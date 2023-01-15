Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch Women’s Super League match live on TV in UK today?

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates this afternoon (Getty Images)

It’s the biggest match of the Women’s Super League season so far as Arsenal host Chelsea this afternoon.

The top two sides in the table go head-to-head at the Emirates, with both looking to lay down a marker in a title race that already looks likely to go down to the wire. How the Gunners cope without key duo Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, both out with ACL injuries, will be crucial in the months ahead.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side, looking to defend their title, are currently three points clear at the top, though have played a game more than the Gunners.

This is the first match back for both sides after the break over Christmas, with more than 40,000 fans set to be in attendance in north London.

Chelsea are on a run of nine straight WSL wins, while Arsenal have also just once in the league this season.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 11:30am GMT- for a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will offer subscribers a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and tables.