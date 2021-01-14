Arsenal vs Crystal Palace confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Arsenal will bid to surge into the top half of the Premier League table tonight when they host Crystal Palace.
Both top-flight meetings between the teams ended in draws last term, with a 1-1 scoreline at Selhurst Park and a 2-2 stalemate at the Emirates Stadium.
FOLLOW LIVE: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – Latest updates
But Arsenal are in their best vein of form this season, having won 2-0 against Newcastle on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup for their fourth straight victory in all competitions and their third clean sheet on the bounce.
With home matches against Palace and Newcastle this week, Arteta will be looking to move up the Premier League table from 11th.
READ MORE: Premier League table and fixtures – all games by date and kick-off time
Palace were knocked out of the FA Cup on Friday with a 1-0 loss to Wolves. However, the side did end a five-match winless run in their last Premier League fixture with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, and a victory in this London derby would be a huge boost for Roy Hodgson’s side.
Palace are unbeaten in the last four meetings between the teams, but Arteta’s team look to be the favourites.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm GMT this evening.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.
What is the team news?
Arsenal’s Thomas Partey is set to be on the bench for the game after recovering from a thigh injury. Fellow summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes could return to the squad, having been out since before Christmas with Covid-19 but now back to full training.
Gabriel Martinelli is unlikely to start after suffering an ankle injury in the warm-up against Newcastle. While fans fear he could be out for a long spell, the club said a scan showed no serious damage.
Arteta rotated his side for the FA Cup tie with Newcastle but could use the same XI that beat West Brom 4-0 two weeks ago, giving Alexandre Lacazette another chance to shine and lead the line. The striker has scored seven Premier League goals this season – more than twice as many as any other Arsenal player.
Emile Smith Rowe is likely to join him after the youngster scored the first goal against Newcastle.
As for Palace, Hodgson could see as many as eight players missing out for various reasons.
He still faces issues in defence with Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann and Gary Cahill all out with injuries, giving Cheikhou Kouyate a chance to partner James Tomkins at the back.
Having scored five goals in six Premier League appearances against Arsenal, Luka Milivojevic is set to start despite recently breaking Covid-19 restrictions.
Eberechi Eze could also be in the XI after also breaching regulations when he went to watch his old club QPR play.
Confirmed line-ups
Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Zaha
Odds
Arsenal – 8/15
Draw – 3/1
Palace – 11/2
Prediction
Arsenal 2-1 Palace.
Read More
Arteta stresses importance of next two games in Arsenal’s development
Arsenal target Shakhtar star, Wolves eye Giroud, Aguero offers arrive
Holding extends Arsenal contract until 2024
Ozil insists he has no regrets joining Arsenal and names future club