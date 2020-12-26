Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings: Who impressed and who disappointed at Emirates Stadium?
Arsenal's young players delivered in a thrilling 3-1 victory over Chelsea to lift the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta and end their long run without a league win. Sam Dean assessed both sets of players.
Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
Bernd Leno 8
Saved by the post with Mount’s early free kick but was largely calm and assured. Terrific save from Jorginho’s late penalty reduced the tension.
Hector Bellerin 7
Showed his attacking intent with an early cross for Martinelli and pushed on whenever he could in the first half. Solid after the break.
Rob Holding 7
Did well to control the threat of Werner, even forcing Lampard to remove the German at the break. Aerially dominant under pressure.
Pablo Mari 6
Booked early as he began the match looking rusty on his first league start of the season. Conceded late penalty to add to the nerves.
Kieran Tierney 7
Overlapping runs caused plenty of problems for Chelsea and he earned his team their first-half penalty. One of Arsenal’s real fighters.
Mohamed Elneny 7
Always brings energy to the midfield, even if his passing can be poor. Crashed the ball against the bar in the final minutes.
Granit Xhaka 8
Superb free-kick doubled the lead before the break. Disciplined without the ball, this was one of his better performances in a difficult few months.
⚽️ 3 of Granit Xhaka’s 9 PL goals have been direct free-kicks - his first since v Crystal Palace in Oct 2018 pic.twitter.com/RBryTsr5ia
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2020
Bukayo Saka 8
It was surely a cross, rather than a shot, that resulted in Arsenal’s third. Saka will not care after a performance of typical endeavour.
Emile Smith Rowe 7
Energetic and willing. Picked up spaces between the lines and always showed for the ball. Looks to have a good relationship with Martinelli.
Gabriel Martinelli 7
Leads the team’s pressing with his enthusiasm off the ball. Linked up with Tierney and twice went close in the second half.
Alexandre Lacazette 7
The senior member of a youthful attack. Started quietly but was clinical from the penalty spot and brought others into the game.
Subs: Willock (Smith Rowe 65) Pepe (Martinelli 71) Mustafi (Lacazette 90)
Booked: Mari, Tierney
Chelsea (4-3-3)
Edouard Mendy 5
Could do nothing about Xhaka’s free-kick and was bamboozled by the trajectory of Saka’s third. Almost gifted Lacazette a fourth.
Reece James 5
Deceived by Tierney and responded by diving in to concede the penalty. Tried to force the agenda with his crossing but was often pinned back.
Kurt Zouma 6
The problems took place ahead of him, rather than because of him and Silva. Did not have the midfield protection he needed.
Thiago Silva 6
The new leader of this Chelsea team but was powerless for the three goals. Will be as concerned as Lampard by the nature of the performance.
Ben Chilwell 5
A surprise inclusion after suffering an injury and he was far from his sharpest in defence. Struggled against Saka throughout.
Mateo Kovacic 4
Suckered Mari into a poor challenge with a darting run, but was otherwise slow to get out to Arsenal’s midfielders. Removed at half-time.
N’Golo Kante 5
Struggled on the ball and was uncharacteristically sloppy. Not as dominant against Smith Rowe as many would have expected.
Mason Mount 5
Clipped the edge of the post with an early free kick, then flashed wide from range. Rarely came out on top in battle with Elneny.
Christian Pulisic 6
Produced a couple of daring runs in the early exchanges but drifted in and out of the match. A constant threat, but Lampard needs more.
Tammy Abraham 6
The most threatening of Chelsea’s attackers, he grew visibly frustrated but still pounced for a late tap-in to threaten a comeback.
Timo Werner 4
Scruffy finishing and poor decision-making was further proof of the German’s lack of confidence at the moment. Hooked for Hudson-Odoi at half-time.
Subs: Jorginho (Kovacic 45) Hudson-Odoi (Werner 45) Havertz (Kante 74)
Booked: Thiago Silva