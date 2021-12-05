Arsenal vs Chelsea: Women’s FA Cup final prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea collide in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley this afternoon.

After last year’s competition was pushed back into the start of the current campaign, the culmination of the 2020/21 FA Cup campaign is a showpiece one.

Indeed, the top two sides in the Women’s Super League (WSL) will meet at Wembley with Chelsea manager Emma Hayes able to complete a domestic treble - albeit a delayed one - having won last season’s WSL title and the League Cup to boot.

Still, there is no team in the history of the FA Cup as successful as Arsenal. 14 wins so far, victory would seal a 15th FA Cup crown, eight more than Southampton in second. It’s worth mentioning, of course, that Jonas Eidevall’s side are also unbeaten domestically this season.

What makes it even more fascinating still, is the fact Chelsea beat Arsenal the last time these two teams met in the final back in 2017/18.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Women’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off today - Sunday December 5, 2021.

Wembley Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live on BBC One and BT Sport 1.

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch the game on BBC iPlayer (free with a subscription) and BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch it through the BT Sport App.

LIVE blog: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport's LIVE blog.

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news

Arsenal will be without Leah Williamson and Tobin Heath, but have few other injury concerns.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could welcome back Pernille Harder and Aniek Nouwen, but Maren Mjelde is set to miss out.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

Given Arsenal’s form this season, they’re surely slight favourites.

That’s not to write Chelsea off completely, of course, and the fact that it’s so hard to judge should lead to a thoroughly entertaining spectacle.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2) history and results

(Women’s FA Cup only)

Arsenal wins: 3

Draws: 0

Chelsea wins: 2

