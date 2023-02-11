Mikel Arteta's big problem – have teams worked Arsenal out?

toney - AP/Frank Augstein

By Sam Dean, at the Emirates

These are the sorts of matches that Arsenal will have to get used to in the coming months, and indeed the sorts of tests they will have to pass if they are to hold off Manchester City in this title race. An obdurate opponent, packing the box and closing the spaces, doing all they can to disrupt Mikel Arteta’s side and make their attacking football as difficult as possible.

It is a measure of Arsenal’s position in the league table, and the fear they now strike into their opponents, that this type of awkward game is becoming increasingly frequent. Newcastle United, Everton and now Brentford have all taken a similar approach against Arsenal in recent weeks: defending deep, surrendering possession and frustrating Arteta’s side.

Such teams can be near-impossible to break down, so it will be a source of extreme irritation for Arteta that his side managed to crack open this Brentford defence, scoring through Leandro Trossard, but still did not win the match. Arsenal led the game for only eight minutes before Ivan Toney struck back to earn another impressive point for Thomas Frank’s team.

Toney and his team-mates paid tributes to their former team-mate Sergi Canos, who lost his mother this week - Reuters/David Klein

They say pressure is a privilege but it can also be a pain, and for Arsenal it felt at times like their desperation to win, to move further clear of City, was starting to cloud their minds. They had so much of the ball and so much of the territory here but they could not claim to have had the better chances across the course of the afternoon, with Brentford proving once again to be an endlessly complicated opponent.

If Toney had been more clinical, Brentford might well have left north London with more than one goal and one point. The 26-year-old struck the bar in the first half, when he should have scored, and also fired narrowly wide in the second. It was further proof, as if Frank needed it, that his players do not need much of the ball to cause major problems for the biggest sides.

Brentford had deployed a similar strategy away to City, when they won 2-1 despite having only 25 per cent of possession. Here, they had just 31 per cent. The onus was on Arsenal to make the breakthrough, to find a way past all the blue shirts, and within the club there will be a simmering sense of concern at their failure to do so.

Story continues

Speaking afterwards, Arteta made the point that Brentford’s approach was “nothing new for us”, saying his players have been dealing with such problems all season. So what has changed in the last few weeks, then? Arsenal have dropped points in three of their last five league matches, with each of those stumbles coming against packed defences.

Arsenal were thwarted by a well-drilled Brentford defence, and could not match the sharpness that the visitors had on the counter-attack - Getty Images/Gaspafotos

Perhaps it was really as simple as one crucial refereeing call going against them. Ethan Pinnock, the Brentford defender, was unquestionably offside when Mathias Jensen launched a long free-kick into the box. Pinnock did not then touch the ball, but did grapple with Arsenal defender Gabriel. Did that count as interfering with play? In Arteta’s eyes, yes. In Frank’s eyes, no. Funny, that.

Away from his unhappiness with the officiating, Arteta insisted he was pleased with his team’s performance. “We did a lot in the game and we did the most difficult thing, which is to score the goal,” he said. “So, after that, to have what happened in the way it happened, it is frustrating. But this is the Premier League.”

The controversial equaliser will be especially irritating for Trossard, whose first goal for the club would otherwise have been the winner. The Belgium winger has impressed since his arrival from Brighton last month and he is now challenging Gabriel Martinelli, who struggled here, for a place in the starting lineup.

Trossard’s goal, when it finally arrived, stemmed from a familiar source. Martin Odegaard’s relationship with Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal’s most dangerous weapons and it was these two leaders who made the difference again. A burst of speed from Saka, from standing to sprinting in an instant, and a measured pass to find him from Odegaard. Saka’s subsequent cross found Trossard at the back post.

Leandro Trossard's lightning reactions six minutes after his substitution make a strong case for his inclusion in the starting line-up - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Trossard was not the only player on the pitch with such predatory instincts, though, and Toney was similarly well-placed to head in Christian Norgaard’s prodded cross in the second half, after the much-discussed offside claim. The goal extended Brentford’s impressive unbeaten run to 10 games.

In celebration of their equaliser, Brentford’s players held up a shirt in support of their team-mate Sergi Canos, now on loan at Olympiacos, following the recent passing of his mother.

“I know Arsenal is playing for the championship and that is of course hugely important,” said Frank. “But the tribute the players have given to Sergi, for that itself I think it is fantastic that the goal stands. I told the players to cherish life, because it goes so quickly, and to call your mum and tell her you love her.”

At the end of another day of Premier League tension, irritation and arguments about refereeing decisions, that felt like a welcome dose of perspective.

Arsenal 1 Brentford 1: as it happened

05:39 PM

Mikel Arteta speaks to SSN

[It was a] really difficult game. Obviously we knew that [before the match]. Credit to them, and the way they play and competed for every single ball.

On Leandro Trossard's first goal for Arsenal:

Really pleased for him and for the team. He's got the talent to put the ball in the net, make things happen, so I think he played well today. He has this intuition, he has the talent. He is a great player to make things happen when under pressure.

Arteta was also adamant that Toney's goal should have been overturned by Var for offside.

05:26 PM

Ivan Toney speaks to SSN

I thought we were very good, I thought we deserved three points. I thought we created the most chances in the game [...] In the end I thought it was a fair result for them, but we should have just edged it.

On whether he was concerned about his goal being offside:

I did see across, and saw Christian who was onside. I was just hoping it was onside, and it was, and the relief afterwards was [good].

On the importance of showing support for former team-mate Sergi Canos following the death of his mother this week:

I think losing any family member is very hard, especially losing your mother. She was a lovely woman, she would come to games [...] she was so bubbly; she didn't really speak English, but she would speak to everyone.

On what coming from behind to seize a point tells us about Brentford:

It shows our character resilience every time we go behind. We do that every time we play. We go into every game thinking we can win it.

05:21 PM

Leandro Trossard speaks to MOTD

It's nice to have the goal as it gets me going but after that it's disappointing they got the equaliser. It's a tough one to take. We did everything well. To score against Brentford isn't easy. We said before on the set-pieces they're really good and today it happened again. We have to learn from that. There's a game again on Wednesday to turn things around. You don't get your way every game. We have to work hard every single day. There's a great atmosphere in the team and we have to keep that momentum going even when results don't go your way.

trossard - PA/John Walton

05:13 PM

A lacklustre finish at home

arsenal - Reuters/Matthew Childs

saka - Reuters/Matthew Childs

partey - Reuters/Matthew Childs

odegaard - PA/John Walton

05:10 PM

Thoughts from Telegraph Sport's Sam Dean

Arsenal are going to have to get used to matches like this. Opposition teams are learning what to do (and what not to do) against them. They had 70 per cent of the ball, played more than twice as many passes as Brentford, took 23 shots... but did not create enough clear chances. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) February 11, 2023

05:09 PM

Daunting news ahead of meeting Manchester City

Arsenal have failed to record a win in three consecutive games for the first time since April 2022. 😬 pic.twitter.com/4CicPynkqm — Squawka (@Squawka) February 11, 2023

05:05 PM

Full time

Can we call it a crisis? Probably not, but Arsenal have only won two of the last five matches, and now they have to prepare to face the always-troublesome Manchester City on Wednesday. Hardly the position of confidence they would have hoped for going into that must-win clash.

Brentford, once again, cannot be ruled out, as they strengthen their position in the top half of the table. Only five points off fifth place, could they ride their unbeaten run all the way to Europe next season?

toney - AP/Frank Augstein

04:59 PM

90+10 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Vieira curls the ball with weight, and it doesn't take much for Raya to step out and capture the ball.

He hangs onto it, as the whistle blows!

Brentford are now ten games unbeaten.

04:58 PM

90+8 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Saka is next to be chopped down, and he looks in quite a bit of pain. He rolls and pounds the turf, clutching at his ankle, but he's up eventually, to serve Arsenal's freekick.

The ball flies into the box and Pinnock leaps for the header. But the ball is only cleared as far as the box's edge, and Arsenal try again. Brentford lock up and look to play out, but they concede yet another freekick for Arsenal to prepare ten yards off the edge of the box.

04:56 PM

90+6 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

It was a cynical challenge, but Var instead chooses to focus on a potential handball from Nketiah, looking to chest the ball at the start of play.

On the sidelines, Frank swaps a limping Toney for Schade.

Check complete, and Norgaard picks up a yellow card for his challenge.

04:55 PM

90+4 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

After a spell delaying things, soundtracked by a volley of boos from the home fans, Toney is back on his feet.

Quickly, Brentford win a corner, which Jensen sends straight to the first man. When the ball springs out, Norgaard challenges Zinchenko for collection, and as the Ukrainian goes down, half the pitch are involved in a push-and-shove fracas.

04:52 PM

90+2 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Brentford run the ball out for Ramsdale to send a goal kick up to Arsenal on the move, Partey setting up Trossard on the left. His cross into the box is batted out judiciously by Brentford, as they look to feed Toney.

Toney tussles with Saliba for the ball, and goes down, rolling play to a halt.

04:50 PM

89 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Brentford win a freekick after Wissa is felled, but Brentford were getting stuck into an attack on the front-foot, which rankles Toney somewhat.

Rather than taking it quickly, however, Raya takes his time to come up the pitch and send a long ball to Toney.

Five minutes of time added.

04:48 PM

87 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Arsenal are throwing everything into their attack, but are looking a little ragged as Brentford lock up and settle into defensive mode.

Trossard skips in from the left, before thumping the ball to Saka, who nicks it to Nketiah just in front of goal, but the Arsenal striker is well-guarded by Pinnock, who blocks the ball for Raya to scoop up just in time.

raya - Reuters/Matthew Childs

04:45 PM

85 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Play restarts as Mee is back on his feet, and Arsenal continue their hunt for a goal to separate the two teams.

Saka is next to have a try (and his shooting opportunities have been few and far between) but his effort flies well wide.

04:42 PM

82 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Xhaka is taken off for Vieira as Arsenal make another change, and surge forward again. A long diagonal cross is sent in to a running Trossard, looking for a header at the back post, but Roerslev is ready as ever to knock the ball out for a corner.

Trossard sends the ball flying into the mixer, to be headed out efficiently, but Brentford will be troubled by Mee staying down, after being clattered by Saliba whilst winning the ball.

04:40 PM

80 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Nketiah streaks free, rounding the box before firing in, only for the ball to be blocked out for a left-sided corner. It's taken short by Trossard to Zinchenko, who lifts the ball over the packed area to Odegaard.

Arsenal are pushed back, however, until Trossard finds a threadneedle pass to Nketiah inside the box. The attack comes to nothing, however, as Zinchenko finishes off the nervy play with a long-range strike that flies past Raya's far post.

04:36 PM

GOAL!! Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Saliba and Toney tussle for the ball, and Toney wins the foul cleverly to set Brentford up for a freekick 35 yards out.

The ball flies cleanly for Toney, but it pops around at the goalmouth for a few minutes, to Norgaard, Jensen, the ball kept alive until it's chipped down by Pinnock for Toney to slot it past a bewildered Ramsdale!

Brentford have their equaliser, and they celebrate with a tribute to their former team-mate Sergi Canos, who left on loan for the remainder of this season.

There's a Var check for offside, but nothing comes of it – the equaliser stands!

toney - Reuters/David Klein

toney - Reuters/Matthew Childs

sergi - Reuters/David Klein

04:31 PM

71 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 0

Two changes for Brentford, as Mbeumo and Janelt exit for Wissa and Dasilva.

04:30 PM

69 min: Arsenal 1 Brentford 0

Trossard has another chance, but the angle doesn't favour him. He has a go anyway, but Raya isn't truly threatened.

04:27 PM

GOAL!! Arsenal 1 Brentford 0

Arsenal's substitution comes off! Trossard gets his first goal in an Arsenal shirt by loitering perfectly in the box, waiting for a stinging cross from Saka on the right which Trossard doesn't hesitate to volley with his studs into the back of Raya's net!

1-0 to the Arsenal.

trossard - Reuters/Matthew Childs

04:24 PM

64 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Trossard picks up the ball to the left of the ball, trying bitterly to skirt around Roerslev, but he offers as much leniency as he did for Martinelli, and Trossard is forced back. Nketiah looks to pull off a long-range chance again, but only sends the ball out of play.

trossard - Reuters/Matthew Childs

04:21 PM

62 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

On comes Trossard for Martinelli, who hasn't had one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt. Arteta will be hoping for a spell of sharpness in front of goal from one of his newest recruits.

04:20 PM

60 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

The ball is swept upfield by Saka on the right, before he looks for White. Arsenal are a little more contemplative with their attacks, and when the ball is eventually sent into the box, Pinnock is in an excellent position to clear the ball.

He does so as far as Xhaka, restarting another Arsenal attempt on goal.

04:18 PM

58 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Ramsdale gets Arsenal moving quickly, and his team-mates are more than eager to flood forward and avoid any more chances from Brentford generally, and Ivan Toney specifically.

Zinchenko lofts a cross into the box, but it's overcooked, and loops over Raya's crossbar instead.

On the sidelines, Trossard readies himself and tries to take in last-minute information from his coaches.

04:16 PM

56 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Toney springs the ball to Mbeumo on the left wing, but fizzing with energy, Arsenal keep in step with the visitors. Norgaard is the first to escape on the right of the box, slipping past Henry, but his shot is blocked efficiently.

Toney has another excellent chance, rifling the ball just past the post, after picking up a cleverly set-back ball from Jensen further into the box.

04:14 PM

54 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Raya makes serious ground out of his goal to block Nketiah's ball out of play, winning Arsenal gains in the Brentford box moments after Brentford went looking to break the deadlock around the Arsenal box.

Brentford again profit quickly, but their early attack is kept under wraps by Arsenal. These two teams are matched very nicely indeed as things stand.

04:11 PM

52 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Brentford fly away on the counter, but their run is snuffed out by Mbeumo passing too quickly and playing into Arsenal's hands. Arsenal can counter, and Odegaard fires at goal from just inside the box.

Raya palms the ball, but that's the second major threat that Arsenal have set up in quick succession. They already look more dangerous than they did in the first forty-five.

04:09 PM

50 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Toney flies the ball up for Mbeumo but their chance is intercepted, and Martinelli looks to get underway on the left instead. Roerslev buzzes around him, forcing a change of direction.

On the right, Mee forces the ball from Saliba off for a corner. Saka lines the ball up neatly, but his kick finds the first man in a light blue shirt.

04:08 PM

48 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

The ball is unleashed long for Toney on the right side of the Arsenal box, but Arsenal are able to lock up and restart their continuous pressure.

Henry muscles the ball out for a high-up Arsenal throw on the right, and Saka springs for a chance – their closest so far – gliding forward to pick up a tight ball which he fires at Raya's near post.

04:06 PM

46 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Arsenal avoid an early scare from Toney breaking loose with the ball, but Odegaard intervenes quickly, setting Brentford up for a freekick just outside of the centre circle.

04:05 PM

Second half

Arsenal take the first kick of the second half, with neither team having made a change during the break.

03:53 PM

Half-time

Arsenal may have had the lion's share of the ball, but they will consider themselves fortunate to be heading in for the team talk without conceding, as Brentford's threats were far sharper.

Should Arsenal let Brentford slip through on the counter again in the second half, they may not be so lucky.

arsenal brentford - Getty Images/Gaspafotos

03:49 PM

45+2 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Nketiah picks up a glancing ball for Norgaard and steamrollers down the left, but Brentford hurl their players forward, getting in front of him run and neutralising the threat for a few moments.

White fumbles the ball into the box, but Brentford can clear the play with ease.

Just ahead of the whistle, Saka fires square on goal, but Mee sends the ball shooting up in the air with his forehead.

We head into half-time all square.

03:47 PM

45 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Toney fumes at Henry and Mbeumo, both team-mates unable to reach the flicked-on ball he served them up deep in the Arsenal half. But there's no time for stewing as Arsenal come again. Nketiah has the final denoument, but his chip at Raya is undercooked, and the goalkeeper can make the save cleanly.

Nketiah and Mee, scrapping for a header on the halfway line, collide, and Mee comes down the worse off for a Brentford freekick.

Two minutes of time added on.

03:45 PM

43 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Winning a freekick 30 yards out on the right, Odegaard swerves the ball towards the throng in the box, but the ball immediately springs back out.

White lifts the ball in an aerial ball over the box, after picking up a cunning ball from Odegaard. He finds Xhaka's head, which powers the ball down to Martinelli for the strike, but he's wildly optimistic.

03:43 PM

41 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Saka plays forward to White, gliding to the right edge of the box, who crosses tightly. Raya stretches to scoop the ball out of harm's way.

03:41 PM

39 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Zinchenko's long pass to Martinelli is scooped up by Roerslev, who keeps to his man closely. Picking up a throw, Brentford surge down the right, and Toney unleashes the ball 25 yards out, forcing Ramsdale into a palm-stinging save which bobs back out. Brentford can't do much with the remains.

03:39 PM

37 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Toney catches and flicks the ball up and impressively, almost gets to it, before he's tumbled by Martinelli, winning a clever freekick.

Brentford are threatening once again, with Mee and Toney both sending in well-meaning crosses before Jensen has the final touch and sends the ball just wide of Ramsdale's goal.

03:37 PM

35 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Mbeumo heads off in hot pursuit of the ball, but Arsenal can quickly clear the ball to refuel their attack, first looking to do so from the left. Toney whips the ball back, before looking to pass off to a long-running Jensen, but his effort is a little unfocused, and Arsenal can seize the ball back and reset.

White lofts a cross into the box from the right, but Pinnock's head dispatches it quickly.

pinnock - Getty Images/Mark Leech

03:35 PM

33 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Brentford have had the greater chances so far, despite Arsenal's great swathes of control that they've imposed on the match.

03:33 PM

31 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Odegaard on the edge of the box misplays a sneaky sideways pass to a blue-shirted player, and within moments, Brentford have another chance to threaten Arsenal.

Martinelli goes down, colliding with Henry for an aerial ball, which slows play.

arsenal - AFP/Justin Tallis

03:31 PM

28 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Jensen goes down, slipping, before Norgaard crashes into Partey, looking to make hay with the just-won ball. The play follows another bright spell for Brentford, set up by Mbeumo, that sees them questing for ground around Arsenal's box.

A shame for Jensen, who had managed to outsmart a number of Arsenal defenders before eating turf.

03:28 PM

25 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

An excellent chance for Brentford, after Toney streaks forward from the edge of the box to pick up a cut-back diagonal pass from Mbeumo, which he sends just skirting onto the crossbar with a shudder.

That should have given Arsenal an almighty scare.

toney - Shutterstock/Daniel Hambury

03:26 PM

23 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Xhaka wins Arsenal the next corner, which Saka looks to take from the right, briefly conferring with Odegaard over how to go about things. Odegaard steps up instead, sending the ball to Martinelli, but Brentford lock up and the ball is sent sprinting back to Ramsdale.

03:23 PM

21 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Brentford win a corner, and Mee and Pinnock come up to join in on the fun. Pinnock gets the first touch, breaking loose to knock the ball just wide for another corner.

Mbeumo sends the next one straight to an Arsenal head.

03:21 PM

19 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

White feeds the ball gently through to Saka running into the box from the right, but the ball is intercepted by quick Brentford feet. They can only hold on to possession for so long, before Arsenal, who have been towering so far, take up their charge again.

03:19 PM

17 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Odegaard sets up Gabriel to find some joy on the left this time, as Brentford clog the box with light blue shirts. In the end, Zinchenko fires into the box instead of trying to weave through it, and Raya steps off his line to fall down for a straightforward save.

03:18 PM

15 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

White sets up Odegaard, who finds Partey to send a sumptuous pass high over the field which Martinelli picks up on the left.

Saka has a run on goal, tussling past Henry as he breaks to pick up a pass in the box, but he stays on his feet before Norgaard intervenes and he falls at Raya's feet. Saka did well to stay up, instead of going down with Henry's first assault and trying to claim something from it.

saka - AP/Frank Augstein

03:14 PM

12 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

A long ball by Raya is sent up to Mbeumo, who streaks forward offside. His ball finds the back of the box playfully, then is mindlessly gives Arsenal the freekick for the lightest of shirt-tugs on Saliba. A lucky stroke for Arsenal, who quickly have a chance at the other end, turning a hint of momentum the other way on its head.

03:12 PM

10 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Nketiah looks to sneak past Jensen, but he's blocked out, the ball glancing back for Odegaard. Zinchenko rounds the box, looking for a gap, but he's well-supported, as almost all of the Arsenal red-shirts loiter around the box's edge in a full-throated attack.

03:10 PM

8 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Saka jinks through the midfield, just about holding off Henry to set up White on the right, but he can't find a straight route through to the box.

But Odegaard gets away for Martinelli to pick up in front of the six-yard area, sneaking around to look for an angle on goal, but forced to satisfy himself with an corner.

Saka sends it in to be quickly blocked out, and Zinchenko makes ground for the outsider's strike. The ball clears the crossbar.

zinchenko - PA/John Walton

03:08 PM

6 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Henry picks up a clever ball streaming down the right before sending a zippy cross to Toney at full stretch. Ramsdale pulls off a last-ditch save to keep out a very worthy early chance for the visitors.

Brentford are showing some daring here, but they fail to capitalise on a well-placed long throw-in that bobs around in the box.

03:06 PM

4 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Saka sets up Odegaard on the edge of the box, but they're swarmed by Brentford defenders. The ball is chipped out to Nketiah, who sends a curving cross back into the box, where Xhaka concedes a freekick grappling for reception.

03:04 PM

2 min: Arsenal 0 Brentford 0

Arsenal immediately flood forward, looking for an early onslaught, but find themselves kept at a distance by a well-drilled Brentford side. Nketiah slips forward, looking to wrong-foot the defence, but his pass is deflected for Raya to seize the ball for a goal kick.

03:02 PM

Kick-off

Players take the knee for 'No room for racism' weekend, and Brentford have the first kick to get us underway, the players wearing black armbands today, in support of victims of the earthquake that has affected people across Turkey and Syria.

02:59 PM

Both teams stream out of the tunnel

In the stands, a large 'Love is Love' banner is on display amongst the home fans, in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

We'll be underway in moments.

GayGooners exists to unite LGBTQ+ Arsenal supporters and allies around the world.



Through our actions, we want people to know that this is a club for them. We represent everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pryA6R54WC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 11, 2023

02:55 PM

Warm-ups completed

toney - Reuters/David Klein

arsenal - Reuters/Matthew Childs

odegaard - Getty Images/David Price

02:44 PM

Both managers speak to SSN

First up, Mikel Arteta, on his settled starting XI:

I believe it is the best team to win today and start the game. The boys have done really well, they reacted really well, they deserve a chance.

On today's match:

We are hurting. Losing is not fun – winning is much more fun. We want a reaction.

Then, Thomas Frank, on whether he thinks Brentford can take the win on the road, as they did against City:

I start laughing because that will be almost like a miracle, if you look at the two clubs' size, and the way Arsenal are playing at the moment. The win at the Etihad gave us a big boost. I truly believe at the moment [results are going our way because] we are confident but humble.

On his changes in today's starting XI:

We are playing away and Arsenal are very good playing forward. So we've gone to our 3-5-2 as we know it works, and hopefully it works today.

02:40 PM

Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks to SSN

Obviously not the result that we came [to Goodison] for, but the most important thing is that the reaction of the team was right. The behaviour from everyone [this week] was perfect. Everyone wanted to play against Brentford and bounce back straight away. Everyone is pushing each other to achieve big things

On facing Brentford, and how they feel facing a team unbeaten in nine matches:

I'm not surprised because I always knew that they are such a strong side. I'm impressed [by them] a lot.

02:38 PM

A new look at the Emirates

... as Arsenal unveil new stadium artwork ahead of today's kick-off.

saka - Getty Images/Clive Mason

emirates - Getty Images/Clive Mason

emirates - PA/John Walton

02:19 PM

Martin Odegaard: 'What happened last season made Arsenal angry'

“Everyone has this perception of me being really nice and calm all the time,” Odegaard tells Telegraph Sport. “But I am a different person on the pitch. I get angry, I get frustrated. I have this fire inside of me. I have this passion and this drive to do my best, to win. I want to do everything perfectly. I want to be the best, all the time.”

Telegraph Sport's Sam Dean spoke to the Arsenal captain on this season's title challenge, and the pressure of being a teenage prodigy.

Read more here.

02:15 PM

Arteta on this week's biggest story

In his press conference ahead of today's match, Arteta was drawn into the imbroglio over Manchester City's 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. Arteta was an assistant coach under Guardiola between 2016 and 2019, when he took on the top job at Arsenal.

Arteta refused to comment explicitly on the allegations, but said "No" when asked if he saw anything untoward during his time at City.

On Arsenal potentially taking advantage of any penalties that might be meted out to City, Arteta preferred to focus on the players earning 'the right to win'.

"We have to look after our own garden," Arteta added.

02:07 PM

Team news

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Benjamin White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard (c), Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Substitutes: Tuner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Tierney, Vieira, Kiwior, Jorginho, Cozier-Duberry, Trossard

Brentford: David Raya (GK), Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard (c), Vitaly Janelt, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

Substitutes: Cox, Zanka, Dasilva, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Hickey, Wissa, Schade, Lewis-Potter

Arteta chooses to once again play the hits, with no changes from the team that faced Everton last weekend, whereas Thomas Frank makes three changes from the XI that handed Southampton their 3-0 shellacking, swapping out Yoane Wissa, Aaron Hickey, and Joshua Dasilva for Ajer, Roerslev, and Janelt.

zinchenko - Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

01:55 PM

Arsenal are in the building

... and greeted by the noble Gunnersaurus.

01:55 PM

Can Arsenal reassert dominance at home?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Arsenal versus Brentford, with kick-off at the Emirates at 3pm.

Arsenal have another opportunity to extend their league at the top of the table after last week's plan was put on ice following a stinging defeat on the road against Everton. The state of play between Arsenal and Manchester City in second place was maintained by City's 2-0 loss in the capital against Tottenham, but there's a sense that the London club will want to waste no time in restoring what manager Mikel Arteta call's the team's 'energy'.

"Losing brings a lot of opportunities to look at other things and the reaction of the team. The reaction of the team has been superb this week. We sat together, discussed the game, and what happened.

"There's always an opportunity to bounce back, show the character that we have and how much we want what we are fighting for. I'm an energy giver. I don't like energy suckers – I just like to give it. I like people who give energy in many different ways. That can be through body language, tone of voice, looking for solutions and not excuses.

"[I bring] energy – a lot of energy."

Goodison Park remains a difficult ground for Arsenal to travel to - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Arsenal will know to draw upon their reserves when confronting Brentford, who have been on a formidable run of league form since returning from the winter break. A gritty defeat to Sean Dyche's new-look, bullishly buoyant Everton, squarely in the relegation zone, was not part of this season's script for Arteta's men, and coming on the heels of a narrow FA Cup loss to City, there could be the stirrings of call for concern.

But Arsenal have an immaculate home record this season, and will not look to concede that at the Emirates this afternoon. Nor will they have any demons to banish in this fixture, having dispatched Brentford 3-0 at the often-fortress-like Brentford Community Stadium in September.

Stick around as we bring you all the build-up, interviews, and team news ahead of kick-off in just under an hour.