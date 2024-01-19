Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal this weekend return to Premier League action for the first time in 2024 with a London derby against Crystal Palace, looking to overcome a slump which has seen their title hopes hit hard.

Back-to-back derby defeats to West Ham and Fulham rounded off a miserable run which saw them lose three and win just one in five to wrap up 2023.

Palace is a must-win game, with Liverpool facing a tricky trip to Bournemouth and Manchester City having already squeezed past Newcastle with a final-minute winner.

Crystal Palace beat Brentford last time out, but that was their first win since early November and have a tough task to earn more derby bragging rights on Saturday.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal hope to welcome Gabriel Jesus back this weekend after the striker appeared to shake off a knee injury while on a mid-season warm-weather training camp in Dubai. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko's calf complaint is expected to rule him out.

Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Fabio Vieira are still unavailable.

Dean Henderson will replace Sam Johnstone in goal for Palace.

The game will come too soon for Michael Olise, Joel Ward, Rob Holding and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. Cheick Doucoure is out for the season and Jordan Ayew is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

Both teams have had time to take stock of their seasons thus far with the winter break, and both will know improvement is needed.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners face a tall order to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City, and beating Palace is already non-negotiable. The joy of Roy Hodgson's return late last season is already a distant memory, and another relegation fight is not out of the question.

Fighting at opposite ends of the table, and with a bit of rest under their belts, this should be a fairly routine day at the office for Arsenal.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 32

Draws: 16

Crystal Palace wins: 6

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match odds

Arsenal: 1/4

Draw: 9/2

Crystal Palace: 11/1

