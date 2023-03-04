Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League live: Score and latest updates from 3pm kick-offs

arsenal bournemouth aston villa premier league live score goals - Getty Images

03:03 PM

GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!

Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth (Billing)

03:02 PM

1 min: Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth

They're under way at the Emirates - can Arsenal restore their five-point advantage?

03:01 PM

The two teams are out on the pitch at the Emirates

And they're about to get under way.

02:50 PM

Manchester City's 2-0 win over Newcastle...

...means that Arsenal go into today's match with a two-point lead at the top. For those whose mathematics isn't great that means a win today would restore the five-point advantage they enjoyed this morning.

Here's the match report from the Etihad Stadium.

READ: Manchester City and Phil Foden ruthlessly punish Newcastle's missed chances

Bernardo Silva scores the winner for City against fellow moneybags club Newcastle United - Getty Images

02:43 PM

The big 1960s and 1970s rivalry is renewed today

Yep, Chelsea play host to Leeds in a match that is perceived - by some depending on their persuasion - to be clash between 'flash cockney' and 'Yorkshire grit'.

Follow the action with my friend and yours, Rob Bagchi, from Stamford Bridge here.

An age-old rivalry to the point of hatred - Chelsea host Leeds today - Getty Images/Bob Thomas

02:33 PM

The team news from the other 3 o'clocks

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia, Matheus Luiz, Pedro Neto, Costa. Subs: Ait Nouri, Collins, Jimenez, Matheus Cunha, Gomes, Bentley, Joao Moutinho, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson, Dier, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin.

Harry Kane, Oliver Skipp, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Clement Lenglet all start having not been in the XI that lost to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

There are three changes to the Wolves XI that lost to Liverpool last week - Jonny, Pedro Neto and Diego Costa are the trio to come in.

Harry Kane - Getty Images

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Alex Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins. Subs: Traore, Chambers, Ashley Young, Duran, Olsen, Digne, Bailey, Sinisalo.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Eze, Zaha. Subs: Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada, Whitworth.

Wilfried Zaha returns to the Palce team after four games out with a hamstring injury - all four of those matches saw Patrick Vieira's side fail to win.

Wilfried Zaha is back for Palace today - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Brighton: Steele, Estupinan, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson. Subs: Sanchez, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma. Subs: Cresswell, Zouma, Scamacca, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Hegyi, Anang.

Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings replace Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio from the XI that lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Danny Ings - Getty Images/Rob Newell

02:18 PM

A full list of the 3 o'clock kick-offs

And, for once (it seems), there are a fair few of them.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Leeds

Wolves vs Tottenham

02:15 PM

Here's a great stat...

#Arsenal have named a starting XI without a single player to have made a competitive appearance under Arsene Wenger for the first time since 22nd January 1986 vs Aston Villa in the League Cup. — Harvey Downes (@HarveyDownes92) March 4, 2023

02:14 PM

Here are those teams in old-fashioned black and white

ARSENAL XI TO FACE BOURNEMOUTH: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Vieira; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, Tierney, White, Smith Rowe, Kiwor, Holding, Jorginho, Nelson, Xhaka

As expected Thomas Partey returns to the starting XI for the first time in three weeks, having impressed as a half-time replacement against Everton on Wednesday. The midfielder replaces Jorginho, who had been suffering from illness during the 4-0 victory but is fit enough for the bench today. Eddie Nketiah won't play any part in today's match having picked up a knock in the 4-0 win.

Thomas Partey during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium - Getty Images/Stephanie Meek

BOURNEMOUTH XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Semenyo; Solanke

Subs: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Cook, Christie, Stacey, Moore, Anthony, Pollock

Gary O'Neil has made two changes to the side that lost 4-1 against Man City last time out - Jefferson Lerma and Hamed Traore drop out, with Joe Rothwell and Antoine Semenyo coming in.

02:07 PM

Here be Bournemouth

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Semenyo and Rothwell start

🔺 Lerma and Traorè out

🔺 Cook back on bench



Our line up for #ARSBOU 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hi5pkEaRSX — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 4, 2023

02:07 PM

Here's the Arsenal XI

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

🔙 Partey returns

🪄 Vieira in midfield



Three changes from Wednesday - Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/gWkof6IKYb — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2023

01:38 PM

Time for Arsenal fans to be optimistic?

I am not sure if it's just me and the Arsenal fans I hang out with but I do struggle to find an optimistic Gooooooner, one who when asked: 'Are you going to win the title this year?' struggles to respond: 'Yes'.

Such is the strength in depth of Manchester City and trophy-winning know how of the club's players and manager, that is perhaps understandable. But having weathered their early February storm - when they lost to Everton, drew to Brentford and then lost to their title rivals City - so impressively perhaps now is the time for Arsenal fans to really believe they can grab glory come May.

Since that run of one point in three - that prompted more than a few 'that's our title challenge over then' comments - Mikel Arteta's side have won three on the bounce, two away from home. And Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Everton, when the side was far from it's fluent best in a tense first half, illustrated that they are more than able to play their way into form when required.

Today's match - at home to Bournemouth - offers Arsenal a great chance to extend their winning run. The south-coast side will go to the Emirates and be far from pushovers, but there's a huge sense that if the hosts can keep a cleansheet then the three points will be theirs. Added to that is Gary O'Neil's pledge that the visitors won't go to north London looking to scrape a point, as many a relegation-threatened side might.

"It's the toughest test you can face," the Bournemouth manager said. "Their aggression and intensity make them a very good side and it's no surprise they are where are they are. Mikel [Arteta] has done a very good job.

"But we go there not just to take part and will be set up in a way that gives us the best opportunity to take something."

Another win for Arsenal today and perhaps - it now being the vital month of March - some optimism will start to enter the veins of their fans?

Stay here for all the action and team news from the Emirates and all the goal news from the 3 o'clock kick offs.