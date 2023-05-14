Is Arsenal vs Brighton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal must continue winning to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side welcome Brighton to London with just a fortnight left in the season and know they will need their title rivals to slip up.

The visitors are reeling from a surprise set back against Everton on Monday that dented their hopes of European football next year.

That 5-1 home defeat might just focus Brighton’s minds as they travel to London having already won at the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup this season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Brighton?

Arsenal vs Brighton is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 14 May at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. Subscibers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Arsenal are hopeful William Saliba may yet figure again this season but the defender is set to miss out on this fixture, while Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) is a doubt. Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho impressed against Newcastle and should keep their places ahead of Rob Holding and Thomas Partey respectively.

Solly March’s hamstring issue is a blow for both Roberto De Zerbi and the player, who might have been in line for a start. If he is ruled out, he would join an injury list that currently includes Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder. Evan Ferguson may press for a start after returning from an ankle problem.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Brighton XI: Steele; Webster, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister, Gilmour; Gross, Ferguson, Mitoma.

Odds

Arsenal win 4/5

Draw 10/3

Brighton win 7/2

Prediction

Arsenal squeak by Brighton to keep their title hopes alive. Arsenal 2-1 Brighton