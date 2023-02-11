Arsenal vs Brentford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when the Premier League leaders host Brentford FC on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s team were beaten by Everton last weekend - as Sean Dyche guided the Toffees to victory in his first match in charge.

It was only the second time Arsenal had lost in the Premier League since September, but Manchester City’s defeat at Tottenham meant that they kept their five-point lead at the top.

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at Brentford earlier this season, but the pressure of the title race should ensure this is a different challenge for the leaders - especially with a home match against City to come on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Brentford?

The match will take place at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 February.

Is it on TV?

The match will not be available to watch on TV in the UK. The Independent will be providing a live blog with the latest updates from 3pm.

What is the team news?

Gabriel Jesus has returned to Arsenal training but is not yet available for selection, while Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are still out. Arteta may make changes ahead of the Manchester City clash, with Leandro Trossard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jorginho all available to start.

Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka remain out for Brentford, but Thomas Frank should have a fully fit squad elsewhere.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Brentford: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Arsenal: 4/11

Draw: 13/4

Brentford: 7/1

Prediction

Arsenal to get back on track, but Brentford won’t make it easy this time. Arsenal 2-1 Brentford