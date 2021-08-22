Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns in a London derby in the Premier League on Sunday with both teams desperate for a result.

Mikel Arteta is under pressure after a poor start in defeat to Brentford last weekend, though his side were able to do the double over the European champions last season and have been given a boost by the signing of Martin Odegaard.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are determined to push Manchester City and be part of the title picture, with a promising start against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The match should see Romelu Lukaku make his second debut for the club after a £97.5m move from Inter Milan.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 22 August.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live coverage will begin at 16:00 BST following the conclusion of Southampton vs Manchester United.

What is the team news?

Thomas Partey (ankle), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) Runar Runarsson (Covid) and Alexandre Lacazette (Covid) all miss out for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian are also doubts after testing positive for Covid-19. The club confirmed that Willian's "health and fitness would be monitored and assessed", while the Gabon international has produced a negative test and returned to training on Thursday. Gabriel Martinelli or Folarin Balogun will start up top if Aubameyang misses out. Bukayo Saka may start, but he is "still lacking some fitness but in a better place" after appearing off the bench at Brentford. New signing Martin Odegaard will be out while he awaits his visa, while Aaron Ramsdale’s move has not been completed in time.

Christian Pulisic is out after testing positive for coronavirus, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also likely to miss out here after contracting the virus.

Story continues

But Hakim Ziyech (shoulder) and N'Golo Kante (ankle) are back in training, with Thomas Tuchel confirming: "it seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday". Romelu Lukaku could make his debut and confirmed he is fit enough to start at the Emirates. His last action on the field due to his transfer and quarantine process was back at the end of July, meaning he could start on the bench, which would likely see three from Ziyech, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz up top.

Trevoh Chalobah’s fine form should keep him in the XI, with Marcos Alonso also starting the season well to keep Ben Chilwell out. Thiago Silva is still returning to full fitness, as is Reece James, with both likely to be on the bench.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Pepe.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Odds

Arsenal: 7/2

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 8/11

Prediction

Arsenal must react after last week’s defeat to Brentford and can lean on their recent good form and results against the Blues, with Mikel Arteta perhaps even turning to the three/five at the back to nullify Thomas Tuchel’s side. Romelu Lukaku is the wildcard here though and if, as seems the case, the Belgian is sharp, he could make the difference here and earn an away win as Arteta continues to find the right balance with his evolving squad. Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea