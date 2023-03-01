Arsenal vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Everton - LIVE!

Arsenal have the opportunity to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League tonight as they welcome Everton to the Emirates. It’s a game in hand that has been much-talked about in recent weeks - the Gunners now get their chance to make the most of it.

A defeat to Everton at Goodison Park a month ago, in Sean Dyche’s first match in charge, started Arsenal’s first stumbling run in the League this season, but recent wins on the road against Aston Villa and Leicester have got things back on track for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners go with the same side that beat Leicester, with Leandro Trossard as a false nine and Thomas Partey still on the bench.

They now go in search of revenge against the Toffees, who have struggled to kick on since that win over the Gunners. Everton sit 18th in the table with the worst attacking record in the League. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Everton latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Arsenal team news: Unchanged side, Partey on bench

Everton team news: Coady dropped for Keane

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton

Arsenal FC - Everton FC

19:37

It’s a huge night for Arsenal. A five-point lead at the top of the Premier League would give them something of a safety net, particularly with a trip to the Etihad to come.

Another slip-up though and it will feel like the momentum has been handed to Man City again.

Saliba and Gabriel a ‘happy marriage'

19:31

Mikel Arteta has no issues with Gabriel and William Saliba arguing at the end of Arsenal’s win over Leicester - because he doesn’t want his players to be robots.

Footage of the centre-backs pushing each other on the pitch at the King Power Stadium on Saturday went viral on social media after the Gunners’ 1-0 victory.

Arteta is adamant there has been no fallout between the pair and he is pleased to see that level of passion from his players.

“They are a happy marriage! They love playing with each other, but they are really demanding with each other - which is good,” said Arteta. “Everything is fine.

“I don’t want robots. I want players with feeling, with passion that makes demands of each other but at the end they have that chemistry.”

19:26

Tomiyasu: We have to run more

19:16

Takehiro Tomiyasu has insisted Arsenal will not be outrun tonight, after learning their lesson last month.

“We learned a lot of things, the biggest one was we ran less than them,” said Tomiyasu.

“After the game, Mikel told us we had to run extra hard, so, first of all, we have to run more than them. Then we have to compete, and we have to focus on the basics.

“That game they changed the manager and it was his first game for them, so now we know what they want to do. They like to fight, they like to run and they want to put the ball in the box a lot, so we have to defend our box. We have to prepare right and be ready for the fight, because we have to take three points.”

Arteta's pre-match thoughts...
19:05

“There were some close calls [in the team selection]. We have a really good balance in the team. We have many options to change during the game.

“We want to be as high as possible in the table and tonight we have a really good opportunities.

“We will have to be at a really good level today to beat this team.”

Simon Collings at the Emirates
19:00

Gunners unchanged
18:53

18:53 , Matt Verri

Arsenal go with the same side that beat Leicester, as Trossard and Jorginho keep their places and Nketiah and Partey have to once again settle for spots on the bench.

Other than that it’s as expected. With Smith Rowe back in the squad now too, it’s a much stronger bench.

For Everton, one changed as Keane comes in for Coady at the back. Maupay gets the nod to lead the line over Simms.

Everton team news
18:48

18:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Holgate, Gray, Mina, Begovic, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Coady, Simms.

Arsenal team news
18:46

18:46 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Turner.

Nketiah pushing to return to the Arsenal XI, while Partey is also in contention. Decisions for Dyche too, with Calvert-Lewin still out.

All will be revealed very shortly.

Arsenal must learn lessons
18:29

18:29 , Matt Verri

Against Leicester on Saturday, Leandro Trossard was deployed as a false nine and his movement caused the Foxes problems, writes Simon Collings.

He created the winner when he drifted out wide, pulling centre-back Harry Souttar out of position and creating space for Gabriel Martinelli to run into and score.

Trossard has given Arsenal a new dimension to help them cope with the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who has been out with a knee injury since the World Cup. Eddie Nketiah has been leading the line but the January arrival of Trossard has put his place under threat.

Mikel Arteta will have to rotate his side over this busy period, when Arsenal play six times in 19 days, and the selection headaches will please him. The challenge is picking the right team to break down their opponents, which has not been easy against Sean Dyche.

Read our full preview here

Dyche: This is not a free hit
18:17

18:17 , Matt Verri

One Premier League win away from home for Everton this season. One.

Big task ahead of them if they’re to double that tally tonight, but Sean Dyche has insisted his side will approach it with a positive attitude.

“I don’t look at any games as a free hit,” Dyche said. “People might not expect anything from us, but we don’t.

“Most people would suggest you don’t get a result away from home, that brings a bit more freedom.

“We’ll be going down there with our eyes on the prize thinking we can get something, that’s our intention and what we want the players to do.”

Arteta: We have options now
18:10

18:10 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal players that any one of them can become a hero in the title run-in, as they embark on a busy month in their bid to stay ahead of Manchester City. Tonight is the first of six games in 18 days before the March international break.

Arteta has favoured a core group of players this season, but has admitted he will be forced to rotate as the fixture list intensifies.

Asked about the potential need for anyone in the squad to step up and perform, Arteta said: “They know that and that doesn’t change throughout the whole season.

“But, obviously, when now we have the fixtures that we have in the next few weeks, they know that is going to happen. And for me, everybody looks fit and ready to play.

“The fact is we have options now — we have players coming back from injury giving us alternatives, which is going to be crucial. Players can’t maintain the same level for 10 months — it’s just impossible.”

Smith Rowe nearing comeback
18:04

18:04 , Matt Verri

Emile Smith Rowe made his return to action on Monday night as he started for the Arsenal Under-21s against Chelsea.

It’s been an incredibly frustrating season for the 22-year-old, who has had just 63 minutes of first-team action and is yet to make a start for Mikel Arteta’s side this campaign.

Groin surgery in September kept Smith Rowe out until January, when he made his return off the bench in the FA Cup against Oxford. A thigh injury has kept him out for another six weeks though, with Leandro Trossard providing the only real depth in forward options.

However, Smith Rowe started for the U21 side against Chelsea, coming off at half-time as the Gunners went on to lose the match 1-0.

Jakub Kiwior also started for the Gunners at Kingsmeadow, with the January signing looking to make an impression. The 23-year-old arrived for a fee in the region of £20million last month, but is still waiting to make his Arsenal debut.

Look away, Arsenal fans...
17:56

17:56 , Matt Verri

Won’t keep bringing this up, promise.

But Everton were full of aggression and intensity against the Gunners at Goodison, with James Tarkowski’s goal enough for three points. Have a flick through some highlights from the game below.

Got to think Arsenal will be in a much better place to deal with what’s thrown at them tonight.

Revenge on the mind for Odegaard
17:48

17:48 , Matt Verri

Martin Odegaard has urged Arsenal to put things right tonight and get the better of Everton.

The Gunners came up short in Sean Dyche’s first match in charge of the Toffees a month ago, but are strong favourites to come out on top on home soil here.

“It’s less than a month since we last played Everton and what we learned from that game is that every single team in this league is difficult to play against,” Odegaard writes in his captain’s notes.

“They played really well against us in that game, defended very deep and when they attacked our box they put crosses in as soon as possible. They are a very direct team so we have to expect a lot of the same things tonight.

“We also learned that we have to be at our very best in each game we play, and the last time we faced them we weren’t, so it’s up to us to put that right this evening.”

Standard Sport prediction
17:42

17:42 , Matt Verri

This is a huge opportunity for Arsenal to create a bit of breathing space from City’s chase in a fierce title battle.

Everton will likely come to the Emirates and sit in, hoping to frustrate and earn a valuable point on the road that would lift them back out of the bottom three, with their inexplicable failure to sign a striker in January haunting them again versus Villa.

But Arsenal showed the sort of patience that will be crucial to breaking down such teams in the run-in during their narrow win at Leicester and know what it takes to persevere and gain revenge for that loss at Goodison.

It won’t be easy or likely pretty, but the Gunners have more than enough to prevail and open that gap to City to five points.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Everton team news
17:36

17:36 , Matt Verri

Everton remain without winger Andros Townsend, and Dyche has confirmed striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not be fit to face Arsenal after a hamstring injury. He last played in the Goodison Park win over the Gunners a month ago.

Scottish full-back Nathan Patterson has also been delayed in his return from knee trouble, though James Garner is closing in on a comeback in midfield.

Arsenal team news
17:30

17:30 , Matt Verri

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is tonight pushing to start for the Gunners.

Partey has been out injured with a thigh injury although he made his comeback against Leicester on Saturday. The Ghanaian played the final six minutes of the 1-0 win and is hoping to get more minutes going forward.

“He hasn’t trained much,” said Mikel Arteta. “He had a session and he will train [on Tuesday]. It is what it is. He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get back into the rhythm.”

Arsenal are in action twice this week as they also host Bournemouth on Saturday. Arteta is, as a result, likely to make changes to his side over the next two games, with the full-backs one area that could be rotated.

Eddie Nketiah is also hoping to get back in the starting XI after being dropped for the win at Leicester.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton
17:23

17:23 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: This is a rearranged fixture that was originally due to take place in September, before the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It was not scheduled for live television broadcast in the UK then so, therefore, cannot be broadcast tonight.

Live blog: You can, however, follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!
17:14

17:14 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Everton!

Huge night for the Gunners, as they have the chance to make the most of their game in hand and go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Defeat at Goodison Park last month threatened to derail Arsenal’s campaign, but recent wins over Aston Villa and Leicester appear to have got things back on track. Three points a must tonight though.

We’ll have all the latest updates, buid-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm GMT from the Emirates. Stay with us!