Arsenal vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Simon Collings and Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
Arsenal vs Burnley - LIVE!

Both Arsenal and Burnley return to Premier League action today for a game of huge importance.

With Mikel Arteta’s side losing to Liverpool in disappointing fashion, the only way the Spaniard can make this season a success is by finishing in the top four. Having watched West Ham drop points, the race is on.

Burnley, meanwhile, sit bottom of the Premier League and recently saw both Norwich and Newcastle record big wins in the battle to beat the drop.

Sean Dyche’s side do have six games in hand and are tricky customers on their day, although do generally lose away at Arsenal.

Despite the Carabao Cup disappointment, Arsenal have made reasonably light work of these kind of games - particularly at home - this season and will have to again in order to keep the pace in the battle for the Champions League.

Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog with Simon Collings providing updates!

Arsenal vs Burnley latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 2pm, Emirates Stadium

  • TV channel: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

  • Early Arsenal team news: Partey and Xhaka suspended

12:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal will have to contend without Thomas Partey, who was sent off for two yellow cards after coming on as a substitute.

Fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka is also suspended, while Mohamed Elneny is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

That means Albert Sambi Lokonga will once again be charged with having to be the main man in the middle of the park.

How to follow today’s action

12:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Highlights: Supporters can watch highlights, however, when BBC Two air Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog.

Welcome

11:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League meeting with Burnley.

Kick-off from the Emirates Stadium is at 2pm GMT.

