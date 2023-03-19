Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

Arsenal have a massive chance to move further clear in the Premier League title race as they host managerless Crystal Palace in another key London derby this afternoon. With rivals Manchester City on FA Cup duty this weekend, the Gunners can extend their advantage at the top-flight summit to eight points going into the international break with a sixth successive league win.

Mikel Arteta will be looking for a swift reaction from his side after they were stunned by Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday night, falling at home in the last-16 via the cruel lottery of a penalty shootout. They are heavy favourites to triumph here though and equal their entire points tally from last season with 10 games still to play, with Rob Holding deputising for the injured William Saliba.

The Eagles have still yet to win a league game in 2023 and sacked Gunners icon Patrick Vieira on Friday sitting just three points above relegation danger, with Under-21 coach Paddy McCarthy in temporary charge amid rumours over a shock return for Roy Hodgson. Follow Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live below, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Arsenal team news: Holding replaces injured Saliba

Crystal Palace team news: Ward and Milivojevic come in

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Arsenal FC - Crystal Palace FC

13:53 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Emirates!

A sixth straight Premier League win would see Arsenal go into the international break eight points clear at the summit.

Managerless Palace, meanwhile, are still chasing their first victory of 2023.

Crystal Palace face questions of ambition after Vieira sacking

13:42 , George Flood

Patrick Vieira was brought to Crystal Palace to revolutionise the club’s style of play and eventually push for European football after nearly a decade of respectable ­finishes in the Premier League, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

But Vieira was sacked on Friday with the Eagles mired in the type of relegation dogfight they were supposed to have outgrown, and playing a brand of football as uninspiring and toothless as anything served up by his recent predecessors.

Palace chairman Steve Parish was reluctant to dismiss the 46-year-old but felt he had no choice following a dismal run of form since the turn of the year, with Palace winless in 11 League games and three points above the drop zone with 11 more to play.

The timing of Vieira’s dismissal leaves Sunday’s ominous visit to champions-elect Arsenal as a free-hit and should give the new manager the international break to get settled.

Parish did not trust Vieira to take charge of the eight remaining six-pointers against the other clubs in relegation trouble, but the Frenchman can feel aggrieved that Palace’s winless run has come exclusively against teams above them in the table, including games against five of the ‘big six’ and Manchester United twice.

Read the article in full here

13:41 , George Flood

No surprise but Takehiro Tomiyasu out of Japan squad. Replaced by Koki Machida. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) March 19, 2023

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

13:31 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings is in position at the Emirates and offers his thoughts on that Gunners team news....

🗣️ "Holding is the most sensible option for Arteta, while Trossard has shown that he can lead the line."@sr_collings reflects on that team news at the Emirates.



LIVE: https://t.co/3y3eo1Q0EG#ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/HPmjVp4btL — Standard Sport (@standardsport) March 19, 2023

Ward and Milivojevic come in for Palace

13:18 , George Flood

Nothing drastic from Palace caretaker boss Paddy McCarthy in terms of changes to Patrick Vieira’s set-up after the 1-0 loss at rivals Brighton in midweek.

The ineligible Albert Sambi Lokonga is replaced in midfield by club captain Luka Milivojevic.

The only other change is at right-back, where Joel Ward is preferred to Nathaniel Clyne.

Teenager Joe Whitworth is in goal for only his second Premier League appearance as expected.

Will Hughes is back from illness to take a seat on the bench, but still no James McArthur in the squad.

Holding replaces injured Saliba in Arsenal defence

13:13 , George Flood

Arsenal show just one change from their ruthless 3-0 win over Fulham in another Premier League London derby at Craven Cottage last weekend, with Rob Holding getting the nod as expected at centre-back alongside Gabriel with William Saliba out.

January signing Jakub Kiwior comes onto the bench with the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu also sidelined, as does 18-year-old defender Reuell Walters.

Leandro Trossard continues in attack with Gabriel Jesus back on the bench after playing 45 minutes on his first start for four months against Sporting.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard return to the starting XI after initially being rested on Thursday before all being thrown on in a losing effort.

Crystal Palace lineup

13:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Whitworth, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Subs: Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Richards, Ahamada, Goodman

Arsenal lineup

13:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Tierney, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Turner, Walters

12:57 , George Flood

Official lineups are now just moments away.

Stay tuned!

12:46 , George Flood

The atmosphere is already building nicely around the Emirates, where there is such a fizzing buzz and sense of anticipation and expectation these days.

Team news to come very shortly!

Parish: Palace still optimistic despite Vieira sacking

12:31 , George Flood

Palace are on an 12-match winless run across all competitions, with their last win coming against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

It is their longest sequence without a win since they failed to pick up a victory in 14 consecutive games between December 2015 and April 2016.

They have scored just four goals in that time and are yet to net in the first half of any game in 2023, still sitting in 12th but now just three points above the relegation zone.

Quizzed by Sky Sports after Vieira’s sacking, Palace co-owner Steve Parish said: "The players are fine and everybody is looking forward to Sunday, really.

"The feeling is good. You know, everybody loved Patrick, genuinely. The players had all the time in the world for him. You saw from the performances he never lost the players at all, they were all running and playing for him.

"I think things just weren't happening, so the mood was good, it was fine, but obviously we're hoping that there's a bit of fresh impetus, a few different ideas, maybe we surprise the opposition a little bit doing something different.

"We've got good players, we've got a good squad, we've got good lads. They follow Patrick and they will follow Paddy and they will follow Darren and they will do the best for the football club.

"Everybody is positive and wants to do their best and believes that we can win football matches. I'm not going to tell you it's amazing today because Patrick is gone, because Patrick is a great guy and people loved working with him.

"I'm sure he will go on and be as successful as he was last year for us somewhere else, and he will maybe learn from the bits where it lost its way a little bit, and I really hope he does. It's just football, isn't it?"

Palace caretaker McCarthy relishing ‘great opportunity'

12:22 , George Flood

Raising spirits at Palace following Patrick Vieira’s departure will be no easy feat for U21 boss and former long-serving defender Paddy McCarthy, who is supported today by assistant Darren Powell and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely.

Palace cancelled their Friday press conference after Vieira’s sacking but McCarthy still spoke to the club’s in-house television channel after taking senior training for the first time.

“Under strange circumstances, the lads showed good energy and enthusiasm,” he said.

"Obviously it's a massive moment for myself, but ultimately it's not about me.

"My only focus at the moment is about getting the team prepared and ready for Arsenal in the short space of time that we have, so everything's just going to be geared into that.

"I'll push all of that emotion to one side. Yes, it's going to be a great opportunity for myself and Darren [Powell] to manage at that level, but the focus is solely on setting the game plan and implementing that on Sunday."

Head to head record

12:13 , George Flood

Palace have won only two of 22 away visits to Arsenal in the Premier League era, in 1994 and 2019.

Having said that, four of the last seven games between these two sides have ended in draws, including three in a row at the Emirates.

Palace brushed aside Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park last season as Arteta’s side crumbled in the race for Champions League qualification.

But the Gunners’ title charge began with a comfortable 2-0 victory in SE25 in the season curtain-raiser back in August, with Gabriel Martinelli on target along with an own goal from Marc Guehi.

Odegaard rallying cry: ‘Arsenal will strike back!'

12:03 , George Flood

That rhetoric from Mikel Arteta was echoed by Gunners captain Martin Odegaard, who believes Arsenal will quickly learn the lessons from Thursday’s disappointment.

“I think every time we have lost this season we have learned something from it,” said the Norwegian skipper. “Every time we have come back and changed the situation again.

“That is what we are going to do again and the next game comes quick, so it’s a good opportunity to strike back. We talked about it already in the dressing room, we have to move forward now.

“We are always together, even if we lose. It’s been a good season, a lot of wins, but we have to be together in the tough moments as well. We have to show it (our mentality) now. It’s 11 finals for us.”

Arteta urges Arsenal to bounce back from Europa League exit

11:57 , George Flood

Arsenal’s last rare setback during a fairytale campaign led to a notable dip in Premier League form, with their FA Cup fourth-round exit at the hands of Manchester City in late January followed by defeats to Everton and City in the top-flight plus a frustrating draw with Brentford.

And Mikel Arteta has urged his side to bounce back quickly from the sting of that shock penalty shootout defeat by Sporting Lisbon that saw them crash out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage.

The chance to go eight points clear of City at the top of the table would be quite the tonic after Gabriel Martinelli’s crucial miss on Thursday.

"I tried to give a lot of clarity in the dressing room," Arteta said.

"It was all about the message: accept it, swallow it, we have to learn from it but there is no point now spending one bit of energy or thought that is going to take something out of Sunday.

"We have to be at our best again in the Premier League against Palace to beat them and I want everybody just recovering mentally and physically to be in the best possible condition for the game.

"I saw a lot of things on Thursday, especially when we were giving a lot of balls away and suffering, that they did it together,” he added.

"The way they reacted, the way they were when we conceded a goal and how the game changed after that. It shows me a lot of positive signs.

"The downside to it is that we could not materialise in the end to win it because - at the end - I think we deserved to win it and be through, but it wasn't enough, it was maybe too late.

"On Friday it was about delivering the message about the Palace game and lifting them up and making sure they are there in the best possible condition."

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

11:46 , George Flood

Perhaps Palace can expect something of a new manager bounce but, frankly, even that doesn’t look like it’ll be enough to beat Arsenal.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Crystal Palace team news

11:44 , George Flood

Crystal Palace are missing Albert Sambi Lokonga today with the Arsenal loanee ineligible to face his parent club.

Fellow midfielders Will Hughes and James McArthur remain doubtful after illness, while Nathan Ferguson remains on the comeback trail.

Neither of Vicente Guaita (hamstring) or Sam Johnstone (calf) are expected to return this afternoon, meaning 19-year-old Joe Whitworth should make only his second Premier League start in goal.

The academy graduate was called up to the squad in midweek and made an impressive debut despite a 1-0 loss to fierce rivals Brighton.

Arsenal team news

11:39 , George Flood

Arsenal will be without William Saliba this afternoon after the French defender was substituted early against Sporting on Thursday with a back issue.

Reports from France yesterday claimed that the 21-year-old, yet to miss a Premier League game this season, was facing several weeks on the sidelines.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out after sustaining a serious-looking knee problem against Sporting, while Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah remain in the treatment room.

Standard Sport understands that 18-year-old defender Reuell Walters has been called into the senior squad today.

Gabriel Jesus should lead the line again after his first start for four months on Thursday, with his withdrawal at half-time versus Sporting all part of the plan.

His replacement in that match, Leandro Trossard, has also shaken off a groin problem.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

11:36 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live on television in the UK.

Highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs on BBC One at 10.30pm GMT on Sunday night.

Welcome to Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE coverage!

11:31 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

It’s a huge London derby in store at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with the Gunners looking to bounce back from their shock Europa League last-16 penalty shootout exit at the hands of Sporting Lisbon and take advantage of title rivals Manchester City being on FA Cup duty this weekend to take an eight-point lead at the top-flight summit into the international break.

Arsenal are strong favourites to dispatch miserable Palace, who have gone 11 league games without a win and have Under-21 coach Paddy McCarthy in temporary charge this afternoon with the decision taken to sack Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira on Friday.

The Eagles now sit just three points above the relegation zone having not tasted victory at all in 2023 and will be glancing very nervously over their shoulders if that dire run continues here.

Kick-off today is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, live updates and all the latest team news and lineups. Expert analysis comes from Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates.