire as one of the game's most decorated players.



World Cup 🏆

European Championship 🏆

La Liga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Champions League 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup 🏆🏆🏆

Super Cups 🏆🏆🏆



What an incredible career 👏 pic.twitter.com/QFt5GYgfFu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2022

HT - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:40 , Karl Matchett

Real Sociedad not quite sure how they’re not level at the break and nor is the competition’s Twitter account.

Fine reaction stop by De Gea, if slightly inadvertent.

His heroics and Garnacho’s finish are the difference at the interval.

That De Gea double save 🤯 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 3, 2022

HT - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:35 , Karl Matchett

There’s the half-time whistle and it’s job half-done for United.

They lead, they are ahead by one and need to do exactly the same in the second 45 to claim top spot.

For La Real, they need to be far less wasteful - they have had chances themselves.

44’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:31 , Karl Matchett

De Gea with two massive saves! The first is actually a weak palm away which leaves him in big trouble as Marin follows up - but somehow the United keeper stretches again, dives low and gets his head to the ball as the shot comes in, diverting the ball over the bar.

Incredible second stop!

A VAR check is going on for a handball penalty but it’s a nonsense - the only arm involved was a Sociedad one anyway.

41’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:29 , Karl Matchett

Almost a good moment for the home team as Marin gets into a shooting position, but he scuffs his effort straight into De Gea’s arms.

Up the other end and it surely has to be 2-0 as Ronaldo races through and is gifted a chance to lob the keeper - but sends his effort over the bar and onto the roof of the net.

Nowhere near as clinical as Garnacho was at the other end!

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

37’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:26 , Karl Matchett

A scrappy phase of the game over the last 15 minutes or so, in truth. United doing enough to frustrate their hosts and bide their time on the break; La Real not quite able to find a killer pass in the final third.

Shaw is spoken to by the ref after a foul - the official is being a bit fussy so far.

32’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:22 , Karl Matchett

Real Sociedad trying to force the issue in attack a little bit more but it’s less-refined in the final third than they need it to be.

Sorloth twice fails to find his feet in time when the ball breaks his way - and in the meantime, United look a real threat on the break.

Garnacho again leads a counter and links with Shaw this time, but the eventual cross is cleared.

28’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:14 , Karl Matchett

Fernandes sprays a pass out left and Garnacho is again lively with an eye for goal - but this time he checks inside his marker and curls a shot off-target.

Rico is unhappy that Casemiro studded him in a thigh moments earlier in an aerial challenge, but it was accidental.

24’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:12 , Karl Matchett

Mikel Merino is down and needing treatment after falling very heavily - seemed to injure his shoulder when he landed.

He’s staying on for now - for those of you with an eye on the World Cup and players going down injured before it, he has made 11 appearances for Spain but hasn’t been in a squad since last year. Probably only a fringe option at this stage for Luis Enrique.

The midfielder comes back on after treatment and immediately goes down again as the ball is walloped into him from about three yards away.

20’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:07 , Karl Matchett

So, as it stands...all level at the top on points, head-to-head points, head-to-head goal difference and even goals scored.

But Real Sociedad have the edge on overall group difference, the next decider. One more for United from this point would change that.

Merino surges forward and strikes from range but Lindelof deflects it behind.

GOAL! 17’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:05 , Karl Matchett

What a finish!

Ronaldo plays a pass inside the full-back and Garnacho is onto it first, his speed gets him away from the defender and then he fires in a left-footed shot over Remiro’s head and into the roof of the net!

United lead in San Sebastian.

14’ - Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

18:03 , Karl Matchett

Lindelof looks to be hobbling a little at the moment. Nothing major, perhaps.

Sorloth is spoken to by the referee as United attempt to play out from the back and he’s a little over-enthusiastic.

Rico is continually the outlet for La Real, but Dalot and Fernandes have done well to double up so far.

10’ - Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

17:59 , Karl Matchett

Plenty of atmosphere in the stadium in these early stages with the home fans hoping to encourage their side toward top spot and the knock-out phase without the need of that play-off.

Rico gets down the left wing now and tries to cross, but the ball to him is just overhit.

Fernandes is playing right wing so far and doing more back-tracking than usual as a result.

6’ - Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

17:56 , Karl Matchett

United trying to react and mount a response to that early pressure.

Ronaldo wants a free-kick after a grab of the shirt but the referee isn’t interested.

Garnacho fires a cross across the face of goal but there’s nobody on the end of it.

2’ - Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

17:50 , Karl Matchett

Lively start by La Real. The hosts know a goal tonight will put them in a great position - United would need three then.

Dalot twice has to be alert to stop breaks forward down his channel and De Gea gathers up a loose ball.

Kick-off! Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

17:47 , Karl Matchett

We are underway at the Reale!

Real Sociedad in their usual blue and white, United in a very vivid yellow/green looking third strip.

Real Sociedad vs Man United: latest news

17:41 , Karl Matchett

Warm-ups almost all done and kick-off is on the way shortly.

United know what’s got to be done - can they go out and do the job?

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Real Sociedad vs Man United: latest news

17:36 , Karl Matchett

A quick word on the hosts tonight, too.

They have been faring very well in LaLiga this term up until recently - but back-to-back defeats to Real Valladolid and Real Betis have seen them drop to fifth. They are, however, only two points off Atletico Madrid in third - it’s very congested in the top half in Spain, other than the top two.

Top scorer Brais Mendez is in the line-up, though Take Kubo has four assists across all competitions - he’s not in the XI.

Real Sociedad vs Man United: latest news

17:30 , Karl Matchett

We are about 15 minutes from kick-off! United’s goalscorers in the Europa League so far: Rashford (3), Ronaldo (2), Martial, Sancho, Dalot, McTominay (all 1).

Where are they coming from tonight if the Red Devils are to pick up the points and find the net enough times to go top?

Real Sociedad vs Man United: latest news

17:24 , Karl Matchett

A quick note about tonight’s other game in Group E: Sheriff are third and have three points and they host Omonia Nicosia, who have lost every game.

Omonia must win by four tonight to finish third and drop into the Europa Conference League, which doesn’t appear likely.

Elsewhere in the early kick-offs, Monaco face Red Star and Feyenoord play Lazio in the biggest games. We’ll keep you posted if anything dramatic goes on.

Diogo Dalot’s remarkable turnaround brings constant presence to resurgent Manchester United

17:18 , Karl Matchett

At a time of change around Manchester United, one of the most notable differences is a constant presence. Diogo Dalot is the only outfield player to have started every single game of Erik ten Hag’s tenure so far, playing all but five minutes of their Premier League campaign.

His displays, striking the right balance between defensive discipline and proactive play in possession, have rebuilt his Old Trafford career and his performance in the hard-fought win over West Ham United may have been the best yet.

It was hard to pick out just one highlight. As West Ham turned the screw in search of an equaliser in the second half, Dalot’s several headed clearances under pressure at the far post bought United time and brought much-needed relief.

Yet there was also his part in Marcus Rashford’s decisive goal – the presence of mind he showed when taking a throw-in, ignoring Casemiro’s call to quickly throw it backwards, instead waiting for an opportunity to play it forwards and set the match-winning move in motion.

Mark Critchley on the United defender’s remarkable turnaround:

Diogo Dalot’s remarkable turnaround brings constant presence to resurgent Man Utd

Erik ten Hag: Even more to come from ‘great’ Marcus Rashford

17:12 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag described match-winner Marcus Rashford as “a great player” who will get even better after his side’s 1-0 win against West Ham.

Rashford notched his 100th goal for United with a brilliant first-half header, which extended his side’s unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.

The rejuvenated striker is the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2009 to reach the goalscoring landmark and when asked if he could become an elite player, Ten Hag said: “I think he is already.

“Before you’re 25, to score 100 goals, I think you’re already there, but he won’t be satisfied with that.

“In the end it’s about how many trophies you win with your club and I think he can develop his game even more.”

Erik ten Hag: Even more to come from ‘great’ Marcus Rashford

Real Sociedad vs Man United: latest news

17:06 , Karl Matchett

Permutations for tonight, then.

Real Sociedad are top and three points clear so they will obviously stay there with a win or draw.

United are already through as well, but finishing top means they avoid a play-off against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

So: a United win by one goal won’t be enough - La Real will be level on head-to-head but have a better group goal difference.

Two goals or more being the difference in a United win, however, will see them leapfrog their hosts on the night and take top spot.

Real Sociedad vs Man United: latest news

17:00 , Karl Matchett

Worth a quick recap on the group stage so far for these sides:

Real Sociedad beat United 1-0 in the opener and are so far a perfect five from five. Omonia Nicosia were dispatched before back-to-back wins over FC Sheriff, while finally Omonia were beaten on home soil too. La Real have conceded just once in the group.

United’s defeat in the opener has been followed by four straight wins, the biggest of which was 3-0 against Sheriff last time out.

Patrice Evra: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag will find solution

16:55 , Karl Matchett

Patrice Evra has sympathy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustrations at Manchester United but has praised the fairness of new boss Erik ten Hag and insisted the “right solution” between the pair will be found.

United are currently in Spain preparing for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad where top spot in Group E is up for grabs.

Ronaldo is set to lead the line again after doing the same in last weekend’s 1-0 win over West Ham but the 37-year-old has hit the headlines in recent months for issues off the pitch.

He was dropped from the squad to face Chelsea for refusing to come on and storming down the tunnel towards the end of the victory against Tottenham in October in the latest clash between the Portuguese great and his manager.

Patrice Evra: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag will find solution

Real Soeciedad vs Man United: Confirmed line-ups

16:51 , Karl Matchett

And the hosts’ confirmed line-up too:

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Le Normand, Rico, Merino, Zubimendi, Brais Mendez, Marin, Carlos Fernandez, Sorloth

Real Soeciedad vs Man United: Confirmed line-ups

16:47 , Karl Matchett

United’s team news is in and Cristiano Ronaldo starts - as do Donny van de Beek and Casemiro.

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football

16:40 , Karl Matchett

Stormzy is launching a football programme with Adidas for young people of black heritage to enhance and protect diverse representation in the sports industry.

#Merky FC aims to affect change by addressing the lack of diversity off the pitch and providing access to multi-year, paid professional placements.

The collaboration also brings together 10 leading brands including Manchester United, Fulham and Sky Sports to form part of the careers programme, which will start in January 2023.

More details here:

Stormzy launches Merky FC initiative to improve diversity in football

Man United transfer rumours: Dalot deal and Bellingham target

16:34 , Karl Matchett

Jude Bellingham is Man United’s top transfer target for the summer, according to the latest transfer rumours.

There’s also talk over a potential new contract for their in-form right-back Diogo Dalot.

All our latest Premier League transfer rumours round up:

Football rumours: Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot extension

Manchester United: Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag’s ‘obsession for winning’

16:27 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says Erik ten Hag’s obsession for winning sets him apart from most other top-level managers.

United are beginning to show real progress under former Ajax boss Ten Hag and will bid to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches in Thursday’s final Europa League group tie against Real Sociedad.

Casemiro, key to United’s improved form since joining from Real Madrid for £70milion in August, played under Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane during 13 years at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian said: “I’ve been in football for quite a while despite being only 30 and his (Ten Hag’s) obsession for winning is what surprised me the most.

“I think he’s got many strengths. We all know it’s a process and we are growing together and we all see that he wants to win.”

More from the midfielder:

Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag’s ‘obsession for winning’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Gary Neville ‘gone’, Rio Ferdinand claims

16:19 , Karl Matchett

Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Gary Neville is now ‘gone’ after the Portuguese star snubbed his former Manchester United team-mate by the side of the Old Trafford pitch.

Ahead of United’s clash with West Ham on Sunday - that they went on to win 1-0 - Ronaldo ignored Neville despite greeting fellow Sky Sports pundits Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp as they stood next to the former right-back.

Neville has criticised the 37-year-old for storming down the tunnel and refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month, with the forward appearing to have taken that reprimand to heart.

And Ferdinand, who played alongside both men for the Red Devils, admits the friction between the pair is now unlikely to be resolved, aalthough he explains how he would’ve handled the situation differently.

“I don’t think Cristiano is taking that call (if Neville calls him),” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Gary Neville ‘gone’, Rio Ferdinand claims

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

16:15 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United must beat Real Sociedad tonight if they are to finish top of their Europa League group and avoid a play-off to reach the knockout stages.

United were beaten 1-0 by the Spanish side in the opening fixture of Group E, with both teams going on to beat both Omonia and Sheriff Tiraspol home and away.

Erik ten Hag’s side therefore must beat Real Socieded by two goals or more to top the group, and avoid a play-off against one of the third-placed teams eliminated from the Champions League.

Barcelona, Ajax, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon are already confirmed to be in the play-off round, with Juventus and RB Salzburg potentially joining them.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United online and on TV tonight