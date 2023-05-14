Arsenal vs Brighton live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross - Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

05:06 PM

35 min: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

At last a card. Estupinan is booked for shoving Saka when the England forward was off his feet, battling for a header. On the adding up principle, one presumes, as that was far softer than four he has let ride. Arsenal try the train of runners to meet the free-kick but Kiwior can do no better than flick it behind.

05:03 PM

33 min: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Chance for Trossard after more good work from Xhaka, Odegaard and Tierney to play him in down the inside-left but he hammered his rising effort over via the top of the crossbar.

05:01 PM

31 min: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Gilmour trips Jorginho to stop him breaking past and into open space. And then he stops the quick free-kick by tapping the ball away. No booking. Has he left his cards in the dressing room?

05:00 PM

29 min: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Gilmour, who had tow ait a long while for his chance, is playing well and combining usefully with Mitoma and Fergsuon to rob Trossard and then drive forward until Xhaka stops his progress with a foul/tackle.

04:58 PM

27 min: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Saka makes Brighton's hearts flutter with a wickedly whipped and dipping corner but Brighton see it off.

04:55 PM

25 min: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Arsenal slip Gabriel Jesus in down the right of the box and although he takes it too far and narrows his angle almost impossibly, he does get a shot away that Steele has to turn away at the near post. Corner.

04:54 PM

23 min: Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Saka wraps his instep around a shot from the left that thunders into the post but the ball had just gone out of play before he stole it off Estupinan.

04:53 PM

21 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Foul after foul, first Estupinan is diddled by Saka and so chops him down and then Jorginho complains that he has been raked by Ferguson – he wasn't – and then Ferguson is fouled as he tried to motor away.

04:49 PM

19 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Martinelli cannot carry on after Caicedo hacked him down. Leandro Trossard ⇢ Martinelli.

04:48 PM

17 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

White has his hands full with Enciso who spins him and then slips a pass down the left for Ferguson to gallop after. Good tackle from Kiwior stops him.

04:47 PM

15 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Martinelli skims a left-foot daisycutter from 20 yards past the right post, maybe a foot wide.

04:45 PM

13 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Arsenal defend the corner well but then White clatters into Enciso when Brighton come back down the left.

04:44 PM

11 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

A moment after Steele's casual pass was almost picked off by Odegaard (had he not cut his toe-nails he might have got there) Gross arrows a 40-yard diagonal out to the left. Enciso traps it then runs towards the box and surprises Ransdale with a rasping, rising shot towards the near post when the far post seemed the easier option. Ramsdale palms over.

04:40 PM

9 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Now the referee, Andy Madley, allows Caicedo to get away with a scything foul on Martinelli. That was a stone-bonker of a yellow. No card. Astounding.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo in action with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli - REUTERS/David Klein

04:38 PM

7 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Odegaard dithers and dallies after Dunk passes straight to Saka. Gilmour tackles Saka who manages to squeeze the ball to Odegaard to shoot from 20 yards but he takes a touch, then another, then another and runs into congestion.

04:36 PM

5 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Martinelli wipes out Mitoma, catching him in the face with his arm. 'I wouldn't have been surprised if it had been a red,' says Gary Neville. He isn't even booked. Strange.

Gabriel Martinelli collides with Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma - Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

04:34 PM

4 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Brighton knock the ball about and Colwill puts his foot on it while waiting for some movement ahead of him. Eventually he plays it to Gross who overhits his backpass out for a corner.

04:32 PM

2 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Caicedo is playing at right-back Gross in the middle of midfield, Mitoma on the right of the attack, Enciso on the left. Odegaard is OK and allowed to continue.

04:31 PM

1 min Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Arsenal press high after Brighton kick off and Odegaard wears Estupinan's thunderous clearance flush in the mooey, knocking him off his feet. On comes the doc for the HIA.

04:30 PM

Martin Tyler

Has an army of frogs in his throat before kick-off.

04:29 PM

I've been working on the Everton v City blog so can confirm from the intro I wrote this morning, City are four points clear before Arsenal kick off.

04:24 PM

Old boys target Seagulls

Ben White (below) will face his former club at the Emirates today, having joined Arsenal for £50 million in 2021. Leandro Trossard, who joined the Gunners from Brighton for £27m in January, is on the bench.

Ben White

04:21 PM

Sam Dean on the tactical battle

Brighton have been Arsenal's bogey team in recent seasons, winning three of their last four matches here at the Emirates Stadium, and it will be interesting to see how aggressive Mikel Arteta's side are without the ball today. Brighton want to be pressed, and they often try to bait their opponents by standing on the ball in their own half.

Everton refused to fall into that trap last week and were excellent in their victory at the Amex. Arsenal, surely, won't also park the bus... but can they stop Brighton's excellent build-up play from the back?

04:19 PM

The managers speak before kick-off

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): "Brighton dominate a lot of important aspects of the game – they are efficient with the ball and really aggessive without ball.

"We have no choice: We have to win all of our games now."

Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton): "This is a completely new game [after Monday's 5-1 loss to Everton), for sure we are still frustrated an disappointed, but we know how footbal can be and we have to be ready to fight and play with the right mentality and style of play."

04:13 PM

Could Caicedo be key?

Arsenal had a £70 million bid to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo rejected in January, despite the Ecuador midfielder seeming to want the move.

Could the 21-year-old play a pivotal role today then? Football does tend to through up such storylines.

Here, Sam Dean takes a look at why Caicedo is so special:

03:34 PM

And for those watching in black and white. . .

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Substitutes: Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson, Turner, Walters.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Steele, Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gilmour, Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Substitutes: Welbeck, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, McGill, Buonanotte, Peupion, Offiah, Moran.

03:32 PM

Team news

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Tierney starts

🪄 Odegaard in the middle

💨 Jesus leads the line



LET'S GO GUNNERS!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/F7xiFXExgc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 14, 2023

12:56 PM

Arteta: You ain't seen nothing yet

By Sam Dean

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal’s rivals that his young team remains “very, very far” from fulfilling their potential and said that not one of his players has reached their peak yet.

Arsenal have defied all expectations to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season but they remain a long way from representing Arteta’s final vision, with the Spaniard saying he has ideas he has not yet been able to implement at the club.

The next phase of Arsenal’s rebuild under Arteta and sporting director Edu begins this summer as, with Champions League football secured next season, they look to strengthen the first-team squad in key positions.

But there is also a belief that the current set of players will continue to develop and improve, individually and collectively, after a season of huge progress on and off the pitch.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Image

“We can be much, much, much better at a lot of things still,” said Arteta. “Huge margins. We can be much better in our build-up, attacking man-to-man situations, attacking open spaces, defending deep, set pieces, we have huge margins to do in terms of game management, a lot of things we can still do much better.

“We can be more ruthless to kill games. It’s a lot of things that we have to seek for improvement because we don’t have a single player who has reached his peak. Not one.

As the team grows, Arteta wants to impose more of his tactical ideas. He admitted that it is still too early to implement some of his more ambitious plans, saying: “We have to try to give them [the players] the tools that they know how to manipulate. If not, we are going to put them in certain positions that they are not going to be comfortable with. There are moments to put the players in those moments and now is not the moment to do that, in my opinion.”

12:47 PM

Preview: Up for grabs

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Arsenal, in second place, against Brighton in eighth. This was written before the conclusion of the 2pm kick-off at Goodison between Everton and Manchester City so, depending on the result there, Arsenal start the match four points behind the champions (if City win), two points (draw) or one point (defeat).

Following that defeat at the Etihad, Arsenal have had two very good performances, surgically filleting Chelsea at home before showing their collective stones and ability to execute their skills under pressure against Newcastle United. Brighton, who have won on their last two visits to the Emirates, last April in the league, and this season in the League Cup, are on a weird run. Their hangover from losing in the FA Cup semi-final on penalties led to a very meek performance in defeat at the City Ground but then they recovered their familiar verve to hammer Wolves, gain some revenge on Manchester United before being blindsided by an Everton, epic smash and grab raid.

But they remain in a very good position to clinch a place in Europe next season, only two points behind Spurs in the Europa League slot and the same behind Villa in the Conference League slot, with three games in hand on both. Evan Ferguson, the find of the season, is back, too and may prove a handful for Arsenal in the continuing absence of William Saliba.

Oleksandr Zinchenko joins Saliba on the sidelines along with the two players already ruled out for the season, Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Solly March and Adam Webster join Brighton's lengthy injury list which has ruled out Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey. But Joel Veltman was due to undergo a fitness test.

