Arsenal 0-0 Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

After Manchester City travel to Everton earlier on Sunday, Arsenal host Brighton on what could be a pivotal day in the Premier League title race. The Gunners have no margin for error and need a win at Emirates Stadium to keep the heat on leaders City, who are a point clear at the top and have played one game fewer.

Arsenal will know the City result by the time they kick off and Mikel Arteta is confident his side are over their mini-slump, having recovered from what may well prove a decisive defeat at City with convincing wins over Chelsea and Newcastle.

Leandro Trossard will be hoping to get one over on his old club but Arteta is braced for a backlash from Brighton after they were thrashed 5-1 at home by Everton last weekend. With kick-off at 4.30pm BST, follow all the action at Emirates Stadium, with expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings.

Arsenal FC 0 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

CHANCE!

17:03 , Alex Young

32min: Trossard pings the top of the bar with a shot from inside the area.

I think Steele may have got a slight touch.

17:00 , Alex Young

30min: Something is frustrating De Zerbi no end. He’s just had what can only be described as a strop on the sidelines which ended with him kicking a chair.

16:57 , Alex Young

27min: Trossard gets on the ball for the first time, taking on and failing to get past Mitoma much to the delight of the away fans.

16:55 , Alex Young

25min: Arsenal pushing now. Jesus is slipped into the area by Odegaard for a smarter shot towards the near post, forcing an even smarter save from Steele.

16:55 , Alex Young

24min: Up the other end, Saka almost gets the better of Estupinan but can’t quite keep the ball in on the byline.

16:53 , Alex Young

23min: Jorginho will be fine.

16:52 , Alex Young

22min: More fitness concern for Arsenal as Jorginho goes down in pain. He looks like he’ll be alright to continue, but it’s fair to say that Brighton aren’t messing around.

16:49 , Alex Young

19min: Martinelli’s game is up as he’s been unable to shake off that knock.

Trossard is coming on.

16:46 , Alex Young

16min: Odegaard fizzes a shot wide from 25 yards. A very similar position to his goal against Newcastle, but Steele had this sighted the whole way.

Brighton dominating possession.

16:44 , Alex Young

14min: Now White goes in late on Enciso. They aren’t messing around, either team.

16:42 , Alex Young

12min: First real chance of note for either side as Enciso turns White inside out before firing at Ramsdale’s near post, but the keeper gets a strong left hand to it.

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

16:41 , Alex Young

Two incidents that should be yellows and nothing given by the referee, seemingly because it’s the first 10 minutes.

(Action Images via Reuters)

16:38 , Alex Young

7min: It’s a bit feisty at the Emirates. Caicedo gets revenge on Martinelli with a late challenge from behind, which also doesn’t warrant a booking.

16:35 , Alex Young

5min: Uh oh. The ball comes out and Martinelli wipes out Mitoma. It’s accidental, but didn’t look any less nasty. “Incredible” he isn’t booked, says Gary Neville.

16:34 , Alex Young

4min: Early corner for Arsenal, won off Ferguson. Martinelli takes but he can’t beat the first man.

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

16:33 , Alex Young

Fair play, it’s loud. Arsenal players responding and looking to press high up the pitch from the get-go.

16:32 , Alex Young

1min: Odegaard gets a ball in the face inside 30 seconds.

That'll sting, but he’ll be fine.

Kick-off

16:31 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

16:28 , Alex Young

The teams are out, we are minutes away.

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

16:24 , Alex Young

Intriguing to see what the atmosphere is like early on here. Everyone knows the City result and I just wonder if it will impact how loud the Arsenal fans are at kick-off. The title is slipping away.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

De Zerbi on a new page

16:22 , Alex Young

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is looking to put last week's 5-1 loss to Everton behind the team at the first attempt.

"For sure we are still frustrated and disappointed for the last result but we know how it can be in football and we have to be ready to fight and play with the right mentality and the right style of play," he told Sky Sports.

"We have to attack but we have to defend with balance and with the head because we know Arsenal are a great team. But I think we have the quality to win. We can write history. We have a big, big motivation. We don't have too many players but enough to win some games to qualify for Europe."

Arteta on City win

16:11 , Alex Young

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester City's win, which leaves the champions two wins from another title.

"Nothing changes - we have to win our game. We don't have any other choice. We have to win [our last three games] to gives ourselves the best chance - starting today. We have a big task ahead of us to beat Brighton. They dominate important aspects of the game and they can be very efficient with the ball and really aggressive without it.

"You've seen the number of games they have played, the amount of points they have picked up. I don't know [if this is a good time to play them after their 5-1 home defeat to Everton]."

Asked about Zinchenko's fitness, the manager appeared less hopeful than on Friday over if the defender would play again this season.

"I don't know," he said. "We will have to see in the next couple of days how he reacts."

(AFP via Getty Images)

15:58 , Alex Young

So, Manchester City made easy work for Everton and run out 3-0 winners. Over to you, Arsenal...

15:42 , Alex Young

So, it's the one change for Arsenal as Tierney replaces the injured Zinchenko. Trossard is on the bench.

Brighton make four changes as Colwill, Gilmour, Enciso and Ferguson come in.

(PA)

Arsenal XI

15:33 , Alex Young

...and the hosts.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Tierney starts

🪄 Odegaard in the middle

💨 Jesus leads the line



LET'S GO GUNNERS!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/F7xiFXExgc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 14, 2023

Brighton XI

15:31 , Alex Young

Here’s how the visitors look.

15:24 , Alex Young

Simon Collings checks in.

At the Emirates, where I can confirm spring has officially sprung. pic.twitter.com/cZHdtrjRKL — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) May 14, 2023

15:18 , Alex Young

Team news to be announced in just under 15 minutes. We’re not expecting too many changes from Arsenal, though Brighton could spring a surprise or two.

Brighton recent record

15:12 , Alex Young

Brighton have won on their last two matches at the Emirates - in the League Cup earlier this season and the same league meeting last season.

Welbeck, Mitoma and Lamptey were all on target in November, just before the World Cup, while Trossard - now at Arsenal, of course - and Mwepu scored 13 months ago.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head

15:03 , Alex Young

The Gunners have just won three of their last 11 meetings with the Seagulls, losing five. An ominous sign.

Arsenal wins: 15

Draws: 5

Brighton wins: 7

Xhaka staying put

14:54 , Alex Young

Talking of midfielders with uncertain futures, Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly keen on the Gunners skipper this summer, but Mikel Arteta will not even entertain thoughts of the 30-year-old departing.

“As you can understand I’m not going to be replying to certain stories,” said Arteta, when quizzed on Leverkusen’s interest in Xhaka.

“But I’m extremely happy with Granit, I think he’s having an incredible season, probably the best season he’s had at the club, and we are really happy to have him.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

No concerns over Caicedo

14:39 , Alex Young

Roberto De Zerbi has no concerns over Moises Caicedo as the midfielder faces an Arsenal team who tried to sign him in January.

Asked if Caicedo has extra motivation to perform today, De Zerbi replied "No, I think no. He's playing for Brighton now and only Brighton. I have no doubts but I want only players focused in our team and our club.

"He's playing very well. He always is one of the best players on the pitch."

(Getty Images)

Arsenal still digging

14:32 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are not giving up hope of overhauling Manchester City in the title race.

The destiny of the title was taken out of their own hands after a 4-1 thrashing at City followed a run of three consecutive draws. Arsenal have since beaten Chelsea and Newcastle.

"We are going to continue to dig - dig, dig, dig, dig," he said. "And maybe the prize is there. We don't know if it's there, but we are going to continue to dig, just in case it is where we can get to, and make sure that we can do our best.

"The stakes are huge and we are full of enthusiasm to get that prize in the best possible way. To do that, we have to win our matches and the first one is Brighton and they are fighting for something very important.

"That is what is going to make it really complicated."

Prediction

14:25 , Alex Young

The Seagulls have enjoyed an excellent season but their shock thumping by Everton underlines the potential for it all to fall apart and deny them European football at the death.

A tricky fixture run-in leaves Brighton vulnerable to becoming the latest victims of the Premier League’s sheer ruthlessness, and it is hard to see them bouncing back to defeat an Arsenal side who confidently beat Newcastle last time out.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

March missing

14:20 , Alex Young

Solly March will miss out after picking up a hamstring injury against Everton, with Adam Webster also ruled out. Evan Ferguson though is available.

A relatively long list of injuries includes Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee) and Joel Veltman (hamstring).

(Getty Images)

Zinchenko could feature

14:14 , Alex Young

The Gunners will once again be without William Saliba who continues to suffer with a nagging back injury, and it seems unlikely the French defender will play again this season. The same was thought of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who will miss out here but Arteta has given a more positive update.

Mikel Arteta could persist with Jorginho in midfield, ahead of Thomas Partey, while Leandro Trossard is hoping to start in place of Gabriel Martinelli to take on his old club.

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasua are both long-term absentees with knee issues.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch

14:08 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning after Manchester City’s trip to Everton.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:02 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Brighton.

It is set to be another huge day in the title race, with Manchester City facing Everton any minute now and able to go four points clear with victory.

How will Arsenal cope against an impressive Brighton side? How will the Seagulls react to last week’s shock loss to Everton?

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 4.30pm BST. Stick with us.