Arsenal vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal welcome high-flying Brighton to north London this weekend in a crunch match for the title race - against something of a bogey team for the Gunners.

With Manchester City playing mere hours earlier, it is feasible that the Emirates Stadium will be rocking at news of their rivals dropping points away to Everton, hyping them for their penultimate home game of the Premier League season.

Brighton were dealt a jarring reminder of just how difficult qualifying for Europe can be with a 5-1 rout at the hands of the Toffees last weekend.

Yet Roberto De Zerbi’s side have previous when it comes to upsetting Arsenal, winning on both of their previous two visits to the Emirates including in this year’s Carabao Cup.

In fact, Arsenal have won only one of their last five home games against Brighton, adding to the intrigue of what could prove a definitive fixture in two separate parts of the table.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Brighton is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Brighton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning after Manchester City’s trip to Everton.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Brighton are out to bounce back from their defeat to Everton (Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Brighton team news

The Gunners are once again hoping to have William Saliba back from a nagging back injury, although it seems unlikely with the French defender fighting to play again this season.

Mikel Arteta could persist with Jorginho in midfield, ahead of Thomas Partey, while Leandro Trossard is hoping to start in place of Gabriel Martinelli to take on his old club.

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasua are both long-term absentees with knee issues.

Solly March is a doubt for Brighton after not being fit to start the defeat to Everton, before his substitute appearance was cut short.

A relatively long list of injuries includes Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee) and Joel Veltman (hamstring).

Arsenal vs Brighton prediction

The Seagulls have enjoyed an excellent season but their shock thumping by Everton underlines the potential for it all to fall apart and deny them European football at the death.

A tricky fixture run-in leaves Brighton vulnerable to becoming the latest victims of the Premier League’s sheer ruthlessness, and it is hard to see them bouncing back to defeat an Arsenal side who confidently beat Newcastle last time out.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Arsenal’s performance could hinge on Man City’s earlier result (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Gunners have just won three of their last 11 meetings with the Seagulls, losing five.

Arsenal wins: 15

Draws: 5

Brighton wins: 7

Arsenal vs Brighton match odds

Arsenal: 7/10

Draw: 31/10

Brighton: 10/3

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).