Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Women LIVE! WSL result, score, goal highlights and match stream as it happened

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women - LIVE!

The London rivals battled it out today as Arsenal and Chelsea had to settle for a point apiece.

Women’s Super League champions Arsenal suffered a surprise defeat against table-toppers Manchester United last weekend.

Man United dropped points against Manchester City in Saturday’s 2-2 draw, and Arsenal could have moved top with a win.

Beth Mead gave the Gunners the lead with four minutes of a tight contest remaining, but a late Chelsea cross deflected off Lotte Wubben-Moy and into the Arsenal net to ensure the game ended 1-1.

The result meant Chelsea kept their unbeaten WSL run going, which stretched back to January 2019.

More to follow…