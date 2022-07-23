Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch pre-season friendly match on TV in UK tonight

Orlando tonight plays host to a blockbuster pre-season clash as Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea face off for the Florida Cup.

Both London teams have been among the busiest in the summer transfer window, with the Gunners likely to confirm their fifth arrival - in the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko - ahead of the game. Chelsea, meanwhile, are working on making fellow defender Jules Kounde their third new face, after Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Gabriel Jesus, another new signing, has hit the ground running for the Gunners and will be relishing testing himself in his new colours against a local rival, while Sterling will want to improve upon his first outing - a loss to Charlotte FC.

Here’s how you can follow along...

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

TV channel: The match will not be televised on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Both clubs will show the game via their official websites and apps, with match passes costing £5.99.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.