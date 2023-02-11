Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Brentford - LIVE!

Arsenal look to get back to winning ways and extend their superb record at home this season as they host Brentford. Only Newcastle have come away from the Emirates with anything to show for it in the Premier League this season, after a goalless draw last month.

Defeats to Manchester City in the FA Cup and then Everton in the League have somewhat stalled the Gunners’ momentum. They still sit five points clear at the top with a game in hand, but Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford another slip-up ahead of City’s trip to north London in midweek.

Brentford have wins over both Manchester clubs and Liverpool to their name already this season, though Thomas Frank believes this will be their toughest game yet. The Bees are unbeaten in the League since the World Cup, and enter the weekend only seven points off the top four. Follow Arsenal vs Brentford with our LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from the ground!

Arsenal vs Brentford latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Arsenal team news: Smith Rowe and Jesus still out

Brentford team news: Strakosha and Jansson unavailable

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

Brentford team news

12:56 , Matt Verri

Brentford are still without Thomas Strakosha, Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka.

Otherwise it’s expected to be a familiar side named by Thomas Frank, with Ivan Toney leading the line and Bryan Mbeumo supporting him.

Arsenal team news

12:45 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Jesus is making good progress in his recovery from knee surgery but the Arsenal striker remains sidelined.

Jesus is back in light training but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is too early to put a timeline on his first-team return.

“Gabi’s doing really well,” said Arteta. “He’s already been outside a little bit. It’s still early stages and he keeps pushing everybody every single day. We need to respect timelines and processes but he’s doing really well.”

This afternoon comes too soon for Emile Smith Rowe, who is recovering from a thigh problem. Reiss Nelson also remains sidelined.

“They have started to some activities and have been outside but they are not ready yet to contribute,” said Arteta.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford

12:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Due to the game taking place during the Saturday 3pm blackout on English football, it will not be broadcast live in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis.

Good afternoon!

12:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Brentford!

The Gunners are looking to get back to winning ways after recent defeats to Manchester City and Everton, while Brentford are unbeaten in the Premier League since the World Cup. A real test for Mikel Arteta’s side this afternoon.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium. Stay tuned!