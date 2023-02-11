Arsenal vs Brentford: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Everton when they host Brentford at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at Goodison Park last weekend but, after Manchester City were beaten by Tottenham, know victory today will extend their lead at the top to eight points.

With City not in action until they play Aston Villa on Sunday, Arsenal can further underline their title credentials by responding to a rare setback this season.

But Brentford are unbeaten in nine Premier League games, in the mix for Europe and will travel across London in confident mood.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Brentford is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 11 February, 2023.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host the game.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Brentford

TV channel and live stream: Due to the game taking place during the Saturday 3pm blackout on English football, it will not be broadcast live in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis.

Arsenal vs Brentford team news

As it stands, Arsenal are not thought to be carrying any fresh injury concerns, though Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe remain injured.

Jorginho could make his home debut against Brentford (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brentford are still without Thomas Strakosha, Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka.

Arsenal vs Brentford prediction

While Brentford have caused problems for Arsenal before, going to the leaders – who have not lost at home all season – and winning seems a huge ask.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 6

Draws: 4

Brentford wins: 6

Arsenal vs Brentford latest odds

Arsenal to win: 40/85

Draw: 17/5

Brentford to win: 6/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.