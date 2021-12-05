Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE! Women’s FA Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Chelsea - LIVE!

The Women’s FA Cup final takes place this afternoon as two London rivals compete for glory at Wembley Stadium.

This is the belated culmination to the 50th anniversary 2020/21 edition of the competition, with a record crowd of over 45,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

Chelsea can technically complete a delayed domestic treble with victory today, having triumphed in the Women’s Super League and League Cup last term.

However, Emma Hayes’ side face a tough battle against a WSL-leading Arsenal team that have yet to lose in domestic competition so far this season under new boss Jonas Eidevall.

The Gunners beat defending champions Chelsea 3-2 when the sides met in the WSL opener in September, while they have already won the FA Cup on 14 previous occasions.

However, the Blues emerged victorious from the last FA Cup final meeting between the teams back in 2018.

Follow Arsenal vs Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at Wembley!

Women’s FA Cup final latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Wembley Stadium

How to watch: BBC One and BT Sport

Arsenal team news: No Williamson or Heath

Chelsea team news: Harder and Nouwen could return

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Faye White interview: ‘I didn’t get to walk up the Wembley steps, but FA Cup finals were still special'

12:31 , George Flood

When it comes to Women’s FA Cup finals, no one is better placed than Faye White to explain what it takes to win.

During her illustrious playing career, the defender lifted the trophy no fewer than nine times - with all of those triumphs coming at Arsenal.

This weekend, as Arsenal and Chelsea go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium, White will have to settle for being a spectator, but she can still remember what it was like in the days building up to those finals.

“You would always try and remember what you did the year before,” White tells Standard Sport.

“I wasn’t that superstitious but the one thing I always did before England games, and big Arsenal games, was to jot my thoughts down on a notepad. It generally had to be the notepad you’d find in the hotel.

“I’d write a few notes about how I wanted to approach the game, be mentally focused, and some points about the player I was up against.

“I’d be hunting around the hotel room looking for a bit of paper, and then when I got to the stadium I’d read the notes. I’d go into a quiet space, normally the loo! I’d just read to myself and get myself in the zone.”

Click here to read Simon Collings’ full interview with ex-Arsenal captain Faye White

The pre-match scene at Wembley

12:24 , George Flood

12:18 , George Flood

Our man Simon Collings has arrived on what is a grey and gloomy December day at the home of English football.

Big final preview

12:11 , George Flood

One team is trying to complete a treble in a season which, to all intents and purposes, finished six months ago. The other is looking to herald the arrival of a new manager with a trophy that should have been lifted long before he took charge.

Such are the peculiarities of today’s (but last season’s) Women’s FA Cup final, delayed by Covid, as Emma Hayes’ League Cup and WSL-winning Chelsea take on an Arsenal side who, under Jonas Eidevall, have already set out their credentials as genuine challengers to that dominance in the new campaign.

A seismic fixture in its own right this may be, but the final’s unusual, wintery occurrence (though it was played in November last year for similar reasons) makes it impossible not to view through the prism of what may be to come. A fixture which usually provides the season’s crescendo, could in fact act as a tone-setter for a rivalry that looks set to define it.

Just a point separates the London rivals at the top of the WSL, Arsenal having beaten Chelsea on the opening day of the season before allowing the gap to narrow when being held by Tottenham in the north London derby last month. Such is the quality between them that those two matches represent the only time either have dropped points.

Click here to read Malik Ouzia’s final preview in full

Standard Sport prediction

12:03 , George Flood

Given Arsenal’s form this season, they’re surely slight favourites.

That’s not to write Chelsea off completely, of course, and the fact that it’s so hard to judge should lead to a thoroughly entertaining spectacle.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Chelsea team news - Harder and Nouwen could return

12:02 , George Flood

Chelsea, meanwhile, could be boosted by the returns of Pernille Harder and Aniek Nouwen this afternoon, but Maren Mjelde is set to miss out having only recently returned from a long injury lay-off.

Arsenal team news - No Williamson or Heath

11:59 , George Flood

Arsenal will be without both Leah Williamson and Tobin Heath at Wembley this afternoon due to injuries.

However, the trio of Jen Beattie, Caitlin Foord, and Simone Boye are all available.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

11:55 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s final will be broadcast live on both BBC One and BT Sport 1.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch the game on BBC iPlayer and BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch it through the BT Sport app.

Welcome to Women’s FA Cup final LIVE coverage!

11:30 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the delayed 2020/21 Women’s FA Cup final!

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea go head to head in a high-profile clash at Wembley from 2pm GMT this afternoon, with a record crowd of over 45,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

Can reigning WSL champions and League Cup holders Chelsea belatedly complete a domestic treble under Emma Hayes, or will Arsenal - unbeaten this season under new boss Jonas Eidevall and a point clear at the WSL summit - add an incredible 15th triumph in this famous old competition?

Stay tuned for team news, match build-up and live updates, including expert analysis from Simon Collings at Wembley.