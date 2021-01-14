Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Bella Butler
·3 min read
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal will have the chance to break into the top half of the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Last season saw both fixtures between the teams end in draws, with a 1-1 scoreline at Selhurst Park and a 2-2 stalemate in north London.

FOLLOW LIVE: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – Latest updates

But Arsenal are enjoying their best run of form this season under Mikel Arteta, winning 2-0 over Newcastle in extra-time on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup for their fourth successive victory across all competitions and their third clean sheet in a row.

With home matches against Palace and Newcastle this week, Arteta will be looking to move up the Premier League table from 11th.

READ MORE: Premier League table and fixtures – all games by date and kick-off time

Palace were knocked out of the FA Cup on Friday with a 1-0 loss to Wolves. However, the side did end a five-match winless run in their last Premier League fixture with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, and a victory in this London derby would be a huge boost for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Palace are unbeaten in the last four meetings between the teams, but Arteta’s team look to be the favourites.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT this evening.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.

What is the team news?

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey is set to be on the bench for the game after recovering from a thigh injury. Fellow summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes could return to the squad, having been out since before Christmas with Covid-19 but now back to full training.

Gabriel Martinelli is unlikely to start after suffering an ankle injury in the warm-up against Newcastle. While fans fear he could be out for a long spell, the club said a scan showed no serious damage.

Arteta rotated his side for the FA Cup tie with Newcastle but could use the same XI that beat West Brom 4-0 two weeks ago, giving Alexandre Lacazette another chance to shine and lead the line. The striker has scored seven Premier League goals this season – more than twice as many as any other Arsenal player.

Emile Smith Rowe is likely to join him after the youngster scored the first goal against Newcastle.

As for Palace, Hodgson could see as many as eight players missing out for various reasons.

He still faces issues in defence with Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann and Gary Cahill all out with injuries, giving Cheikhou Kouyate a chance to partner James Tomkins at the back.

Having scored five goals in six Premier League appearances against Arsenal, Luka Milivojevic is set to start despite recently breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

Eberechi Eze could also be in the XI after also breaching regulations when he went to watch his old club QPR play.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Zaha

Odds

Arsenal – 8/15

Draw – 3/1

Palace – 11/2

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Palace.

Read More

Arteta stresses importance of next two games in Arsenal’s development

Arsenal target Shakhtar star, Wolves eye Giroud, Aguero offers arrive

Holding extends Arsenal contract until 2024

Ozil insists he has no regrets joining Arsenal and names future club

Latest Stories

  • Josh Anderson is exactly the 'power horse' Canadiens have needed for ages

    It was hard to miss Josh Anderson in Montreal's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs.

  • Sources: Urban Meyer finalizing deal to become Jacksonville Jaguars' next head coach

    Meyer will join the Jaguars, who have emerged in this coaching cycle as one of the more attractive NFL openings. The team has the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is expected to be Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

  • Montreal Impact rebrand, to be known as Club De Foot Montreal

    The Montreal Impact are rebranding, changing the Major League Soccer club's moniker to Club De Foot Montreal — or CF Montreal.

  • Houston's long-term future murky after trading disgruntled James Harden

    The Rockets are still in the muck, but it’s better than where they were yesterday after trading James Harden.

  • This 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card just sold for $5.2 million, an all-time record for trading cards

    Entrepreneur/actor Rob Gough bought the Mantle card, which nearly doubled in price since its 2018 sale

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole, shares her fears about losing him to depression

    To help Michael Phelps deal with his depression, his wife, Nicole, needed her own mental health routine.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Saints-Buccaneers preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    This may be the last time Tom Brady and Drew Brees square off, but the Buccaneers and Saints are far more than their legendary quarterbacks.

  • Want to turn a $5 parlay into $10K? Here’s all you need to happen

    A bettor turned just $5 into $10,213 on a 17-team parlay across three sports: 11 college basketball games, four NBA games and two NHL games.

  • Saskatchewan cancels curling provincials after health officials reject curling bubble

    Saskatchewan has become the latest province in a growing list that has cancelled its curling provincials to determine what team will head to the Scotties and Brier in the Calgary curling bubble. CBC Sports has learned health officials in the province rejected CurlSask's latest bubble proposal, forcing the provincial governing body to hand pick teams, like many other jurisdictions across the country. That means last year's provincial champion and third-place finisher at the Brier, Matt Dunstone, will represent Saskatchewan. "Obviously very excited to be Team Saskatchewan again especially after last year's run, having that be the last real curling experience we've had. It has given me a lot of time to think about that very event and I have been hungry to improve on that result ever since," Dunstone told CBC Sports. Longtime curler Saskatchewan Sherry Anderson is heading to the Scotties for the prairie province. It'll be her 10th Scotties appearance. She is also the two-time defending women's world senior curling champion. Anderson nearly captured an Olympic berth in 2001, losing to Kelley Law in the qualifying championship. A year later, she lost in the championship game at the Scotties to Colleen Jones. Her last Scotties appearance was 2018. Unlike many other jurisdictions that picked last year's provincial champions to go to the Calgary bubble, CurlSask used last year's results and this year's results to come up with their selections. "The objective assessment of teams is based on the performance of teams in a two-season window. This system objectively and fairly assessed the value of teams including those with roster changes," CurlSask wrote in a release. WATCH | Heroux, Jones break down Calgary bubble: Complicated process in Saskatchewan The process became a little more complicated in Saskatchewan due to there being off-season changes on many of the teams. For example, Robyn Silvernagle's rink had two players leave. Colton Flasch formed a new men's team. Dunstone brought on a new player, Kirk Muyres, during the off-season. Officials then felt they couldn't simply rely on last year's provincials to select their representatives. They felt this was the fairest way in determining who would go. "We appreciate the work CurlSask put into having to make these very difficult decisions. It's not a fun scenario for any member association to be a part of and hopefully it's the first and last time they ever have to make a decision like this," Dustone said. Saskatchewan joins B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Northern Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia to cancel their playdowns. There are six major curling events planned for the Calgary curling bubble starting with the Scotties on Feb. 20. That will then lead into the men's national championship beginning of March. 5. Following these two events, the mixed doubles championship will take place all leading to the men's world curling championship, set to begin in early April. The final two events held inside the bubble include two Grand Slam of Curling bonspiels.

  • The Draymond Generation | Dunk Bait

    Seerat Sohi makes the case for the Draymond Green generation.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • NFL playoffs odds: Which teams in the divisional round do sharp bettors like?

    There has been some disagreement between sharps and recreational bettors on divisional round games.

  • Virginia women's basketball team joins Duke in ending season early amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Virginia is the second major program to shut down mid-season. Both are in the ACC.

  • UFC veteran Matt Brown enters Carlos Condit matchup with an eye toward his coaching future

    For more than a decade, fans who love a good fight have circled the dates on the calendar whenever Matt Brown has been scheduled to compete.

  • COVID-19 pandemic has forever impacted life of Montreal Alouettes star and his family

    The COVID-19 pandemic has forever left its mark on Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba and his family. Mamba's mother-in-law, Elizabeth Tweneboah, died in June after contracting the novel coronavirus. She was 66. That resulted in Muamba and his wife, Jessica _ who's expecting their second child any time now _ becoming the primary caregivers for Muamba's 27-year-old sister-in-law, Joyce, who has some disabilities and endured mental health issues. The pandemic also cost Muamba, 31, financially as the CFL didn't play last year. But that certainly pales in comparison to what Muamba - who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and raised in Mississauga, Ont. - and his family continue to deal with. "It's definitely challenged all of us to grow in many ways ... and rethink our times together," Muamba said in a phone interview. "One of the things my wife and I have been intentional about, as of late, is just being present in the moment. "You never know how fleeting life is and I think it's a great reminder of not only being present in each moment that you spend with loved ones but also just remembering those people." Muamba's mother- and sister-in-law both lived downstairs in the family's Brampton, Ont., residence. Muamba said Tweneboah began suffering body aches initially before the family took her to hospital as a precaution. But upon arrival, Tweneboah was admitted immediately. On the same day, the Muambas learned they'd be having a second child. Henoc Muamba said while Tweneboah was a diabetic, she'd shown no signs of being ill. "She'd been healthy, strong," he said. "She'd had her business (beauty supplies store) and even after that she was doing things, she never liked staying still. "She was just an entrepreneur at heart ... she'd always be talking about it and we'd laugh and tell her, 'Man, you have to learn how to rest,' and she'd say, 'What do I need to rest for? I have a lot of energy and I'm going to continue doing this.' She always found people to help. That was her, that was her heart." But Muamba said after a few days in hospital, Tweneboah was put on a ventilator. She died roughly two weeks after being admitted. Muamba, his wife, and sister-in-law all underwent COVID-19 testing. While Muamba's result was negative, his wife and sister-in-law were both positive but they're fine now after following quarantine protocols. However, family couldn't visit Tweneboah in hospital. "That was extremely difficult," Muamba said. "But we're a family of faith and I think that's one of the things that's really been our backbone and kept us strong. "But the passing of my mother-in-law may change a lot for me and my family because her presence was a big reason why I was able to practically play football anywhere in Canada. I knew my wife and daughter were in very, very good hands. There's nothing like a mother's help and that gave me great peace playing in Montreal and leaving my family here." Muamba said Tweneboah packed a lot of living into her 66 years. "She was an amazing woman who impacted so many people and I don't just say that because of the circumstances," he said. "She was originally from Ghana and was a pillar of the Ghanaian community. "She's one of six (kids) and was always thinking about one of her siblings or close friends. She'd go grocery shopping for her friends or get their medicine all the time. Since her passing, my mother-in-law's closest friend calls my wife and sister-in-law literally every day and that's just a single testament to the impact my mother-in-law had on people. As sad as it is, one thing I keep reminding my wife is that, man, she had a life that was well lived." But Tweneboah's passing also meant Muamba and his wife becoming responsible for his sister-in-law's care. She was born with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) - an eye ailment - and cognitive developmental delay (a condition where intellectual function and adaptive behaviour are significantly below the expected average for their age). She also has a learning disability and the early onset of psychosis, which affects how the brain processes information. "And despite all that she's still functioning and thriving," Muamba said proudly. "She's in college and just finished her last semester and is on to the next one. "I'm actually challenging her to write a book because I think people need to hear her story. She needs to talk about her story just to provide inspiration, not only to those around her but the world. She's a miracle child ... no matter how high the odds have been against her, she's been thriving and I think that will be a platform." And in honour of her mother, Muamba's wife has applied to medical school. "That was one of the last conversations my wife had with her mother and she encouraged my wife and told her she should do it if that's what she wanted to do," Muamba said. "One of the stories my wife brings up is she was still feeling nauseous but had to write an exam and said, 'I don't know how to do this. What if I throw up?' "Me just being the person I am, I told her, 'OK, bring a bag and if you throw up, just continue writing.' She said, 'You're right,' and ended up going. The amount of inspiration and motivation right in front of my eyes has been extremely heartfelt and amazing but we're all drawing from the strength of my mother-in-law's life." That matter-of-fact approach has served the six-foot 230-pound Muamba well in football. The top defensive player in Canadian university football in 2010, the former St. Francis Xavier star is entering his 10th pro season and has played on both sides of the border. In 2019, he was the CFL's top Canadian. "Football has taught me so much ... and allowed me to grow in ways I don't know I would have if I didn't play the game," he said. "It has helped me now ... but I think it's hard or impossible to put yourself in this situation if you're not in it. "It's definitely been difficult. I'd be lying if I said because I played football I was fully prepared for a situation like this, especially something that happened so suddenly." The Muambas are expecting another girl and have settled upon the name Adah, which in Hebrew means "beautiful ornament." The youngest Muamba's middle name will also include her grandmother's maiden name. And after growing up with two brothers - Cauchy and Kelvin have also been with CFL teams - Muamba's household now features a majority of females. "I think it's God's way of balancing things out," Muamba said with a chuckle. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • Canadian forward Tyler Pasher returns to MLS with the Houston Dynamo

    Canadian forward Tyler Pasher is back in Major League Soccer, signing with the Houston Dynamo from the USL Championship's Indy Eleven. The 26-year-old from Elmira, Ont., scored 23 goals and added six assists in 50 appearances for Indy Eleven -- the sixth-most in the USL Championship since 2019. Pasher, with 10 goals and two assists in 15 appearances, was named to the 2020 USL Championship All-League team following an abbreviated 16-game season. “Tyler is a player we’ve been tracking closely over the last year and we are pleased the timing was right to add him to our roster,” Matt Jordan, Houston's senior vice-president and GM, said in a statement. “His ability to take players on and put up numbers, along with being naturally left-footed, make him a good fit for our group and system.” A former Canadian youth international, Pasher has yet to earn a senior cap but was called into camp in both 2015 and 2017. "Tyler is a relentless worker on both sides of the ball and he fits really well into our game model,” Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos said. “We feel that we added a player who is going to be successful and going to contribute in the attacking third." Pasher spent seven years with Newcastle United as an academy and reserve player before returning to Canada in 2010 for two seasons with Toronto FC’s academy. He wore the captain's armband after coming off the bench in July 2012 as an 18-year-old in a TFC friendly against Liverpool. He went on to play for Finland's PS Kemi in 2013 and Michigan's Lansing United, in the National Premier Soccer League, in 2014. He signed with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (2015) and Swope Park Rangers (2016). The five-foot-nine 150-pounder made his MLS debut with Sporting Kansas City, Swope’s parent club, in 2017. He signed with Indy Eleven following the 2017 season. Houston now has 24 players under contract for the 2021 MLS season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Stefanski out of basement, back with Browns after COVID-19

    CLEVELAND — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't plan a trip downstairs to his basement any time soon. “Those walls were closing in on me,” he said. Stefanski returned to the team's facility Thursday, 10 days after the first-year coach tested positive with the virus and after he missed Cleveland's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Instead of being on the sideline at Heinz Field, Stefanski was 135 miles away in his Ohio home, where he nervously paced in front of his TV as the Browns built an early 28-0 lead and held for a 48-37 victory — Cleveland's first in the post-season in 26 years. Stefanski will make his playoff debut on the sideline this week when the Browns play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “It’s great. He deserves to be back,” said special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer, who filled in as acting coach against the Steelers. “Anytime your leader comes back to the building and he’s going to lead us into battle this weekend, it’s a great thing for our football team.” There's plenty of work to be done, but Stefanski was taking a moment to savour the company of his team and staff. He missed everything. “On a professional level, just being around the coaches and players and then isolating from my family is no fun,” he said with a smile. "I should mention that.” Stefanski is in his first season with the Browns after spending 13 years as an assistant in Minnesota. The 38-year-old’s steadiness has been credited in the team manoeuvring around many issues tied to the pandemic as well as injuries. “He never panicked at any point along our journey of this season,” linebacker B.J. Goodson said. “He never panicked. He stayed the course, and we are here.” Until Stefanski arrived, Cleveland hadn’t been in the post-season since the 2002 season. The Browns are slowly getting healthier. On Wednesday, top cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive back Kevin Johnson were activated from COVID-19 list and are expected to play against the Chiefs and their potent passing attack. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was activated Thursday after missing three games. However, the team still does not have Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, who has been out since testing positive Jan. 5 along with Stefanski and several assistants. “Getting Joel back, obviously, would be big, and hopefully that’ll be the case,” offensive co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "We’ll see here later in the week. Joel’s a huge part of our success offensively on that left side and to plug him back in there would be huge for us.” And while Stefanski was looking forward to getting outside on the practice field, at some point he's going to have to address something else. While he was away, Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum hid something in his office. “He asked if I smelled it yet,” Stefanski said. "But I don’t because I’ve lost my sense of smell.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Deion Sanders calls out inequities at HBCU Jackson State: 'It causes a kid not to dream'

    “It's not a level playing field. It's unacceptable."

  • "Anyone's Game" goes behind the scenes of Canada's top high school prep program

    TORONTO — Early in Episode 1 of "Anyone's Game," Tony McIntyre talks about the growth he'd seen in Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, an explosive six-foot-seven wing who arrived at Orangeville Prep as a raw 13-year-old. "M.A. came in here, and in terms of maturity level, on a scale of zero to 10? Below zero," McIntyre says. The comment said everything about McIntyre's philosophy. It's about more than developing great basketball players, but helping them become solid young men as well. "I think I'm in a unique situation where ... I'm not trying to be an NBA coach, I'm not trying to be a college coach, I'm trying to teach life lessons, and use basketball as that means and prepare them for what they're about to go into in college." Directed by Michael Hamilton, "Anyone's Game" is a six-part CBC docuseries that follows Canada's most successful high school basketball prep program through one high-stakes season. Orangeville Prep plays out of the Athlete Institute, an hour's drive north of Toronto and founded in 2010 by Jesse Tipping as a way of keeping Canada's top players home for high school rather than moving to the U.S. Once considered a hidden gem, seven Orangeville grads have been drafted into the NBA. The most famous: Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray. McIntyre is Orangeville's burly head coach, and a program Day 1er. After seeing his own sons Tyler, Dylan and Brandon Ennis leave home to play basketball, he was an easy sell. "My kids did very well going to U.S. prep schools, but I also felt like I didn't play an important enough role as a father. I missed out on that," McIntyre said. "If we were able to still give them the schedule and the exposure, but let them go home on weekends, we felt that was the best formula for Canadian kids." Hamilton and his crew spent countless days over the better part of a year with Orangeville Prep, whose goal was to win The Grind Session, an elite high school circuit, plus secure as many college scholarships as possible. The program sees about seven grads a season go on to play NCAA Div. 1 basketball. Moncrieffe is in his rookie season at Oklahoma State. "I (still) talk to him literally every single day," McIntyre said. "We watch video after every game." Shemar Rathan-Mayes, a freshman guard at Youngstown State in Ohio, said far more than his game grew in his four years at the Athlete Institute. "Anybody that's been there can tell you that as a person, you mature, and they teach us life lessons and how to be good people in society," said the 19-year-old from Toronto, who led Orangeville to an 86-4 record. "Coach Tony, coach Brandon (Ennis), coach Manny (Dosanjh), they're basketball coaches, but they're also like big brothers to us. "When we're travelling on the road, if we lose a game, it's never just about basketball, they teach us how to grow outside of that, and I think that's what makes Athlete Institute so different from other places. It's not just basketball. They care about us as people." The series is an intimate look at the daily grind of a young player. In the opening episode, the team works out in the darkness of an early morning. You can see the players' breath in the cold. They're illuminated by a car's headlights. "It's a good representation of what these kids go through chasing that dream," McIntyre said. "We did over 27,000 kilometres on the season in a car to tournaments. We played over 55 games. We went undefeated in Canada, we lost in the quarter-finals in the US National Championship. "So, we had a great, great season. I only wish (the film crew) could have been there for every second of every minute." In addition to The Grind Session, Orangeville Prep plays in the OSBA, a league of Ontario prep programs. Hamilton - who produced and directed "Nash," about former NBA all-star and Brooklyn coach Steve Nash - said the buy-in and the mutual respect among players and coaches was impressive. "A million per cent," he said. "It's respect for others, and vice-versa respect for your coaches but then also the coaches' respect for the players, right? There is a reciprocal feeling on that team and everything was: 'Yes, sir. No, sir.' That was so cool to see that these guys all bought in and that's what Tony wanted. He instilled that." They're lessons that transcend sports. "Basketball is incidental, man," Hamilton said. "I played my whole life, and without basketball, I wouldn't be the person I am today. The confidence and the ability to go on to do what I do now. They'll take so many cool lessons from the sport." McIntyre said he'll know he's been successful if an Orangeville Prep grad comes back to take his job one day. "It's not how much money they make in the NBA or anything, it's how much are they willing to give back to the next generation of kids and allow them to experience and hopefully have even a better experience than what they got with me," he said. The six-part series, which debuts Friday on CBC and CBC Gem, was produced by Kyle McCutcheon and Jack Sussman. McIntyre has watched it three times already. "I watched it the other night and I turned to my wife (Suzette Ennis), and told her the one thing I walked away with is knowing these guys are going to be able to show this to their children, like, 'Hey, look, I was in a TV show, look at what I went through, look at how great this team was, and look at what a bond you can build with a group of guys and utilizing basketball to do that.'" This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press