Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Simon Collings and Matt Verri
·8 min read
Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Brighton - LIVE!

Arsenal get their bid for another deep Carabao Cup run underway tonight as they welcome Brighton to the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s sided reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, before falling short in the second-leg against Liverpool having held the Reds to a goalless draw at Anfield.

This is a very different Gunners side though, full of confidence after their superb first three months of the season. They come into this match off the back of a much-deserved win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, one that kept them top of the Premier League. Ten changes have been made from that side, as William Saliba keeps his place. Karl Hein makes his Arsenal debut in goal.

The Seagulls recently beat Chelsea themselves and backed it up with victory over Wolves, leaving them sixth in the table and within range of the top-four. With two in-form, attacking sides on show, it should be an entertaining clash. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Arsenal vs Brighton latest news

  • Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

  • How to watch: Not on TV

  • Arsenal team news: Ten changes, Hein in goal

  • Brighton team news: Welbeck makes Emirates return

  • Evening Standard prediction

Arsenal FC - Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Chance for Hein to impress

19:13 , Matt Verri

Last dance...

19:05 , Matt Verri

Arteta makes ten changes

18:58 , Matt Verri

Saliba the only player to keep his place for Arsenal, from the side that beat Chelsea over the weekend.

Hein makes his debut in goal, as Turner has to settle for a place on the bench. Cedric comes in at right-back, Tierney is on the opposite flank, while it’s a complete change in midfield too.

Nketiah leads the line, while Marquinhos gets a rare start for the Gunners. Absolutely stacked bench, though Saka gets a complete rest.

Arsenal team news

18:52 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Hein; Cedric, Holding, Saliba, Tierney; Lokonga, Elneny, Vieira; Nelson, Nketiah, Marquinhos.

Subs: Turner, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Brighton team news

18:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Steel, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Veltman, Caicedo, Gilmour, March, Sarmiento, Enciso, Welbeck

Substitutes: Sanchez, Webster, Gross, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Estupinan, Turns, Moran

Stand by...

18:41 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in the next few of minutes.

Both managers likely to make changes, but they’ve insisted they will take the competition seriously.

All will be revealed very shortly!

Brighton have arrived!

18:35 , Matt Verri

Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup...

18:28 , Matt Verri

Leicester and Bournemouth booked their place in the fourth round last night, with plenty more action to come tonight.

Tottenham travel to face Nottingham Forest, Liverpool are at home to Derby and Manchester City host Chelsea in the blockbuster tie of the round.

Man United play Aston Villa tomorrow night, with the fourth-round draw taking place straight after that match.

(PA)
(PA)

Deep run again?

18:21 , Matt Verri

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup last season, where they faced Liverpool.

The Gunners battled their way to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg, despite having Granit Xhaka sent off after 24 minutes of that match.

That left the tie in the balance going into the reverse fixture at the Emirates, but Diogo Jota struck twice to send Liverpool into the final at Wembley, and they went on to beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the trophy.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

De Zerbi: Arsenal have right mentality

18:14 , Matt Verri

Roberto De Zerbi has hailed the work Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal, and the impact the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have had since arriving in the summer.

“It will be a test for many players but when we wear the Brighton shirt, we must play seriously and we must try to win,” De Zerbi said ahead of tonight’s match.

“For me, Arsenal is a very important game, I can make some changes in the first XI, but we prepare for the cup as if it is a Premier League game.

“Arsenal is a very good team and Mikel is a very good coach. I like his style of play for sure. With Jesus and Zinchenko they find the best mentality because those players know how to win, they have won the Premier League. They help their teammates to find the right mentality.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Cedric set for rare start

18:07 , Matt Verri

Takehiro Tomiyasu is optimistic about being fit to represent Japan at this month’s World Cup, though Cedric Soares is in line to start tonight.

Tomiyasu suffered an injury scare last week when he limped off with a muscle issue against FC Zurich in the Europa League. Arsenal are continuing to assess the right-back, but the initial diagnosis is a promising one and it is hoped he will be able to play at the World Cup.

His absence could pave the way for Cedric Soares to make his first start of the season. Ben White’s move to right-back has made chances scarce for Cedric so far this year, but he remains determined to fight for his place in the Arsenal squad.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Confidence high for the Gunners

18:00 , Matt Verri

Arsenal come into this match off the back of their brilliant display at Stamford Bridge last time out, beating Chelsea to stay top of the league.

Gabriel’s scrappy goal from a corner proved the difference, and the Gunners could well have won by a bigger margin.

For the Arsenal fans wanting to relive that win, you’re in luck...

Away fans will be travelling in numbers!

17:53 , Matt Verri

Arteta taking Carabao Cup seriously

17:45 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are taking their Carabao Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday “very seriously” and has vowed to pick a “very competitive team”.

Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and have lost just twice in all competitions so far.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League, while they also came first in their Europa League group to secure a bye to the last-16.

Arsenal’s fine form in the Europa League and Premier League had led to suggestions Arteta may rotate heavily for tonight’s clash at the Emirates.

But Arteta said: “It is a different competition but the purpose is the same, to play as good as we can, win the game and go into the next round. You know there are no second chances and we’ll take it very seriously.”

Read his full comments here

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Evening Standard prediction

17:39 , Matt Verri

Even with changed teams and a different atmosphere in this cup tie, the Gunners are firm favourites.

Their reserves have been trotted out for Europa League action a number of times and will have a sharp edge on Brighton, should they choose to rotate.

A 2-0 Arsenal win.

Brighton team news

17:33 , Matt Verri

Brighton have Jakub Moder as their only confirmed injury issue.

Levi Colwill will hope to earn a shot in the starting XI alongside youngsters Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour and Jeremy Sarmiento, with Roberto De Zerbi likely to shuffle his pack.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

17:28 , Matt Verri

Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to remain absent for the hosts but Kieran Tierney should come in at left-back to give Oleksandr Zinchenko a rest soon after his return from injury.

Matt Turner was back on the bench at Chelsea and should take his place in goal, while the Arsenal midfield could completely change as Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and Mohamed Elneny are all primed to play.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Turner; Cedric, Holding, Saliba, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton

17:20 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Live blog: Not to worry though - you can still follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:14 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Brighton!

It’s the third round of the Carabao Cup, and the penultimate game for these two sides before the World Cup. Players will want to impress in what will likely be rotated lineups, though there will surely also be a bit of a caution from those who are off to Qatar next week.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm from the Emirates.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re