Bukayo Saka celebrating a goal - Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Andy Rain

03:38 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1 (Saka 74)

Hope extinguished! Poor old Palace. Any thoughts that they might make a game of it in the last 20 have been cruelly snuffed out by a brilliant Arsenal side.

Kieran Tierney's got down the side, pulled the ball back to around the penalty spot and Bukayo Saka slots it away for his second.

A brief VAR check to see if Jesus was offside/interfering with play but the goal is legit and the only question now is whether Arsenal can buff their goal difference.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their fourth goal - Reuters

Sam Dean: "I was just about to say... wonder if Arsenal's exploits on Thursday night (extra time and penalties against Sporting in the Europa League) were starting to take their toll on Arteta's players. It had all become rather sloppy and sluggish. And then Saka made it four. Game over."

03:32 PM

70 mins: Arsenal 3 Crystal Palace 1

Now then Crystal Palace! They are very close to the second - Ramsdale with a poor clearance, Palace get it and play it to Zaha who drags his effort narrowly wide from a narrow angle. Close!

03:28 PM

65 mins: Arsenal 3 Crystal Palace 1

Gabriel Jesus and Kieran Tierney on for Arsenal.

Jordan Ayew and Will Hughes for Palace.

Jesus into the fray right away, heading wide from a corner.

03:27 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 3 Crystal Palace 1 (Schlupp 63)

But what's this?! Olise delivers a ball in, it hits Schlupp, who reacts quickest in a crowd scene, and he has put the ball in the net. Out of the blue you have to say but that might spark some sort of fightback, perhaps.

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp pulls one back - PA

03:25 PM

60 mins: Arsenal 3 Crystal Palace 0

Hard to see a way back for Palace now, surely.

03:20 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 3 Crystal Palace 0 (Xhaka 55)

That's it! GSM to the Gunners. Trossard slips the ball in behind for Granit Xhaka who tucks it away without fuss.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka scores their third goal - Reuters

03:15 PM

53 mins: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Wilfried Zaha into the Arsenal box. Challenged by Bukayo Saka. Wilf goes down but no pen.

Sam Dean writes: "Difficult day for the Palace players, this. They have had to do a lot of chasing of the ball, and it must be harder to really motivate yourself when you know the coach on the touchline is almost certainly not going to be the manager for very long."

Story continues

03:10 PM

48 mins: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Bukayo Saka goes past Tyrick Mitchell. Crosses. Joel Ward clears.

03:07 PM

47 mins: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

It's more than four games since CPFC scored a League goal.

03:05 PM

46 mins: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Second half coming up. Palace tend to do well in the second half of games but Arsenal have a magnificent record when leading at the interval this season (W12, D1, L0)

Palace have it all to do.

02:49 PM

Half time: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Palace had a good early moment when Zaha hit the post but Arsenal have taken a firm grip of this game and are good value for their two goals. I fancy them to get at least one more.

Bukayo Saka was superb in the first half - Getty Images

02:46 PM

45 mins: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Now Partey is coming to the... well you get the idea with that one. He surges forward and cracks a shot.

Recently under Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace looked worryingly blunt but they did at least fight against better teams. They have looked so casual and limp in midfield and open defensively in this first half, bar one onside break. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) March 19, 2023

02:45 PM

44 mins: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Arsenal are really piling it on, Trossard wins a corner that he takes himself.

Palace could get a pasting here.

02:44 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0 (Saka 43)

White and Saka at it again! They are forming a really dangerous partnership down that right flank. Relentless pressure from Arsenal, moving the ball around with patience and the upmost skill. White sends Saka through, and the young star has curled a left-footed shot past the keeper to double the lead. Brilliant finish. VAR check but I don't foresee any problems. Goal stands.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal scores the team's second - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

02:42 PM

41 mins: Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 0

Unfortunately for the Gooners, Odeagaard cannot find a finish to match and a good chance has gone untaken here.

02:41 PM

40 mins: Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 0

Here is Sam Dean on that super finish from Martinelli.

"That finish by Gabriel Martinelli is fast becoming his trademark move. He's so quick with it, shifting the ball from right foot to left. Before the defender knows what's happening, it's in the net."

02:38 PM

36 mins: Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 0

Bukayo Saka is the first player in the English top-flight league to get 10 goals and 10 assists this season. pic.twitter.com/HtG3x3EOMx — Papa Kwamena🇬🇭⚽️🏟🥅 (@kwamena_eg) March 19, 2023

Trossard gets forward and wins a corner.

Arsenal absolutely bossing this and look in total control.

02:31 PM

29 mins: Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 0

That goal was coming, and Arsenal deserved it.

A delay of game because Xhaka has taken a knock.

02:29 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 0 (Martinelli 28)

Saka with some quality on the right, linking up with White, played into Martinelli, who shifts it and hits an excellent shot that beats the keeper.

Wilf Zaha lost the ball and didn't track back, Saka and White got to work and Martinelli did the business for his 13th of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal crashes in the opener - Getty Images Europe

02:23 PM

19 mins: Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Ben White is playing right back for Arsenal and is getting up and down splendidly.

Saka slips him in now and he crosses but there's nobody to apply the finish.

02:17 PM

15 mins: Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Arsenal are making most of the running, Saka into the box and there's another shout for a pen, but now Palace break and draw a good save from Ramsdale, albeit that the offside flag has now gone up.

02:16 PM

Flares

fans of Crystal Palace use Smoke Flares prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace - Getty Images Europe

02:13 PM

Here's the young master Sam Dean

reporting from the Emirates.

"Here's something I did not expect to be writing at this stage of Arsenal's season: all eyes will be on Rob Holding today.

The Arsenal centre-back is a great character and an important person behind the scenes, but this season he has not featured much on the pitch. The injury to William Saliba, though, has changed all that.

Can Holding fill Saliba's shoes? How much will the loss of the Frenchman affect Arsenal's build-up play and high defensive line? Let's find out."

Crystal Palace fans with flares - Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

02:12 PM

11 mins: Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Wilf Zaha! Palace's first moment of note and he surges forward into the Arsenal area and wallops a shot at goal. It hits the post and bounces off Ramsdale for a corner. That could easily have rebounded in off the keeper.

02:10 PM

9 mins: Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Martinelli again, looking for Saka in the area and the home fans would like a penalty, but referee Atwell is unmoved to say the least.

02:06 PM

5 mins: Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Martinelli having a bright start to his afternoon. Doucouré the next Palace man who has to look lively in defence.

02:04 PM

3 mins: Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Arsenal coming forward, Xhaka and Martinelli linking up well and an excellent piece of defending from Guéhi.

02:03 PM

1 mins: Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Right then, kick off time.

01:36 PM

From Wiki, about Paddy McCarthy

"McCarthy signed for Bolton Wanderers on loan in March 2015, a prankster had telephoned the West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis pretending to be Bolton manager Neil Lennon weeks previously, with an enquiry for Gareth McAuley as the main point of interest"

That is the most niche prank I have ever heard of.

01:30 PM

Steve Parish on PV4

"Everybody loved Patrick, genuinely. The players had all the time in the world for him - he never lost the players at all.

"I think things just weren't happening. Obviously we're hoping that there's a bit of fresh impetus, a few different ideas and maybe we surprise the opposition a little bit."

Former club captain Paddy McCarthy has been put in temporary charge.

01:22 PM

Martin Keown on Vieria sacking

Here's Martin on the BBC talking about his former comrade.

"I'm disappointed [that Patrick Vieira has been sacked], I think they’ve panicked. I think it might have a grave effect on the rest of their season, a lot of young players there and he was very influential with them and also the fixtures, the run of games they have had was quite remarkable. He has only really lost by the odd goal, all of the teams were really high up in the table, average position of sixth, they’ve lost by the odd goal and there have been some credible draws in there."

Seems to make a reasonable case, to my mind at least.

01:08 PM

The teams

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli. Subs: Tierney, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Turner, Walters.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Zaha. Subs: Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Richards, Ahamada, Goodman.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

12:59 PM

Premier League football

coming up. It's the League leaders, Arsenal, hosting Crystal Palace, who recently dispensed with the services of Gunners legend Patrick Vieira.

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal players to forget about their European exit as they aim to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners were beaten by Sporting in a penalty shootout on Thursday as they failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Attention now switches back to domestic matters, with Arsenal aiming to move further clear at the summit.

Managerless Crystal Palace are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium and, with closest title rivals Manchester City in FA Cup action, Arteta's side could head into the international break with a healthy lead.

"I tried to give a lot of clarity in the dressing room," Arteta replied when asked how he makes sure his players do not take their Europa League disappointment into the title race.

"It was all about the message: accept it, swallow it, we have to learn from it but there is no point now spending one bit of energy or thought that is going to take something out of Sunday.

"We have to be at our best again in the Premier League against Palace to beat them and I want everybody just recovering mentally and physically to be in the best possible condition for the game."

Despite their European elimination, Arteta feels he learns more from adversity than he does from success as he aims to take the positives from the Sporting loss.

"I saw a lot of things on Thursday, especially when we were giving a lot of balls away and suffering, that they did it together," he said.

"The way they reacted, the way they were when we conceded a goal and how the game changed after that. It shows me a lot of positive signs.

"The downside to it is that we could not materialise in the end to win it because - at the end - I think we deserved to win it and be through, but it wasn't enough, it was maybe too late.

"On Friday it was about delivering the message about the Palace game and lifting them up and making sure they are there in the best possible condition."

Captain Martin Odegaard echoed the sentiments of his manager and knows the players need to lift themselves if they are to deliver against Palace.

"It is very, very important," he replied when asked about bouncing back.

"The next game comes quick now so we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We have to recover and make sure we win.

"It is good we feel disappointed. We should feel disappointed. We have to make sure it is only tonight and we come in with fresh minds ready to win on Sunday."