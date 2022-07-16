Arsenal vs Everton LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Everton LIVE!

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners kick off their tour of the United States with a friendly against Everton in Baltimore as both clubs look to show their mettle ahead of the new Premier League campaign - and put on a show for the locals.

A goal-fest victory over Nurnberg began Arsenal’s pre-season in style as Gabriel Jesus scored twice in a comeback victory. Fans both at home and across the pond will be keen to see how the Brazilian fares alongside fellow new signings Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Tonight’s match is Everton’s first game of note since they narrowly avoided relegation and entered an uncertain summer under Frank Lampard. Shorn of Richarlison, the Toffees have so far only recruited James Tarkowski from Burnley with money tight and expectations low for another potentially difficult season at Goodison Park. Follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Arsenal vs Everton latest updates

Start time: Midnight BST | M&T Bank Stadium

How to watch

Early team news

Evening Standard score prediction

Arsenal not lacking for sunshine out in the States!

21:38 , Marc Mayo

Turning up the heat 🥵 pic.twitter.com/iXQwFkSAvu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2022

Head to head record

21:33 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal wins: 109

Draws: 46

Everton wins: 64

How could Arsenal line up with Zinchenko?

21:28 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are on the verge of sealing a £30m deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Mikel Arteta will not be short of options to use the Ukrainian.

Read the full story.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Evening Standard score prediction

21:24 , Marc Mayo

Again, it’s important not to be put too much value on pre-season friendlies, but Arsenal look well-placed to win.

They battered Frank Lampard’s side on the final day of the season and have since welcomed a £45m striker into the club.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

21:18 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

For Everton, it is a big pre-season for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a player Arsenal have previously scouted.

The England forward was blighted by injury last time out and could still play himself into Gareth Southgate’s thinking ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Early team news

21:12 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta has welcomed back a number of internationals who missed the win in Germany, so it seems reasonable to assume the bulk of them will get a run out in at least some capacity.

Jesus will likely feature and it will be interesting to see how heavily involved William Saliba is.

Expected to be part of the first-team set-up this season, the Frenchman is yet to play a senior game for the club.

How to watch

21:06 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Both Arsenal.com and Everton TV will offer live streams.

Good evening!

20:31 , Marc Mayo

Ready for a late one?

Arsenal face Everton in Baltimore tonight as the pre-season action continues ahead of the new Premier League season.

Standard Sport will be bringing you live build-up, match action and reaction from the match, with kick-off set for midnight UK time.