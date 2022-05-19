Arsenal vs Everton: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(ES Composite)

Arsenal host Everton on the final day knowing even a big win against Frank Lampard’s side will not be enough to secure a return to the Champions League.

Such has been the disappointment of recent weeks, Mikel Arteta is reliant on a Norwich City side to have lost five of their last six games to get a result against in-form Tottenham.

Still, as unlikely as it might be, Arsenal have a job to do.

While the thought of losing out to Spurs is hugely disappointing and will take some time to get over, this is a young side to have exceeded expectations and a performance here would at least end the season on a relative high.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off on Sunday May 22, 2022.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal vs Everton team news

Arteta is still without Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney for the final game of the season.

Elsewhere, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Arsenal boss rings the changes following Monday’s loss at Newcastle. A hugely disappointing performance, it’s difficult to imagine the same team playing.

For Everton, much of their team news will emerge in the coming hours following Thursday night’s dramatic win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal vs Everton prediction

Everton’s away form has been their biggest downfall this season, so it seems safe to back Arsenal here.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 108

Draws: 46

Everton wins: 64