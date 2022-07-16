Arsenal vs Everton: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h - pre-season friendly today

Mikel Arteta continues to try and add to his Arsenal squad while away in the US. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are already one game into their pre-season schedule and, while it’s difficult to draw much in the way of definitive conclusions during these kind of games, a meeting with Everton later today will surely prove much more of a test.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice in an entertaining 5-3 win over German second-tier side Nurnberg and will likely be the star attraction for supporters who flock to see Mikel Arteta’s team out in the United States once more.

Arteta took a 33-man squad across the pond earlier this week and the futures of many remain unresolved.

Therefore today’s game could feasibly be the last time a raft of players are seen in Arsenal colours.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The pre-season friendly is scheduled for a 12am BST (midnight tonight) kick-off time on Sunday 17 July, 2022.

The M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Everton

TV channel: The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Both Arsenal.com and Everton TV will offer live streams.

Arsenal landed in Baltimore on Wednesday. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Everton team news

Arteta has welcomed back a number of internationals who missed the win in Germany, so it seems reasonable to assume the bulk of them will get a run out in at least some capacity.

Jesus will likely feature and it will be interesting to see how heavily involved William Saliba is. Expected to be part of the first-team set-up this season, the Frenchman is yet to play a senior game for the club.

For Everton, it is a big pre-season for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a player Arsenal have previously scouted. The England forward was blighted by injury last time out and could still play himself into Gareth Southgate’s thinking ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Arsenal vs Everton prediction

Again, it’s important not to be put too much value on pre-season friendlies, but Arsenal look well-placed to win. They battered Frank Lampard’s side on the final day of the season and have since welcomed a £45m striker into the club.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 109

Draws: 46

Everton wins: 64