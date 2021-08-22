Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners made a disastrous start to the new season last week with a 2-0 defeat by newly promoted Brentford and Mikel Arteta is already under pressure. The signings of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale have helped to somewhat lift spirits at the club, but the former is unavailable this weekend and the latter is only likely to make the bench. Arteta will also have to contend with a depleted squad after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed the loss to Brentford after contracting Covid-19 and the pair have only recently returned to full training.

For Chelsea, there is nothing but optimism and total confidence, with the club following up last season’s Champions League glory with victories in the Super Cup and their opening game against Crystal Palace. Thomas Tuchel’s side were imperious against the Eagles, with Trevoh Chalobah earning his right to remain at the club this season, and could have won by a far greater margin than three goals. But after completing the £97.5m signing of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, there can be few further concerns over the deadliness of the Blues’ attack and the Belgian is ready to make his Premier League return this afternoon. Follow all the action live below from the Emirates following the conclusion of Southampton vs Manchester United:

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

15:41 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Southampton aren’t settling for a point. They want the win. They’re bullying Man Utd in the middle of the pitch but are still lacking in the final third. They’re either going to score or Man Utd will hit them on a counter attack.

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

15:37 , Michael Jones

79 mins: James Ward-Prowse does take the free kick, he gets it up and over the wall but De Gea gets in behind it and punches the ball away setting Paul Pogba free on the counter attack. Pogba drives down the left side but is taken out and United have a free kick of their own.

Kyle Walker-Peters comes on for Southampton replacing Romain Perraud.

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

15:34 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Fred is off and Scott McTominay is on. United give the ball away again and Adams is free to run at Maguire, Maguire knows Adams is quicker so he cynically barges the forward to ground and picks up a yellow card. Southampton have a free kick and Ward-Prowse will be interested in this one.

SAVE! De Gea rescues United!

15:32 , Michael Jones

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

74 mins: This is a huge save! Harry Maguire is caught on the ball by Jame Ward-Prowse and his tackle knocks the ball to Che Adams. Adams immediately feeds the ball into the box for Adam Armstrong who runs onto it and whacks an effort at goal. David De Gea reads the play and leaps to his left, getting two hands to the shot to palm it wide of the post. Massive save from the Man Utd goalkeeper!

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

15:28 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Moussa Djenepo is taken off by Ralph Hasenhuttl. He was on a yellow card and making a few rash challenges. Ibrahima Diallo replaces him for Southampton.

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

15:27 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Djenepo hacks Fernandes down to the right of his own penalty area and United have a great chance to create something. Fernandes himself takes the set piece and he delivers it into the box. Oriol Romeu heads it as far as Greenwood whose volley from outside the box goes well wide of the target.

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

15:24 , Michael Jones

66 mins: United are really turning up the heat now. Wan-Bissaka gets forward on the right and delivers a cross into the box. Fernandes is free and he belts a strong header at goal. McCarty dives across to make the save but he fumbles the ball and Pogba just can’t reach the rebound.

Close! Greenwood heads over the bar!

15:22 , Michael Jones

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

63 mins: Man Utd sweep up the pitch with Shaw in possession. He sends a curling through ball into the area and picks out Sancho who’s managed to stay onside. Sancho passes back to Fred who chips the ball into the six-yard box. Greenwood gets up for the header and knocks it narrowly over the crossbar.

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

15:17 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Sancho comes on to replace Anthony Martial who has been a bit non-existent for Man Utd today. Greenwood has moved into the middle with Sancho slotting in on the right wing.

Pogba drives forward with the ball and brings it to the edge of the box. He rolls it onto his right foot and goes for the far bottom corner only to send the effort wide of goal.

Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd

15:16 , Michael Jones

57 mins: There’s a big cheer from the United supporters as they see Jadon Sancho getting stripped on the bench. Manchester United will want to push for a winner now but Southampton have responded better.

They’ve worked the ball further up the pitch but haven’t been able to create a good chance in the final third.

GOAL! Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd (Greenwood, 55’)⚽️

15:12 , Michael Jones

55 mins: There’s the equaliser! Paul Pogba earns this goal for Man Utd. He weaves and shimmies his way into the left side of the box before playing a one-two with Fernandes. Pogba then pokes the ball to Greenwood in the centre of the box and the youngster slots it home!

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

15:10 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Manchester United attempt to play out from the back with Fred put under serious pressure from two Southampton attackers. Moussa Djenepo is one of them and he hounds Fred as he attempts to work the ball up the pitch. Djenepo tugs and pulls at Fred’s shirt eventually bringing him down and picking up a yellow card for his efforts.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

15:06 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Man Utd win an early corner that Southampton defend easily enough.

United collect the ball and work it up to Fernandes. He switches the play out to the right wing where Wan-Bissaka arrives to volley the ball into the box. He sends it to Pogba who shoots on the turn and wins another corner as Salisu blocks the effort again.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

15:03 , Michael Jones

Second half: Ralph Hasenhuttl makes a change at half-time. Jan Bednarek has come on in place on Theo Walcott. There’s no word on whether Walcott has picked up a knock or it is a tactical change to strengthen the defence.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

15:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United were fantastic last season away from home. They recovered 15 points when losing at half-time, coming from behind to win on five different occasions - one of which was at St. Mary’s against Southampton.

They’re going to need to come from behind again if they want to take something from this match today.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:51 , Michael Jones

Che Adams is unlucky. His first half strike has been gone down as a Fred own goal after it took a big deflection off the Manchester United midfielder.

4 - Only versus Newcastle (5) have Man Utd scored more own goals in the Premier League than versus Southampton (4), with each of their four OGs vs Saints coming on the south coast. Deflected. pic.twitter.com/nxWBvTIa5A — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021

Half-time: Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:48 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Southampton have the lead after the fisrt 45 minutes. They take a one-goal advantage into the break. Manchester United started the game as the more pressing side but the Saints responded with a Che Adams strike that deflected off Fred to beat David De Gea.

Can Manchester United come from behind against Southampton once again?

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:45 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:45 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Shaw swings in the corner and finds Matic in the area. He gets a good chunk of the ball with a decent header but the effort is too close to McCarthy who manages to cling onto the ball and keep it out.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:44 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Man Utd win a free kick about 20-yards out from goal. Bruno Fernandes has one thing on his mind as he smokes the ball towards goal. He strikes it well but hits the ball and wins a corner.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:43 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Manchester United have lost their momentum since going behind. They’re struggling to work the ball in the final third and Southampton are growing in confidence.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:39 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Djenepo and Perraud combine on Southampton’s left side to win a corner off Fred. Ward-Prowse delivers the set piece straight into the middle of the box but Pogba is there to head it clear.

United break up the pitch and find Fernandes in space. He loops an aerial pass into the box, picking out the run of Greenwood. Under pressure Greenwood hits one on the volley but scuffs it wide of the near post.

Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:35 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Pogba keeps popping up in dangerous areas for Man Utd but he’s not been able to capitalise just yet. Mason Greenwood floats a pass into the box from the right wing as Pogba runs in behind. The ball stays in the air too long though and Alex McCarthy manages to pluck it out of the air.

GOAL! Southampton 1 - 0 Man Utd (Adams, 30’)⚽️

14:30 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Southampton are in front! Bruno Fernandes is caught on the ball by Jack Stephens deep in his own half. He sends the ball across to Djenepo who finds Armstrong. Armstrong flicks the ball into the feet of Che Adams who hits one from the front of the box. The shot hits Fred and deflects into bottom corner. David De Gea leaps across but he can’t reach the ball and Southampton take the lead!

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:30 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Moussa Djenepo finds some joy on the left wing before cutting it back to Adam Armstrong on the front edge of the box. He rolls the ball onto his right foot and curls his effort wide of the back post!

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:28 , Michael Jones

26 mins: There has been a lot of fouls already in this game. It’s quite physical through midfield. Romain Perraud drives into United’s half and is brought down by Fernandes.

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:25 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Man Utd are quick to transition into a counter attack. They work the ball quickly over to Luke Shaw on the left wing. He brings it inside and leaves it for Fred. Fred spots Martial’s run into the box and attemtps to chip it over to him but his control is poor and he puts the ball out of play.

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:22 , Michael Jones

20 mins: United are finding little pockets of space and are knocking the ball around with confidence. Fernandes threads a pass into the right side of the box where Pogba pops up. He tries to play a pass into the six-yard area for Martial but Salisu intercepts. The Southampton defender has had a great start to this match.

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:18 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Nemanja Matic leaves a bit too much on Che Adams in the middle of the pitch and Southampton win a free kick. They play it quickly down the left wing and send a cross deep into the box. Walcott brings it under control but Shaw is on to him quickly to win the ball and clear for United.

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:14 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Southampton are struggling against Man Utd’s set pieces. The visitors win another free kick over to the left of the Saints’ penalty area. Luke Shaw picks out Pogba in the middle of the box this time and his header goes over the bar.

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:12 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Martial receives the ball on the left side and is clipped by Ward-Prowse giving United another free kick. Luke Shaw swings this one into the back post and finds Paul Poga. He brings the ball down and pokes it at goal only for Mahammed Salisu to stick out a leg and block the ball behind for a corner.

Close! Man Utd hit the crossbar!

14:08 , Michael Jones

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

8 mins: Bruno Fernandes whips the free kick into the box. Victor Lindelof throws himself at the ball but it bounces through to Harry Maguire and loops up. The ball drops onto the crossbar and rebounds out to Anthony Martial. He whips his head onto the ball and turns it towards goal only to have the effort cleared off the line!

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Saints have started well. Theo Walcott finds a yard of space on the right side and cuts a pass back into the centre of the box but United are able to clear.

The visitors work the ball over to the right wing and win a free kick.

Save! De Gea pushes Ward-Prowse’s shot wide

14:03 , Michael Jones

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

3 mins: James Ward-Prowse takes the free kick and goes for goal. He loops the ball over the one-man wall and sends it towards the near bottom corner. The ball bounces in front of a leaping David De Gea but he manages to push the shot wide of the post and out for a corner.

Southampton 0 - 0 Man Utd

14:01 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Both sides kneel before Southampton kick off the match. The ball is sent up towards Che Adams but Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes over the top of the striker and knocks him to the ground. Free kick to Southampton.

Southampton vs Man Utd

13:57 , Michael Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at St. Mary’s. Harry Maguire leads out Manchester United in their blue and yellow away kit. Kick off is next.

Southampton vs Man Utd

13:51 , Michael Jones

Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in 22 league matches, conceding 52 goals during that period whilst Manchester United have been awarded 49 penalties in 152 games in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 15 more than any other Premier League side.

United’s star players

13:48 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s talisman, Bruno Fernandes, can equal Gabriel Jesus’ record of 26 away fixtures undefeated from the beginning of his Premier League career if United avoid defeat today.

Edinson Cavani is left out of the Man Utd squad. He only played 45 minutes of each league game against Southampton last season but still scored three goals and assisted one.

(Getty Images)

Saints’ front line

13:44 , Michael Jones

Adam Armstrong can become only the third player in Southampton’s history to score in his first two Premier League appearances for the club if he nets against Man Utd today.

Strike partner Che Adams has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last four league games, matching his total goal involvements from his previous 21 appearances.

(Getty Images)

Record chasers

13:39 , Michael Jones

If Manchester United avoid defeat against Southampton today they will match Arsenal’s top-flight record of 27 games unbeaten away from home but the Red Devils have gone nine matches without a clean sheet in all competitions.

Slow starters

13:35 , Michael Jones

Southampton have won their first home league match of the season in just three of the last 30 seasons.

Saints can become only the second club to lose both of their opening two Premier League fixtures in three consecutive seasons, after Bournemouth in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Solskjaer: ‘We want to silence home crowd'

13:31 , Michael Jones

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the last time these two sides met in the Premier League. Manchester United demolished the Saints 9-0, a joint record win in the Premier League.

Solskjaer said: “That game was a one off. That’s a special game when you have a lad sent off in the first minute. With Ralph’s teams you get high energy, high pressing and belief in themselves. They give you a great challenge. We know every time we travel down there it’s a very difficult game.

“You want to silence the home crowd. I know that’s not going to happen when it’s the first game at St. Mary’s in 18 months, it will be loud, but we have to do that. We have to manage the game so that the away fans are the ones that are heard.”

Sancho and Varane start on the bench

13:27 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s two new signings have both been given spots on the bench against Southampton today. Jadon Sancho made his debut for the Red Devils last weekend against Leeds at Old Trafford and will be eager to stake his case for a starting place.

Raphael Varane meanwhile signed at Old Trafford a week ago and has been training with the team to regain his match fitness.

United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, spoke about the former Real Madrid defender saying: “He has been keeping fit, he’s a naturally fit lad and of course this week he’s had a good week so now it’s coming through the last session if that goes well he’ll probably travel with us.”

Southampton vs Man Utd - Head-to-head

13:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s 9-0 win in their most recent league meeting with Southampton matched the Premier League record for the biggest victory. It followed United’s 9-0 triumph versus Ipswich Town in 1995 and Leicester City’s 9-0 win at Southampton in 2019.

United have recovered 35 Premier League points from losing positions in this fixture. It is the best record of any side against one opponent. The Saints have lost 10 Premier League meetings after scoring the opening goal, a joint record in the competition.

Southampton vs Man Utd prediction

13:13 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are unbeaten in 12 Premier League games against Southampton. Here’s how we see today’s fixture playing out:

Predicting how Southampton vs Manchester United will play out today

Team news - Changes

13:06 , Michael Jones

Ralph Hasenhuttl names an unchanged Southampton team after they lost 3-1 to Everton last weekend. The Saints have lost key players over the summer with Jannik Vestegaard and Danny Ings departing but they’ve been boosted by James Ward-Prowse signing a new contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes two changes to his Manchester United starting XI. Daniel James and Scott McTominay drop out and are replaced with Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial.

Team news - Southampton vs Man Utd

13:01 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Livramento, Stephans, Salisu, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, A. Armstrong

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Martial

Away day ready 👊



Presenting your #MUFC starting XI for #SOUMUN 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021

Manchester United and Raphael Varane, a love story finally writing its first chapter

12:55 , Michael Jones

It would not be entirely correct to say that Raphael Varane has made a good first impression since he started training at Carrington this week. The thing with first impressions, famously, is that you only ever get to make one, and this is a player who many at Manchester United have watched, monitored and admired from a distance for a decade or more now.

Rarely has a new signing made such an impression on so many at Carrington and Old Trafford before he has walked through the door. Ed Woodward, no less, has long hoped to bring Varane to Manchester. This week was a first chance for United to see him up close, though, and it has only confirmed the belief held by many at the club that they have secured a defender of the highest calibre:

Manchester United and Raphael Varane, a love story finally writing its first chapter

Recent results: Southampton vs Man Utd

12:50 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League matches against Southampton. They won both fixtures against the Saints last season and the last time the two teams met was back in February where Manchester United completed a famous 9-0 thrashing over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men.

This season Southampton started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat away at Everton. They had taken the lead in the first half through Adam Armstrong’s opener but the Toffees rallied after the break with goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin giving them a relatively easy victory.

Manchester United on the other hand had an almost perfect start to their campaign. They faced Leeds at home and took the lead through Bruno Fernandes with half an hour played. A beautiful strike from Luke Ayling levelled things up just after half-time but United turned it up a gear. Paul Pogba played in Mason Greenwood to send United back in front before combining with Fernandes again to ensure the Portuguese completed a hat-trick. Fred put the icing on the cake with 20 minutes left to go as Man Utd cruised to a 5-1 win.

Early team news

12:45 , Michael Jones

New signing Raphael Varane will be assessed after his move from Real Madrid was completed last weekend. Questions still remain over his match fitness but he may start from the bench.

Jadon Sancho made his debut against Leeds last weekend as is in contention for a starting place as is Edinson Cavani who returns after completing self-isolation protocols.

Sam McQueen and Will Smallbone are absent for the Saints but otherwise Southampton have a fully fit squad to select from.

Southampton host Manchester United

09:42 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Southampton welcome Manchester United to St Mary’s in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got off to the perfect start last weekend as they aim to mount a title charge this season, thrashing Leeds 5-1 as Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba both produced magnificent performances.

Southampton are likely to struggle to halt that momentum with Ralph Hasenhuttl losing three key players this summer in Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard, while the scars will still linger from their 9-0 defeat against United last season.