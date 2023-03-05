Arsenal vs Chelsea: Women’s League Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news and h2h results today

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal face Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final on Sunday.

The first major trophy of the season is on offer when the two London rivals meet at a sold-out Selhurst Park.

It comes just a week after they last played each other, with Emma Hayes’ side knocking the Gunners out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win and they are now unbeaten in the last five matches between the two sides.

Arsenal have been in stumbling form and badly need a lift here to spark their season back into life, with the return of the Women’s Champions League on the horizon. A poor run has left Arsenal fourth in the WSL, six points off leaders Manchester United.

Chelsea sit second, just a point behind and with a game in hand. This is the start of a crucial run for the Blues, who face Man United on March 12 before their quarter-final tie in Europe against Lyon.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Sunday March 5, 2023.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park in London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage getting underway at 2:25pm on Sunday afternoon.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via BBC iPlayer, available via app and website.

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news

Sabrina D’Angelo and Lina Hurtig both missed out for Arsenal against Chelsea last week due to injuries sustained during the international break, but are in contention to return to the squad for the final.

Stina Blackstenius is set to continue up front for the Gunners, with Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema long-term absentees after suffering ACL injuries.

Sam Kerr has scored in both games against Arsenal in 2023 (The FA via Getty Images)

Katerina Svitkova is once again unavailable for Chelsea, with the club confirming she faced a “significant period” on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery a couple of weeks ago.

Sam Kerr has made a habit of scoring against Arsenal, as she has most teams, and in her 100th appearance for the club last time out netted her 82nd goal. The Blues will once again look to her to deliver on the big stage.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

These two sides are familiar foes, but it’s Chelsea who go into this match with confidence very much on their side.

Last week’s FA Cup win made it 21 games unbeaten for the Blues, while Arsenal have not wany any of the three WSL matches they have played since the turn of the year. A clinical edge in front of goals continue to look a problem in the absence of Mead and Miedema.

It’s likely to be another tight encounter, but Chelsea can edge it and claim the first piece of silverware as the season enters the business end.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.