Arsenal vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea travel to Arsenal hoping to make it two wins from two games to start the new Premier League campaign.

With Chelsea in form after beating Crystal Palace last weekend, Arsenal have a tough task and are out of sorts after newcomers Brentford upset them 2-0, with Mikel Arteta missing several key players.

There is hope in the arrival of Martin Odegaard, who joins permanently from Real Madrid after a successful loan last season.

Though the Norwegian will not be available here, one debut, or second debut in this case, should arrive with Romelu Lukaku primed to play from the start after completing his quarantine period and training with the group after his £97.5m move from Inter Milan.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 22 August.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live coverage will begin at 16:00 BST following the conclusion of Southampton vs Manchester United.

What is the team news?

Thomas Partey (ankle), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) Runar Runarsson (Covid) and Alexandre Lacazette (Covid) all miss out for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to the bench with new signing Aaron Ramsdale also included.

Ben White misses out through illness.

Christian Pulisic is out after testing positive for coronavirus, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also missing after contracting the virus.

Trevoh Chalobah drops down to the bench despite his impressive performance a week ago with Reece James back to start at wing-back.

Kai Havertz returns to the starting eleven and will play off Romelu Lukaku with the £97.5m man handed a second debut at the Emirates.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Pepe.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Odds

Arsenal: 7/2

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 8/11

Prediction

Arsenal must react after last week’s defeat to Brentford and can lean on their recent good form and results against the Blues, with Mikel Arteta perhaps even turning to the three/five at the back to nullify Thomas Tuchel’s side. Romelu Lukaku is the wildcard here though and if, as seems the case, the Belgian is sharp, he could make the difference here and earn an away win as Arteta continues to find the right balance with his evolving squad. Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea