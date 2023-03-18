Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder: Gunners to dominate managerless Eagles

Patrick Vieira always enjoyed a warm reception on his return to Arsenal, although the Frenchman will be in absentia after being relieved of his first-team duties at Crystal Palace.

Therefore, the Eagles will tackle this difficult fixture with Paddy McCarthy at the helm and it could be a difficult afternoon against title-chasing opposition. Leg 1: Arsenal to lead at HT / FT Leg 2: Gabriel Martinelli to score Leg 3: Joachim Andersen to be booked

Leg 1: Arsenal to lead at HT / FT

Arsenal are really short in the betting to win this game and the first temptation is to back them to win without conceding. However, we saw against Bournemouth that the best laid plans can go out of the window and the Cherries proceeded to score after just a few seconds.

Therefore, we will throw in a different angle and have the Gunners to get their noses in front before eventually winning the game. They came out of the traps flying to lead 3-0 at Craven Cottage last weekend and perhaps we'll see a similar thing happen against a Palace team who lost 1-0 at Brighton in the week.

Leg 2: Gabriel Martinelli to score

It briefly looked as though Gabriel Martinelli was going to lose his place in the team after Leandro Trossard starting getting minutes. However, the Brazilian has really come back back with a bang in recent clashes and has been getting plenty of goals, with five goals scored in as many Premier League matches.

He bagged a brace as part of that 4-0 win over Everton and was also on the scoresheet at Fulham last weekend. There are sure to be chances that fall his way against Palace and his trickery might be able to unlock the door.

Leg 3: Joachim Andersen to be booked

We're surprised to see Andersen trading at such a big price to get a yellow card in this game. This is a fixture where Crystal Palace will have to roll up their sleeves after the sacking of Patrick Vieira and we can see the Dane making lots of challenges throughout the game, some of which might be ill-timed.

The Dane has picked up three cards in his past five Premier League encounters and this is a tricky fixture for the visiting side. After seeing yellow against Liverpool and Manchester City, it seems as though Andersen is far more likely to get booked against a higher calibre of opponent.

The article Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder: Gunners to dominate managerless Eagles appeared first on Planetsport.com.