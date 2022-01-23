Arsenal vs Burnley: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Arsenal and Burnley will both resume Premier League duty on Sunday in a game that feels significant.

While Mikel Arteta’s side have been rightly praised for recent performances against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium and Liverpool at Anfield, they are without a win in 2022 and face a fight to finish in the top four.

Burnley, meanwhile, have not played since losing Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle United and desperately need to make the most of their (admittedly many) games in hand.

A fixture Arsenal usually dominate at home, neither team come into this in the greatest of shape.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday January 23, 2022.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host it.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Burnley

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Highlights: Supporters can watch highlights, however, when BBC Two air Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog.

Arsenal vs Burnley team news

Arsenal will have to contend without Thomas Partey, who was sent off for two yellow cards after coming on as a substitute.

Fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka is also suspended, while Mohamed Elneny is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

That means Albert Sambi Lokonga will once again be charged with having to be the main man in the middle of the park.

“We have to go day by day,” said Arteta. “There are different reasons why they are not here with us and I will assess it.

“The thing is they all want to be involved as quickly as possible but some of them couldn’t be here and hopefully, we haven’t lost anybody else today for Sunday.”

For Burnley, not all too much is known given their recent Covid problems.

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction

While neither side are at their strongest, Arsenal’s dominance over Burnley at home in general makes it hard to look past them.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 55

Draws: 23

Burnley wins: 34