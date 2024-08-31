Arsenal vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal kick off the Premier League weekend with a potentially tough home clash against Brighton this afternoon.

Both teams have won their opening two games of the season, the Gunners having laid down an early marker in the title race by following up a victory over Wolves by beating Aston Villa last time out.

Mikel Arteta is facing a tricky fixture list in the opening weeks with Tottenham and Manchester City up next after the international break, so three more points on home soil is almost a necessity even at this stage.

But Brighton and new manager Fabian Hurzeler have also started like a house on fire.

Last weekend’s victory over Manchester United added to a convincing 3-0 win at Everton, before they confidently dispatched Crawley in midweek Carabao Cup action.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Brighton is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off today on Saturday August 31, 2024.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

Arsenal won 3-0 away at Brighton back in April (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Brighton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from reporters Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Arsenal vs Brighton team news

Mikel Merino will be unavailable to make his Arsenal debut today due to a shoulder injury suffered in his very first training session at London Colney on Thursday that is set to keep him out for weeks.

New loanees Raheem Sterling and Neto did not join in time on transfer deadline day to be in contention for swift debuts, while the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah have now departed.

Gabriel Jesus missed the win over Aston Villa with a groin injury and remains sidelined. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are also unavailable.

Brighton will hope to give Ferdi Kadioglu a debut today after his move from Fenerbahce, but fellow new signing Matt O’Riley requires surgery after injuring his ankle just minutes into his debut against Crawley.

Solly March is ruled out but Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan will hope to feature after their respective returns from injury, the left-back appearing off the bench in the cup. Mats Wieffer and Brajan Gruda both face late fitness tests, meanwhile.

Arsenal vs Brighton prediction

This is a tricky one as Brighton have started well but remain something of an unknown quantity under their new coach.

Arsenal to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Gunners did the double over the Seagulls last season having won only one of their previous five meetings before that.

Arsenal wins: 17

Brighton wins: 8

Draws: 5

Arsenal vs Brighton match odds

Arsenal to win: 1/3

Brighton to win: 13/2

Draw: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).