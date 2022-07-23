Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE!

It is an all-London affair in Florida this evening as the capital rivals face off in the Florida Cup final in Orlando. With the new Premier League season now less than two weeks away, we should be treated to strong starting lineups and a few debuts.

Both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira are vying for their first minutes as Arsenal players. The defender officially joined just yesterday from Manchester City but has already trained with his new team-mates, including Vieira, who has shaken off the foot injury which has to date prevented him from making his Gunners debut.

For Chelsea, fans should get a first good look at Kalidou Koulibaly, and perhaps even in the starting lineup, after the new signing sat out the shock loss to Charlotte FC. Raheem Sterling came off the bench during the week for his Blues debut, and will expect to get a longer run out tonight. Follow the Florida Cup final live with our blog below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Camping World Stadium!

23:15 , George Flood

An early look at tonight’s venue, which has a capacity of 65,000.

It’s going to be another warm one, with temperatures around 32 degrees in Orlando.

Predicted lineups

23:10 , George Flood

Here’s how we expect both sides to line up in Orlando tonight...

Arsenal predicted starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Chelsea predicted starting XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovasic, Chilwell; Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

23:04 , George Flood

Arsenal have enjoyed the better pre-season record, owing to their ability to get out of the blocks quicker in the transfer market.

While the result will likely have no bearing on the Premier League campaign proper, the Gunners can take a confidnce-boosting win in Florida.

A 2-1 Arsenal win.

Chelsea team news - First Blues outing for Koulibaly?

23:02 , George Flood

Speaking of new signings, Chelsea could hand a debut to Kalidou Koulibaly tonight after the former Napoli defender sat out the shock shootout defeat by Charlotte FC in midweek.

Raheem Sterling will also be hoping to make an impact on his likely maiden start tonight after a quiet debut off the bench against the MLS outfit.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount should also come in from the off, while the likes of Conor Gallagher and Ethan Ampadu are looking to stake their respective claims for regular roles under Thomas Tuchel.

However, Timo Werner and Ross Barkley are still struggling with injuries, while wantaway captain Cesar Azpilicueta is a doubt, along with compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news - Debuts for Zinchenko and Vieira?

22:57 , George Flood

Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are all missing for Arsenal tonight, along with goalkeepers Bernd Leno and Alex Runarsson, but we could see debuts for the newly-signed Oleksandr Zinchenko and fellow summer recruit Fabio Vieira, who is fit after shaking off a foot issue.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey could all come into Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup as preparations ramp up for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 5.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

22:52 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s match will not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Both clubs will show the game via their official websites and apps, with Arsenal charging £5.99 for a match pass. However, fans who purchased a pass for the win over Orlando City are automatically registered to watch this game too.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are streaming the game for free via their website and 5th Stand app.

Welcome to Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE coverage!

22:02 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of a heavyweight, all-London pre-season friendly clash!

Familiar capital foes Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns in the final of the Florida Cup tonight as both sides look to end their respective USA summer tours on a positive note in Orlando.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could hand debuts to the newly-signed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira tonight, while Kalidou Koulibaly is pushing for his first Chelsea appearance, with Raheem Sterling also set for longer to impress in a Blues shirt.

Kick-off is at 1am BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news, thoughts from both camps and live match updates, with expert analysis from our own Nizaar Kinsella at Camping World Stadium!