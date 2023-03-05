Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch Women’s League Cup final game on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

Familiar foes Arsenal and Chelsea face off this afternoon in the Women’s League Cup final.

This is the third game between the rivals since the turn of the year, with the Gunners falling to defeat last weekend in the FA Cup as Emma Hayes’ side extended their unbeaten run to 21 matches.

The Blues are in the League Cup final for the fourth year in a row, including when beating Arsenal in 2020, but they were beaten last season by Manchester City. Having enjoyed very recent success over the Gunners, Chelsea will be fancying their chances of picking up the first piece of silveware on offer this season.

Arsenal are in need of a boost, after a poor run of form in the WSL that has left them off the pace in the title race, and go in search of their first trophy for nearly four years.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage getting underway at 2:25pm on Sunday afternoon.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via BBC iPlayer, available via app and website.