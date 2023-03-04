Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League live: Score and updates – plus latest from all 3pm kick-offs

Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League live: Score and latest updates from 3pm kick-offs - Reuters/David Klein

04:28 PM

GOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!

Arsenal 2-2 Bournemouth (White)

What a game at the Emirates - it's now all square. It's come via the sub - Nelson on for Smith Rowe (a sub on for a sub, I think Smith Rowe is injured) - who crosses, White is the first to react and his right-footed shot goes over the line for a vital equaliser.

04:26 PM

Sam Dean at the Emirates

This is an extraordinary game of football. Arsenal have had so much of the ball (87 per cent of it in the first half) but they've been undone by a brilliant kick-off routine and a simple set piece.

04:26 PM

62 mins: Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth

Perhaps the biggest cheer of the afternoon is when Neto is shown a yellow card for time wasting.

At the other end Neto's opposite number Ramsdale saves brilliantly with his feet from Solanke.

04:21 PM

GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!

Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth (Partey)

The hosts have halved the deficit and doubled the noise at the Emirates as, from a corner, Bournemouth fail to clear their lines. Smith Rowe puts the ball back into the danger area where Partey lashes home the ball at the back post.

04:21 PM

Senesi shocks the hosts

Senesi heads Bournemouth two ahead at a stunned Emirates - Reuters/John Sibley

Senesi is overjoyed having put the visitors 2-0 up - Getty Images

04:20 PM

59 mins: Arsenal 0-2 Bournemouth

The visitors have had just 15 per cent possession but, as if to give 'stats are for prats' types more ammo, who cares? The only stat that matters is the one that has relegation-threatened Bournemouth two up at the title challengers.

04:16 PM

GOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

Arsenal 0-2 Bournemouth (Senesi)

It's Bournemouth's first corner of the match and Rothwell delivers a peach of a set-piece that Senesi heads in at the near post.

04:13 PM

51 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

It's Martinelli up against Zemura on the right, he cuts inside and goes for goal. It's the wrong decision as Odegaard is free on the edge of the area and another half-chance goes.

04:12 PM

GOAL AT BRIGHTON

It's gone to the hosts at Veltman puts Brighton two goals to the good against West Ham.

Brighton 2-0 West Ham

04:11 PM

50 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Yet more of the same from Arsenal. They are probing away, trying their luck but are not creating too many clear-cut chances. This time an Odegaard shot from outside the box is well saved.

Story continues

04:09 PM

48 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Early corner for the hosts - can they create something from this? The initial delivery is cleared by Solanke before Arsenal win another corner, their 11th. But this time Arsenal cannot threaten the Bournemouth goal as the ball rolls meekly into the arms of a grateful Neto.

04:07 PM

47 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

The longer this half goes on the more desperate times may call for desperate measures - we're not at that point just yet, but an early goal for the hosts will calm those Arsenal nerves.

04:05 PM

45 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

They're back under way at the Emirates - Ben White is on for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Bournemouth have never kept a clean sheet against Arsenal - if they can manage it this 45 minutes then they will earn a shock three points.

04:00 PM

Arsenal vs Bournemouth half-time stats

POSSESSION: Arsenal 87-13 Bournemouth

SHOTS: Arsenal 14-2 Bournemouth

SHOTS ON TARGET: Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth

CORNER: Arsenal 9-0 Bournemouth

03:52 PM

The half-time scores

Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace

Brighton 1-0 West Ham

Chelsea 0-0 Leeds

Wolves 0-0 Tottenham

03:51 PM

HALF TIME: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

The last chance of the half falls to Martinelli, whose shot hits the side netting. And that's the end of an extraordinary for 45 minutes that saw the relegation-threatened visitors take the lead after just nine seconds - the second fastest goal in Premier League history. Arsenal have dominated possession (87 per cent) but credit where it is due, Bournemouth have done brilliantly with the 13 per cent they've had and are worth the shock half-time lead.

03:45 PM

45 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Arsenal have had 87 per cent possession but Bournemouth haven't half used the 13 per cent they've enjoyed well.

03:44 PM

44 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Once again from nothing, Bournemouth had a half chance to add to their shock lead. Solanke is away but his cross doesn't find its intended target.

03:40 PM

41 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Good work from Arsenal as Saka gets the ball to Smith-Rowe and Mepham gets in a great challenge. This is brilliant defending from the visitors who have been well worth their lead. Can they keep this up for the entire match though?

03:39 PM

40 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Corner for Arsenal can they create something from this? No, they cannot, as the ball comes to Saka and once again Zemura does well.

03:38 PM

37 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth, as you would expect, are taking their time on set pieces. Neto is very fastidious over a goal kick and the Arsenal fans let him know what they think.

03:36 PM

34 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Saka looked dangerous for the hosts the first 10 minutes or so but since then Bournemouth have got to grips with the Arsenal danger man. Zemura has got tighter and things, for now, are looking good. Saka, however, is a player that will keep going and going.

03:34 PM

Rapid

9.11 - Phillip Billing's goal for Bournemouth against Arsenal was scored in 9 seconds, 11 milliseconds - the second-fastest goal scored in @premierleague history, after Shane Long for Southampton v Watford in April 2019 (7:69). Blocks. pic.twitter.com/ha22xb7Qev — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2023

03:28 PM

GOAL AT VILLA PARK!

Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace (Joachim Andersen OG)

It's every defender's nightmare, the ball whipped in low while you're facing your own goal and forced to make an intervention. Ollie Watkins was lurking with intent and Andersen could only turn the ball into the back of his own net.

03:27 PM

22 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Early change for the hosts - Trossard is injured and has to come off. Smith-Rowe, no stranger to injuries himself, comes on. We're about to learn a lot about Arsenal here. They are down, already have had to reshuffle their pack, and Bournemouth are looking dangerous on the break.

03:25 PM

19 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

The danger at the Emirates is that while looking for the equaliser the hosts are caught out on the break. And that very nearly happens here as Bournmouth have a three vs one. Dango Ouattara is in on goal but Aaron Ramsdale rescues his side with a good save.

03:21 PM

GOAL AT BRIGHTON!

Brighton 1-0 West Ham (Alexis Mac Allister)

The Argentine international has put the hosts up from the spot after Kaoru Mitoma was barges over by Bowen.

03:14 PM

10 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

The hosts have responded well and Bournemouth are on the backfoot and defending deep, but, as Sam Dean says, they have a lead to defend. On Wednesday Everton frustrated Arteta's side in what was a staring match until the hosts got the opening goal and it was no looking back from there. Arsenal, you suspect, will need to be similarly patient this afternoon.

03:12 PM

Sam Dean at the Emirates

It's an incredible goal from Bournemouth to start this game. Straight from kick-off. It must have been pre-planned. Arsenal have responded well immediately, having three shots on Neto's goal already. This could be a long afternoon for the visitors but at least they have something to defend now

03:11 PM

Zaha returns, Zaha scores! No, he doesn't...

Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace

The returning talisman has put Crystal Palace 1-0 up at Aston Villa. It was the visitors' first attack of the game and saw Zaha round Martinez to slot home. BUT, wait...Var is rearing its head - tick, tock; tick, tock - and it's disallowed. Zaha was offside, just, when Ezi played him in.

03:08 PM

3 mins: Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth

Arsenal were caught napping at the start but have since woken from their slumber. Odegaard tests Neto with a left-foot shot from the edge of the area that the Bournemouth keeper saves well.

03:03 PM

GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!

Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth (Billing)

What a start for the visitors!! Straight from the kick-off the south-coast club go down the right before the ball is crossed in and Billing slots home at the back post. That was - unofficially - scored after just nine seconds.

03:02 PM

1 min: Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth

They're under way at the Emirates - can Arsenal restore their five-point advantage?

03:01 PM

The two teams are out on the pitch at the Emirates

And they're about to get under way.

02:50 PM

Manchester City's 2-0 win over Newcastle...

...means that Arsenal go into today's match with a two-point lead at the top. For those whose mathematics isn't great that means a win today would restore the five-point advantage they enjoyed this morning.

Here's the match report from the Etihad Stadium.

READ: Manchester City and Phil Foden ruthlessly punish Newcastle's missed chances

Bernardo Silva scores the winner for City against fellow moneybags club Newcastle United - Getty Images

02:43 PM

The big 1960s and 1970s rivalry is renewed today

Yep, Chelsea play host to Leeds in a match that is perceived - by some depending on their persuasion - to be clash between 'flash cockney' and 'Yorkshire grit'.

Follow the action with my friend and yours, Rob Bagchi, from Stamford Bridge here.

An age-old rivalry to the point of hatred - Chelsea host Leeds today - Getty Images/Bob Thomas

02:33 PM

The team news from the other 3 o'clocks

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia, Matheus Luiz, Pedro Neto, Costa. Subs: Ait Nouri, Collins, Jimenez, Matheus Cunha, Gomes, Bentley, Joao Moutinho, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson, Dier, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin.

Harry Kane, Oliver Skipp, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Clement Lenglet all start having not been in the XI that lost to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

There are three changes to the Wolves XI that lost to Liverpool last week - Jonny, Pedro Neto and Diego Costa are the trio to come in.

Harry Kane - Getty Images

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Alex Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins. Subs: Traore, Chambers, Ashley Young, Duran, Olsen, Digne, Bailey, Sinisalo.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Eze, Zaha. Subs: Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada, Whitworth.

Wilfried Zaha returns to the Palce team after four games out with a hamstring injury - all four of those matches saw Patrick Vieira's side fail to win.

Wilfried Zaha is back for Palace today - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Brighton: Steele, Estupinan, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson. Subs: Sanchez, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma. Subs: Cresswell, Zouma, Scamacca, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Hegyi, Anang.

Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings replace Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio from the XI that lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Danny Ings - Getty Images/Rob Newell

02:18 PM

A full list of the 3 o'clock kick-offs

And, for once (it seems), there are a fair few of them.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Leeds

Wolves vs Tottenham

02:15 PM

Here's a great stat...

#Arsenal have named a starting XI without a single player to have made a competitive appearance under Arsene Wenger for the first time since 22nd January 1986 vs Aston Villa in the League Cup. — Harvey Downes (@HarveyDownes92) March 4, 2023

02:14 PM

Here are those teams in old-fashioned black and white

ARSENAL XI TO FACE BOURNEMOUTH: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Vieira; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, Tierney, White, Smith Rowe, Kiwor, Holding, Jorginho, Nelson, Xhaka

As expected Thomas Partey returns to the starting XI for the first time in three weeks, having impressed as a half-time replacement against Everton on Wednesday. The midfielder replaces Jorginho, who had been suffering from illness during the 4-0 victory but is fit enough for the bench today. Eddie Nketiah won't play any part in today's match having picked up a knock in the 4-0 win.

Thomas Partey during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium - Getty Images/Stephanie Meek

BOURNEMOUTH XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Semenyo; Solanke

Subs: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Cook, Christie, Stacey, Moore, Anthony, Pollock

Gary O'Neil has made two changes to the side that lost 4-1 against Man City last time out - Jefferson Lerma and Hamed Traore drop out, with Joe Rothwell and Antoine Semenyo coming in.

02:07 PM

Here be Bournemouth

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Semenyo and Rothwell start

🔺 Lerma and Traorè out

🔺 Cook back on bench



Our line up for #ARSBOU 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hi5pkEaRSX — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 4, 2023

02:07 PM

Here's the Arsenal XI

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

🔙 Partey returns

🪄 Vieira in midfield



Three changes from Wednesday - Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/gWkof6IKYb — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2023

01:38 PM

Time for Arsenal fans to be optimistic?

I am not sure if it's just me and the Arsenal fans I hang out with but I do struggle to find an optimistic Gooooooner, one who when asked: 'Are you going to win the title this year?' struggles to respond: 'Yes'.

Such is the strength in depth of Manchester City and trophy-winning know how of the club's players and manager, that is perhaps understandable. But having weathered their early February storm - when they lost to Everton, drew to Brentford and then lost to their title rivals City - so impressively perhaps now is the time for Arsenal fans to really believe they can grab glory come May.

Since that run of one point in three - that prompted more than a few 'that's our title challenge over then' comments - Mikel Arteta's side have won three on the bounce, two away from home. And Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Everton, when the side was far from it's fluent best in a tense first half, illustrated that they are more than able to play their way into form when required.

Today's match - at home to Bournemouth - offers Arsenal a great chance to extend their winning run. The south-coast side will go to the Emirates and be far from pushovers, but there's a huge sense that if the hosts can keep a cleansheet then the three points will be theirs. Added to that is Gary O'Neil's pledge that the visitors won't go to north London looking to scrape a point, as many a relegation-threatened side might.

"It's the toughest test you can face," the Bournemouth manager said. "Their aggression and intensity make them a very good side and it's no surprise they are where are they are. Mikel [Arteta] has done a very good job.

"But we go there not just to take part and will be set up in a way that gives us the best opportunity to take something."

Another win for Arsenal today and perhaps - it now being the vital month of March - some optimism will start to enter the veins of their fans?

Stay here for all the action and team news from the Emirates and all the goal news from the 3 o'clock kick offs.