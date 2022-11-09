Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Brighton - LIVE!

Arsenal get their bid for another deep Carabao Cup run underway tonight as they welcome Brighton to the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s sided reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, before falling short in the second-leg against Liverpool having held the Reds to a goalless draw at Anfield.

This is a very different Gunners side though, full of confidence after their superb first three months of the season. They come into this match off the back of a much-deserved win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, one that kept them top of the Premier League. Ten changes have been made from that side, as William Saliba keeps his place. Karl Hein makes his Arsenal debut in goal.

The Seagulls recently beat Chelsea themselves and backed it up with victory over Wolves, leaving them sixth in the table and within range of the top-four. With two in-form, attacking sides on show, it should be an entertaining clash. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Arsenal vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV

Arsenal team news: Ten changes, Hein in goal

Brighton team news: Welbeck makes Emirates return

Evening Standard prediction

Arsenal FC - Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Chance for Hein to impress

19:13 , Matt Verri

"One surprise is that Karl Hein is going to make his debut in goal for Arsenal. Been with the academy, a lot of promise around him."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts from the Emirates.



LIVE: https://t.co/bWqq2FfBeT#ARSBRI | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/KbnjA4vOCF — Standard Sport (@standardsport) November 9, 2022

Last dance...

19:05 , Matt Verri

At the Emirates. Arsenal’s final home game before the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/emcMAHObFZ — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) November 9, 2022

Arteta makes ten changes

18:58 , Matt Verri

Saliba the only player to keep his place for Arsenal, from the side that beat Chelsea over the weekend.

Hein makes his debut in goal, as Turner has to settle for a place on the bench. Cedric comes in at right-back, Tierney is on the opposite flank, while it’s a complete change in midfield too.

Nketiah leads the line, while Marquinhos gets a rare start for the Gunners. Absolutely stacked bench, though Saka gets a complete rest.

Arsenal team news

18:52 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Hein; Cedric, Holding, Saliba, Tierney; Lokonga, Elneny, Vieira; Nelson, Nketiah, Marquinhos.

Subs: Turner, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Brighton team news

18:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Steel, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Veltman, Caicedo, Gilmour, March, Sarmiento, Enciso, Welbeck

Substitutes: Sanchez, Webster, Gross, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Estupinan, Turns, Moran

Stand by...

18:41 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in the next few of minutes.

Both managers likely to make changes, but they’ve insisted they will take the competition seriously.

All will be revealed very shortly!

Brighton have arrived!

18:35 , Matt Verri

Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup...

18:28 , Matt Verri

Leicester and Bournemouth booked their place in the fourth round last night, with plenty more action to come tonight.

Tottenham travel to face Nottingham Forest, Liverpool are at home to Derby and Manchester City host Chelsea in the blockbuster tie of the round.

Man United play Aston Villa tomorrow night, with the fourth-round draw taking place straight after that match.

(PA)

Deep run again?

18:21 , Matt Verri

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup last season, where they faced Liverpool.

The Gunners battled their way to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg, despite having Granit Xhaka sent off after 24 minutes of that match.

That left the tie in the balance going into the reverse fixture at the Emirates, but Diogo Jota struck twice to send Liverpool into the final at Wembley, and they went on to beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the trophy.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

De Zerbi: Arsenal have right mentality

18:14 , Matt Verri

Roberto De Zerbi has hailed the work Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal, and the impact the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have had since arriving in the summer.

“It will be a test for many players but when we wear the Brighton shirt, we must play seriously and we must try to win,” De Zerbi said ahead of tonight’s match.

“For me, Arsenal is a very important game, I can make some changes in the first XI, but we prepare for the cup as if it is a Premier League game.

“Arsenal is a very good team and Mikel is a very good coach. I like his style of play for sure. With Jesus and Zinchenko they find the best mentality because those players know how to win, they have won the Premier League. They help their teammates to find the right mentality.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cedric set for rare start

18:07 , Matt Verri

Takehiro Tomiyasu is optimistic about being fit to represent Japan at this month’s World Cup, though Cedric Soares is in line to start tonight.

Tomiyasu suffered an injury scare last week when he limped off with a muscle issue against FC Zurich in the Europa League. Arsenal are continuing to assess the right-back, but the initial diagnosis is a promising one and it is hoped he will be able to play at the World Cup.

His absence could pave the way for Cedric Soares to make his first start of the season. Ben White’s move to right-back has made chances scarce for Cedric so far this year, but he remains determined to fight for his place in the Arsenal squad.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Confidence high for the Gunners

18:00 , Matt Verri

Arsenal come into this match off the back of their brilliant display at Stamford Bridge last time out, beating Chelsea to stay top of the league.

Gabriel’s scrappy goal from a corner proved the difference, and the Gunners could well have won by a bigger margin.

For the Arsenal fans wanting to relive that win, you’re in luck...

Away fans will be travelling in numbers!

17:53 , Matt Verri

We’ve arrived, and we’re waiting for 6,530 of you to join us! 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/Jdw8K1Pu3k — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 9, 2022

Arteta taking Carabao Cup seriously

17:45 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are taking their Carabao Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday “very seriously” and has vowed to pick a “very competitive team”.

Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and have lost just twice in all competitions so far.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League, while they also came first in their Europa League group to secure a bye to the last-16.

Arsenal’s fine form in the Europa League and Premier League had led to suggestions Arteta may rotate heavily for tonight’s clash at the Emirates.

But Arteta said: “It is a different competition but the purpose is the same, to play as good as we can, win the game and go into the next round. You know there are no second chances and we’ll take it very seriously.”

Read his full comments here

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Evening Standard prediction

17:39 , Matt Verri

Even with changed teams and a different atmosphere in this cup tie, the Gunners are firm favourites.

Their reserves have been trotted out for Europa League action a number of times and will have a sharp edge on Brighton, should they choose to rotate.

A 2-0 Arsenal win.

Brighton team news

17:33 , Matt Verri

Brighton have Jakub Moder as their only confirmed injury issue.

Levi Colwill will hope to earn a shot in the starting XI alongside youngsters Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour and Jeremy Sarmiento, with Roberto De Zerbi likely to shuffle his pack.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

17:28 , Matt Verri

Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to remain absent for the hosts but Kieran Tierney should come in at left-back to give Oleksandr Zinchenko a rest soon after his return from injury.

Matt Turner was back on the bench at Chelsea and should take his place in goal, while the Arsenal midfield could completely change as Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and Mohamed Elneny are all primed to play.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Turner; Cedric, Holding, Saliba, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton

17:20 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Live blog: Not to worry though - you can still follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:14 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Brighton!

It’s the third round of the Carabao Cup, and the penultimate game for these two sides before the World Cup. Players will want to impress in what will likely be rotated lineups, though there will surely also be a bit of a caution from those who are off to Qatar next week.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm from the Emirates.