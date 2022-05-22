Arsenal vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Everton - LIVE!

Mikel Arteta’s side head into the final day of the Premier League season knowing not even three points will be enough to push them into the top four.

A run of six losses in 11 games has ruined their chances of keeping their Champions League fate in their own hands. Should Tottenham beat Norwich today, it simply will not matter what happens at the Emirates.

Still, Arsenal have a job to do. Cedric Soares is at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out injured while Rob Holding returns to the defence.

The fact Everton have already secured their safety naturally helps with manager Frank Lampard even admitting he is likely to give a run out to some of the players not all too often seen in his first-team.

Dele Alli is afforded a rare start alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a player Arsenal have scouted.

Optics, of course, are also important.

Even if Spurs win, a big performance from this young Arsenal side could at least offer signs they will be back competing next year, even with the added strain of the Europa League.

Arsenal vs Everton latest news

Kick-off time: 4pm BST, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Everton

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

Confirmed Everton lineup

Arsenal FC - Everton FC

Been an impressive first season in north London for Aaron Ramsdale.

He’s got 12 Premier league clean sheets this campaign so far - just about time left to add more to that tally.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates

Half an hour to go until kick-off at the Emirates.

Been a miserable last ten days of the season for the Gunners, they’ll be looking to finish it on a high in front of their home fans.

Likely won’t be enough for top-four.... but you never know!

The visitors arrive

Tomiyasu update

🚨Tomiyasu misses out on today’s matchday squad with a tight hamstring.



Back soon, Tomi ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

Esteemed company

2 - Bukayo Saka (20y 259d) is set to become the second youngest player to feature in every match in a full Premier League season for Arsenal, after Cesc Fàbregas in 2006-07. Ever-present. #PL pic.twitter.com/TZ7UzfzK7w — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022

Permutations: How can Arsenal qualify for the Champions League?

While unlikely, there’s a chance Arsenal WILL qualify for the Champions League today.

You can read about how that is possible here.

Reminder: Arsenal will be in their new kit

Arsenal wil be donning their new kit today.

Typically stylish, can the players impress in it?

Confirmed Everton lineup

🔵⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️🔵



Frank makes 6️⃣ changes as Tom Davies makes his first appearance since November. COYB! 👊



🔴 #ARSEVE 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dH9VAaD5wR — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

🚨 TEAM NEWS



🧱 Gabriel starts in defence

💪 Elneny holds the midfield

🌶 Saka in attack



🔜 #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/xtK8qQtQPi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

Frank Lampard: Everton can relax but will not be rolling over

Frank Lampard says his Everton side can now “relax” and throw off the shackles ahead of Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, but vowed to approach the game “in the right way” given the top four race is still alive.

Everton came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park last night, securing their Premier League status for next season with a game to spare.

Arsenal must beat the Toffees at the Emirates to have any chance of overhauling Tottenham to salvage a top four finish, with Antonio Conte’s men needing only a point away at relegated Norwich to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal’s cause may well have been boosted by the fact that Lampard’s men are no longer scrapping for their lives, but the former Blues boss believes a new sense of freedom could bring more improvement from his team.

“I will relax more and I don’t mean that in a light-hearted way because I understand Arsenal and Tottenham are in a battle and we’ll go and do our absolute best to approach the game in the right way,” he said.

Arteta’s transfer message

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will have “certain resources” to attack the summer transfer market, although stressed they were far from “unlimited”.

The Gunners spent £149million last summer, bringing in the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, who quickly became regular starters.

On the budget for the upcoming transfer window, Arteta admitted: “We are going to have certain resources, not unlimited resources, and with the resources we have to play and do what we have to do in the best possible way.

“We don’t know what the rest will have but obviously it will be challenging because now it is not a top three, it is a top eight, but that is why we have to find a way to do again what we did last summer.

“I think the market as well is going to have a big implication there. I don’t know how the market is going to act, what the prices are going to be and what we’re going to be able to do.”

Arteta: We’re sticking with young players

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has vowed to continue with his young players even if they miss out on the Champions League.

Anything but a win would see Arsenal finish fifth after a run of six losses in their final 11 Premier League outings and even three points would not be enough to see them leapfrog Tottenham, should they overcome Norwich City.

Arsenal had been in the driving seat to clinch Champions League football at the beginning of May when they moved four points clear of Spurs but back-to-back defeats means Arteta’s young side look set to have to settle for the Europa League.

Many critics have suggested more experience is required in the playing group at the Emirates but the 40-year-old Spaniard has no intention of a big overhaul.

You can read Arteta’s full quotes here.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 108

Draws: 46

Everton wins: 64

Prediction

Everton’s away form has been their biggest downfall this season, so it seems safe to back Arsenal here.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Everton team news

For Everton, Lampard has confirmed a number of players who haven’t had much of a chance under him will feature now their Premier League safety has been secured.

Arsenal team news

Arteta is still without Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney for the final game of the season.

Elsewhere, Takehiro Tomiyasu is likely to miss out, although Rob Holding is available again.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s dedicated match coverage of Arsenal’s game against Everton at the Emirates.

The Premier League final day all kick-off at 4pm BST.