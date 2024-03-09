Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Gabriel Martinelli not in squad

Arsenal have the chance to go top of the Premier League for the first time since Christmas as the Gunners host Brentford tonight. A run of seven wins in a row in the Premier League while breaking several scoring records has helped the Gunners close the gap on title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, who meet at Anfield tomorrow lunchtime.

But Mikel Arteta’s side can leapfrog both before then as they go in search of an eighth consecutive league victory. Arsenal have scored 31 goals during their winning run, and in beating Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night they became they first team in English football history to win three away games in a row by five goals or more. Arsenal have also been on fire at home – and they put Newcastle to the sword on their last outing in north London.

Brentford will be out to frustrate Arsenal and boost their survival bid, as Thomas Frank’s side managed last season with a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. Ivan Toney was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January, before Arteta’s forwards found their stunning goalscoring form. Could the England striker return to haunt the Gunners once more?

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Brentford in today’s match blog, and get all the latest match odds and tips, here:

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Arsenal host Brentford in Premier League, with kick-off at 5:30pm

Gunners go top for first time since Christmas if they beat Brentford

Team news: Ramsdale starts but no Martinelli for hosts

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Brentford XI: Brentford: Flekken; Zanka, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Wissa

Arsenal vs Brentford team news

16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s no Gabriel Martinelli in the Arsenal squad after picking up a “cut” to his right foot in the win over Sheffield United. The winger is replaced by Leandro Trossard and the only other change is also enforced, and expected, with Aaron Ramsdale coming in for David Raya. Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to the Arsenal bench.

Story continues

Keane Lewis-Potter comes in for Brentford, who start Ivan Toney up front.

Arsenal vs Brentford line-ups! No Martinelli....

16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Brentford: Flekken; Zanka, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Wissa

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧤 Ramsdale between the sticks

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing



Let's maintain this momentum, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/YHgodiZtbl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 9, 2024

Arsenal vs Brentford team news dropping shortly...

16:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Brentford have been ravaged by injuries, while Arteta has been boosted by several returning players to his squad. Will there be any surprises from the Arsenal boss, with his side in Champions League action against Porto on Tuesday?

Can Saka match best-ever Premier League season?

16:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Bukayo Saka is one goal away from equalling his best-ever Premier League season already.

The England international hit 14 goals in 38 games last season, but has already managed 13 this campaign.

That includes seven goals in his last seven Premier League appearances - while the 6-0 win at Bramall Lane was first time he had not scored in the league since January.

Saka has 16 for the season in all competitions, which is already his best return.

(Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka set to feature for Arsenal

16:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was “positive” both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will be fit to face Brentford

The Gunners continued their winning run in the Premier League as they thrashed Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night.

But Saka was withdrawn at half time with the England international “feeling ill” before Martinelli hobbled off in the second half after picking up a “slight cut” to his right foot.

“We are pretty positive they can be part of the squad but we’ll have to see,” Arteta said on Friday.

(Getty Images)

Arteta backs Ramsdale ahead of Arsenal return

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta on Aaron Ramsdale:

“He’s trained very well and he’s desperate to play, like all of the other boys, and it will be a great day for him on Saturday.

“He has been brilliant, he’s really supportive and pushes in training. It’s a joy to have two top goalkeepers.

“One of the toughest things is dealing with players who don’t have the amount of time (on the pitch) which they deserve.

“We have an unbelievable group of players and we try to be straight with them and explain to them by giving them the support.

“When they get the opportunity at the end they try to contribute in the best possible way and that’s what Aaron will do.”

(Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale to start for Arsenal

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

There will be a rare start for Aaron Ramsdale today with David Raya unable to face his parent club.

With the Spanish goalkeeper firmly Arteta’s No 1, it could be Ramsdale’s final Arsenal game - if he decides to look elsewhere in the summer.

The England goalkeeper has not played since the 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, while his last Premeir League apperance was in the 1-0 win at Brentford in November.

(Getty Images)

Arteta picks up Premier League award

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta has been named Premier League manager of the month for February.

Arsenal’s record last month was played four, won four - while scoring 18 goals.

They beat Liverpool at home and recorded 6-0 and 5-0 wins away from home.

Arteta said: “It’s a great honour in this league to get recognised in this way so I want to say thank you to the team and the staff for always being supportive and making this happen.”

(PA Wire)

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

23 December 2023.

Arsenal claimed a point at Anfield to remain top of the Premier League heading into Christmas.

But after losing back-to-back games to West Ham and Fulham, Arsenal would enter the New Year in fourth.

Now after trip to Dubai and a seven-game winning run, they’ve got the change to return to the top ahead of Liverpool facing City tomorow.

It’s a three-way fight, after all.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Get the latest match odds, here

Arsenal vs Brentford predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Arsenal: 2/9

Draw: 11/2

Brentford: 10/1

Prediction

Arsenal 4-1 Brentford

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

15:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havetrz, Martinelli

Brentford: Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen; Norgaard, Janelt, Reguillon; Toney, Wissa

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Gabriel Martinelli picked up a “slight cut” in the 6-0 win against Sheffield United, while Bukayo Saka had to be taken off at half-time due to illness but Arteta said he is “pretty positive” both will be involved. Arteta will have to make at least one change to his team, with goalkeeper David Raya unable to face his parent club. Aaron Ramsdale will replace him.

Brentford have been rocked by injuries in recent weeks, especially in defence with all of Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Sickey and Rico Henry out, as well as Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade.

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Arsenal vs Brentford?

The match will kick-off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal have the chance to go top of the Premier League for the first time since Christmas as the Gunners host Brentford tonight. A run of seven wins in a row in the Premier League while breaking several scoring records has helped the Gunners close the gap on title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, who meet at Anfield tomorrow lunchtime.

But Mikel Arteta’s side can leapfrog both before then as they go in search of an eighth consecutive league victory. Arsenal have scored 31 goals during their winning run, and in beating Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night they became they first team in English football history to win three away games in a row by five goals or more. Arsenal have also been on fire at home - and they put Newcastle to the sword on their last outing in north London.

Brentford will be out to frustrate Arsenal and boost their survival bid, as Thomas Frank’s side managed last season with a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. Ivan Toney was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January, before Arteta’s forwards found their stunning goalscoring form. Could the England striker return to haunt the Gunners once more?

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Brentford in today’s match blog