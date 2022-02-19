Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Simon Collings and Matt Verri
·2 min read
Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE!

Only three points will do for Arsenal when Brentford come across town for today’s Premier League clash.

The Bees memorably delivered an opening-day blow to the Gunners in West London to set up their promising start to life in the top-flight, instantly putting Mikel Arteta on the back foot.

However, Arsenal have recovered to put themselves in genuine contention of a top-four finish. A victory at the Emirates will close the gap to Manchester United to a single point, with West Ham playing in the early kick-off.

Brentford are without a league win of their own since January 2 and have let their standards slip somewhat in recent weeks, although a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last time out steadied the ship. A seven-point advantage over Norwich in 18th keeps the Bees comfortable, for now.

With kick-off at 3pm and Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium, follow Standard Sport’s live blog for all the latest updates.

Arsenal vs Brentford latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

  • How to follow: Highlights on Match of the Day, Standard Sport’s LIVE blog

  • Latest Arsenal team news

  • Latest Brentford team news

  • Prediction: Arsenal to win 2-0

Prediction

13:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Having ground out a result away at Wolves, Arsenal look in good shape to beat a side in no kind of form at all.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

Latest Brentford team news

13:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Brentford, Christian Eriksen will not be involved despite playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly and Frank will make a late call on Ivan Toney.

Latest Arsenal team news

13:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gabriel Martinelli will not be available after his controversial red card during the win over Wolves although there is some brighter news in regards to Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The defender is stepping up his attempts to return to the starting lineup this weekend after picking up a calf injury in the Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool. Still, with Cedric Soares available, Arteta might be tempted to ease Tomiyasu back into the team slowly.

Bernd Leno will also be available after recovering from Covid.

How to follow

13:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout across football in England.

Live blog: You can, however, get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Welcome

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Kick-off from the Emirates Stadium is at 3pm GMT.

