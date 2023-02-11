Arsenal vs Brentford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Arsenal host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s team look to get their title challenge back on track following last weekend’s defeat at Everton.

Tottenham’s win over Manchester City ensured that Arsenal kept their five-point lead at the top of the table, but the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park was a wake-up call for the Gunners.

Arsenal host Manchester City on Wednesday - in the first Premier League meeting of the teams this season - but Arteta will know he cannot take Brentford lightly.

Thomas Frank’s side have an excellent record against the top six - having beaten both Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool this season, and will be sure to put up a stronger test than in the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium earlier this campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Brentford?

The match will take place at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 February.

Is it on TV?

The match will not be available to watch on TV in the UK. The Independent will be providing a live blog with the latest updates from 3pm.

What is the team news?

Gabriel Jesus has returned to Arsenal training but is not yet available for selection, while Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are still out. Arteta may make changes ahead of the Manchester City clash, with Leandro Trossard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jorginho all available to start.

Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka remain out for Brentford, but Thomas Frank should have a fully fit squad elsewhere.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Brentford: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Arsenal: 4/11

Draw: 13/4

Brentford: 7/1

Prediction

Arsenal to get back on track, but Brentford won’t make it easy this time. Arsenal 2-1 Brentford