Arsenal vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Everton in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.

European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.

Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

🔥 250 appearances for The Arsenal



👏 Congratulations, Granit pic.twitter.com/lyoCeg5cXr — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

Who's ready for some final day action? 👊



📺 Join us for The Breakdown LIVE now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

💬 | "We are rested and recovered for today. We want to finish as high as possible so we are fully ready to attack the game."@CalvertLewin14 on pre-#ARSEVE media duties. 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022

🗣 | "Dele came on and affected the game on Thursday and deserves to start.



"Begovic is a top-class keeper who trains brilliantly, he waits his time and it is the right thing to do.



"We want to win the game and play as well as we can."



More from the boss: ⤵️ #ARSEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022

🚨Tomiyasu misses out on today’s matchday squad with a tight hamstring.



Back soon, Tomi ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

🔵⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️🔵



Frank makes 6️⃣ changes as Tom Davies makes his first appearance since November. COYB! 👊



🔴 #ARSEVE 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dH9VAaD5wR — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022

🚨 TEAM NEWS



🧱 Gabriel starts in defence

💪 Elneny holds the midfield

🌶 Saka in attack



🔜 #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/xtK8qQtQPi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

