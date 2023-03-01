Arsenal vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium tonight in a rearranged Premier League fixture after this initial encounter was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Finding time to squeeze in this clash was a scheduling issue but early FA Cup exits for both teams opened up a window in the calender for the meeting to take place simultaneously with tonight’s FA Cup fifth round ties.

The Gunners come into the game two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and will hope to extend that gap to five by winning this game in hand. Mikel Arteta’s men stumbled through early February in a run of fixtures which saw them pick up just one point from three league matches but back-to-back victories, against Aston Villa and Leicester, has reignited confidence in the team and they’ll be looking to punish a struggling Everton side at the Emirates tonight.

Everton’s focus is fully on escaping the relegation zone. Sean Dyche’s first game in charge saw the Toffees defeat Arsenal 1-0 back in February and a repeat result tonight would be enough to jump Everton up to 15th in the table.

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium:

Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League with kick off at 7.45pm

The Gunners hope to move five points clear of Man City at top of table

Victory for Everton will take them out of the relegation zone

Arsenal FC - Everton FC

Arsenal vs Everton prediction

18:05 , Michael Jones

Arsenal were undone by Everton in the reverse fixture back in February in what was Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Toffees.

Expect Mikel Arteta’s men to right the wrongs of that defeat and keep their title charge rolling tonigt.

Arsenal 3-1 Everton.

Arsenal vs Everton predicted line-ups

18:00 , Michael Jones

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Maupay.

Story continues

What is the early team news?

17:55 , Michael Jones

An appearance off the bench against Leicester for Thomas Partey was welcome news for Mikel Arteta, though Jorginho is likely to continue in the starting anchor midfield role.

Knee injuries leave Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus still sidelined. Arteta must decide how to assemble his forward line having begun without a specialist centre forward at the King Power Stadium.

Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with a thigh injury the lastest issue ailing the striker. Also on Sean Dyche’s injury list are Nathan Patterson, James Garner and Andros Townsend. Neal Maupay may remain as Calvert-Lewin’s stand in up front.

How can I watch Arsenal vs Everton?

17:50 , Michael Jones

The fixture won’t be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal vs Everton was originally due to be held in September, but was postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The match was not scheduled to be on TV before it was postponed and therefore is unable to be shown now, even though it has been rescheduled to a time at which viewers might usually expect to be able to tune in.

Despite the postponement, the fixture cannot be reallocated to a broadcaster, and will not be shown. It will be broadcast live on TalkSport radio, and you can follow The Independent’s live blog coverage for match action.

When is Arsenal vs Everton?

17:45 , Michael Jones

Arsenal vs Everton is due to kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 1st March at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal vs Everton

15:35 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal host Everton. This fixture has been rearranged following the death of Queen Elizabeth II back in September and comes at a crucial time for both teams.

Arsenal hope to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points but defeat to Everton would leave them vulnerable to being caught by second place Manchester City. The Toffees meanwhile hope to escape the relegation zone and three points tonight would be enough to shoot them as high as 15th.

As this is a postponed fixture none of the UK broadcasters have the rights to show the match live on tv but we’ll have all the updates from the game as well as team news and more throughout the night.