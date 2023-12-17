Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Jesus and Havertz goals send hosts top

Arsenal moved temporarily top of the Premier League as they coasted to a comfortable 2-0 home win against Brighton courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Mikel Arteta’s side dominated much of the early opening exchanges but struggled to find an opening in the first half, with Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli spurning golden opportunities.

However, their pressure would eventually tell in the second period when Jesus made the most of a defensive error from a corner to put the home side in front.

Brighton, who earlier in the week secured their place in the Europa League knockout rounds, could not reproduce a similar level of performance, with the result put beyond doubt in the 88th minute when Havertz cooly slotted under Verbruggen.

Relive the match action from our blog, below:

FT: Arsenal go temporarily top with convincing 2-0 win over Brighton

88’ GOAL - Havertz doubles lead late on with composed finish (ARS 2-0 BHA)

53’ GOAL - Jesus opens scoring for hosts from a corner (ARS 1-0 BHA)

16:00

The full-time whistle blows as Arsenal celebrate a comfortable 2-0 win against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. It was a frustrating first half for the Gunners, who dominated the possession and territory without finding a way through the Seagulls defence. That changed not long after the interval, however, as Van Hecke failed to deal with a Saka corner, allowing Jesus to nod home at the near post. Havertz then made the points safe in the latter stages, firing home after Nketiah's clever throughball had played him in to put the result beyond doubt. The win moves Arsenal top, temporarily at least ahead of Liverpool's game with Manchester United at Anfield later on Sunday. For Brighton, this loss and West Ham's win against Wolves means they drop to ninth. They will look to get back on track away at Crystal Palace on Thursday, while the Gunners will look to land a huge blow in the title race when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. That is all we have from the Emirates Stadium, so thanks for your company and goodbye!

15:57 , Ben Fleming

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 2-0 BRIGHTON

15:56

Arsenal have now scored 11 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half. Only Liverpool (14) have scored more during that period in the Premier League this season.

15:54 , Ben Fleming

Another late change for the hosts as Kiwior comes on for Zinchenko.

15:54

Smith Rowe nearly marks his return from injury with a goal as he fires Trossard's cutback goalwards, only for Verbruggen to make the save.

15:54

We are into six minutes of additional time at the end of this match. A Brighton comeback looks unlikely now.

15:51 , Ben Fleming

Saka also makes way late on as Nelson replaces him.

15:51 , Ben Fleming

A late yellow card for Grob.

15:50

Having just put his team two goals to the good, Havertz is replaced by the returning Smith Rowe.

15:48 , Ben Fleming

GOAL! Arsenal have the breathing space they so desperately wanted as Havertz doubles the lead late on! Brighton commit bodies forward looking for an equaliser and Arsenal can break. Nketiah surges through the middle before slipping the German through and goal and he makes no mistake, slotting past Verbruggen to surely put the result beyond doubt.

15:48

Hinshelwood gets up well to meet Gross' delivery from the left, but the youngster doesn't get the contact he wants on the ball and it ends up bouncing harmlessly wide.

15:45

WHAT A CHANCE!!! Brighton have barely had a kick going forward, but they really should be level! Pedro slides a neat pass down the left for Mitoma, who fires a cross into the box. Gross is there in the middle, and it looks for all the world like he will turn home for a Seagulls equaliser. However, he somehow manages to shoot the wrong side of the post! What a let-off for Arsenal!

15:45

Another chance to put the game to bed goes begging for Arsenal as a marauding run from Rice takes him all the way into the Brighton box. He bursts past Van Hecke before firing goalwards, but Verbruggen is able to block the midfielder's effort.

15:43

Trossard also enters the fray, coming on for Martinelli on the Gunners' left wing.

15:42

Arteta makes his first changes of the game. Jesus, whose goal could prove to be the winner, trudges off for Nketiah.

15:40

De Zerbi's changes have had little impact so far. Arsenal have continued to dominate, but as long as the lead is just the one goal, the home crowd could be in for a nervy final 12 or so minutes.

15:39

Substitution Simon Adingra Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

15:38

Gilmour goes in the book for a crunching challenge on Jesus in midfield.

15:37

CHANCE! Arsenal will kick themselves if they do not go on to win this game. This time, it's Havertz who gets on the end of Martinelli's cross from the left, only to head over the crossbar from close range.

15:36

SAVE! Verbruggen keeps the deficit at just the one with a vital stop. Arsenal catch Brighton on the counter and the ball ends up with Odegaard. He holds off a couple of Brighton defenders to get a shot away, but Verbruggen does well to parry it behind for a corner.

15:33

There are some faint appeals for a penalty from the Brighton fans as Mitoma goes down under White's challenge, but the protests are half-hearted at best and the referee waves play on.

15:31

Brighton's substitutes have scored more goals (10) and have more goal involvements (13) than those of any other team in the Premier League this season. Can De Zerbi's introductions make an impact again over these final 20 minutes?

15:30

CLOSE! White flicks on a Martinelli corner at the near post, and the ball looks to be flying in. However, Dunk somehow gets back in the nick of time to make a crucial last-ditch intervention, nodding the ball over his own crossbar. That was a goal-saving header from the Brighton captain.

15:28

Buonanotte momentarily goes down in midfield after a coming-together with Saliba. The Arsenal man gets the ball, but the follow-through seems to have caught Buonanotte on the ankle.

15:26

Brighton's first shot of the game falls the way of Hinshelwood, but his header from a cross is straight at Raya. That will provide a bit of encouragement, however, that the visitors can go and find a way back into this contest.

15:25

What impact will those Brighton changes have? There is plenty of time here, but the visitors will have to conjure up more of a threat going forward.

15:21

De Zerbi also brings on Igor for Milner. That might mean Brighton are switching to three at the back.

15:20 , Ben Fleming

A change for Brighton as Lallana makes way for Buonanotte.

15:20

Having taken the lead via a corner, no team has scored more goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) in the Premier League this season than Arsenal (10 - level with Everton).

15:18

Arsenal have a record of 10 wins, one draw and no defeats when scoring the opening goal in the Premier League this season. They usually go on and take maximum points when they get ahead in games.

15:17

Having just got their noses in front, the hosts are looking for a quick second to tighten their grip on this contest. It's vital Brighton make it through the next period of the game just the one goal behind.

15:13 , Ben Fleming

GOAL! Arsenal take the lead and it’s Jesus with the goal. Saka swings in the corner and it’s a mistake from Van Hecke who doesn’t hear the call from his keeper and instead goes up for the header at the near post. The ball flicks off the Brighton centre-back and flies to the far post where Jesus is waiting to convert into an empty net.

A slice of good fortune for the hosts but you can’t say they don’t deserve it.

15:13

A loose pass by Verbruggen inexplicably gives the ball away in a terrible area. Rice gets it to Saka, who then squares it to Odegaard. However, the Arsenal captain cannot quite get his feet sorted in time and Van Hecke gets across to make a vital block.

15:12

For the first time in 49 Premier League games under De Zerbi, Brighton didn't attempt a single shot in the first half.

15:10

Arsenal have now stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 11 of their 17 games. No team has done this more in the Premier League this season.

15:07

The hosts get the ball rolling again for the second half. Can they find a way through this Brighton defence over the next 45 minutes?

14:57 , Ben Fleming

Goalless at the break:

14:54

Brighton are yet to record a shot, but their rearguard action has largely kept Arsenal at bay. There is a long time to go, however, and De Zerbi will be wanting more of an attacking threat to get his side up the pitch and stop the wave after wave of Arsenal attacks that we saw for spells in the first half.

14:52

The half-time whistle blows as the teams head back to the changing rooms with the scoreline 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium. It was a first half dominated by Arsenal, holding the majority of the possession and going close through the likes of Odegaard and Martinelli. Verbruggen has been busy between the Brighton sticks, but his work and some wasteful Arsenal finishing ensure we go to the break goalless.

14:51

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 0-0 BRIGHTON

14:51

Saka pounces upon a loose ball in the Brighton defence before racing into the box and firing, though his effort is always rising and flies high over the crossbar.

14:49

It has been a very frustrating first half for the Gunners, who just cannot quite seem to find a way through this resilient Brighton defence.

14:46

The fourth official puts up his board and indicates there will be four minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.

14:44

Mitoma drags back Saka and receives a booking for his troubles. Arteta also receives a yellow card for his protestations on the sidelines.

14:43

Brighton are yet to record a shot in this game. It's been all one-way traffic, yet the scoreline remains goalless as we close in on half-time.

14:40 , Ben Fleming

Brighton hearts are in mouths again as Martinelli gets to the byline before trying to cross. Verbruggen diverts the ball back into the danger area, but a couple of his defenders converge to block Havertz's shot.

14:39

Zinchenko wins a foul after being brought down by Adingra, but the Arsenal man's attempts to play a quick free-kick are brought back by the referee, much to the home crowd's frustration.

14:38

Yellow Card Benjamin William White

14:37

The home side has won just two of the last 10 Premier League meetings between Arsenal and Brighton (three draws, five defeats), with the Seagulls winning 2-1 at Amex Stadium in June 2020, and Arsenal winning 2-0 at the Emirates in May 2021.

14:34

A big opportunity goes begging for Arsenal as Saka cuts the ball back for Martinelli near the penalty spot, only for the left winger to lash high and wide of the target.

14:32

Martinelli whips a teasing ball across the face of goal, but Dunk coolly chests it back to his goalkeeper before any lurking Arsenal forward can get there. That was cool as you like from the centre-back.

14:30

Brighton have won four of their seven away games against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – it’s the highest win rate (57 per cent) of any visiting English side at the ground since it opened in 2006.

14:28 , Ben Fleming

The injured Veltman is forced to make way as Hinshelwood comes on to replace the Dutchman.

14:26

Veltman goes down again and it appears his race is finally run. He did try and battle on, but against a side the calibre of Arsenal, that may not have proved too helpful to his side's efforts.

14:24

Gabriel gets up brilliantly to leap above Milner and meet a delivery from the left, though his header fails to trouble Verbruggen as he makes another routine stop.

14:24

It appears Veltman will try and soldier on. Arteta will be instructing Martinelli to have a run at the defender to take advantage of any potential discomfort Veltman is in.

14:21

De Zerbi may be forced into an early change here as Veltman goes down with a problem. Hinshelwood is a potential option off the bench is Veltman does have to come off.

14:20

Jesus makes the space for a shot from range after shifting onto his right foot and firing, but his effort is poor and straight at Verbruggen.

14:20

46.4 per cent of the action was in the Brighton third over the opening 15 minutes. It has been a dominant performance from Arsenal in terms of territory, though the scoreline remains 0-0.

14:18

Milner is perhaps lucky to avoid a booking after wiping out Saka near the touchline. The challenge was very late, and you suspect the veteran would have seen yellow had there been more minutes on the clock.

14:16

WIDE! Odegaard cuts in from the right onto his favoured left foot and makes the space for a shot. His curling effort looks to be bending into the far corner, though the ball ends up flying just wide of the left post. That is the closest the Gunners have come so far.

14:15

Arsenal threaten again as clever link-up play between Rice and Saka gives the latter the ball in a dangerous position, though his shot is blocked by a well-placed Dunk.

14:15

The first shot on target falls to Saka as he cuts in and fires, though his effort is tame and straight down the throat of Verbruggen, who makes a comfortable save.

14:11

Ten minutes on the clock at the Emirates Stadium, and while Arsenal have shaded the opening exchanges, they are yet to really carve open this Brighton defence. Arteta will be wanting the likes of Saka and Martinelli to run at their full-backs to try and create something.

14:09

Van Hecke and Dunk have already been busy, tasked with dealing with a couple of wicked crosses into their penalty area. They will need to play well if the Seagulls are to come away with a result.

14:07

Arsenal have lost their last three home games against Brighton in all competitions – only against Manchester City (seven between 2018 and 2023) have they lost more consecutively at the Emirates Stadium.

14:04

It has been a very bright start from Arsenal, who are looking to pin back Brighton and find an early goal. It's vital De Zerbi's men make it through these early stages without conceding.

14:02

The visitors kick us off and we are under way in North London!

14:00

The two teams enter the pitch at the Emirates Stadium ahead of this big game in the Premier League. Can Arsenal get back to winning ways? We will find out shortly!

13:56

De Zerbi makes three alterations from the 1-1 home draw with Burnley last weekend as Mitoma, Veltman and Gilmour come in for Pedro, Dahoud and Baleba. Welbeck, who played for Arsenal between 2014 and 2019, will look to haunt his former side off the bench if he is called upon.

13:52

After ringing the changes for the dead rubber Champions League clash against PSV during midweek, Arteta reverts to the same starting XI that lost at Villa Park last weekend. Jorginho is a notable absence from the squad, though Smith Rowe is fit enough to make the bench after making his return from injury off the bench against PSV.

13:52

SUBS: Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck, Igor, Jason Steele, Carlos Balepa, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jack Hinshelwood, Joao Pedro, Jakub Moder.

13:48

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, James Milner; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Simon Adingra, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

13:44

SUBS: Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior, Cedric Soares, Leandro Trossard, Myles Anthony Lewis-Skelly, Reuell Walters.

13:40

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli.

13:40

Brighton started the campaign in brilliant fashion, winning five of their first six Premier League matches. However, a barren six-game spell that saw the Seagulls go over two months without a league victory took the momentum out of their fight for the European spots. Roberto De Zerbi's men have won two of their last four in the league, though, and Brighton fans will be hoping they can once again find the momentum they had at the start of the season.

13:36

The hosts have enjoyed another excellent start to the season, though the memories of Manchester City pipping them to the title last term will still be haunting them. Results like the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League will not help the nerves, as will the strong form of current leaders Liverpool. A win here will see the Gunners move top, temporarily at least ahead of Liverpool's game with Manchester United later on Sunday.

13:32

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton have won each of their past three visits to the Emirates Stadium, including a 3-0 victory that ended Arsenal’s title challenge in May and a 3-1 win in the EFL Cup last season.

However, the Gunners are unbeaten in 12 home games in all competitions since their previous defeat to Brighton (W10, D2).

(Getty Images)

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Gross, van Hecke, Dunk, Milner, Mitoma, Veltman, Adingra, Lallana, Gilmour, Ferguson

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Is it on TV?

The game will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom. The fixture was originally due to be played at 3pm GMT on Saturday and thus not selected for TV coverage before being moved to a day later due to Brighton’s Europa League commitments.

Extended highlights of the fixture will, however, be available on Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…