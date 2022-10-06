Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, Europa League live: Score and latest updates

Arsenal's Marquinhos in action with Bodo/Glimt's Brice Wembangomo - arsenal vs bodo/glimt live score europa league latest updates - REUTERS/David Klein

08:18 PM

15 mins: Arsenal 0 Bodo/Glimt 0

Xhaka is picked out in the inside left-channel, a good run that. He enjoys getting ahead of the forwards like that. He puts a ball in, but it's not a very good one and it's out for a Bodo/Glimt throw on the other side.

08:14 PM

08:13 PM

Bodo/Glimt fans out in force tonight

08:12 PM

10 mins: Arsenal 0 Bodo/Glimt 0

Tierney picks the ball up on the left and pulls it back across the box, aiming for Nketiah. but it clips off a Bodo/Glimt player, comes to Vieira who takes a touch to flick it up for himself and on his second touch fires towards goal... but it's just over the crossbar. Strongest attack so far.

08:09 PM

5 mins: Arsenal 0 Bodo/Glimt 0

Vieira has gone down after an ankle clash. After a brief medical pause he's back on his feet. He'll run that one off.

08:08 PM

5 mins: Arsenal 0 Bodo/Glimt 0

It doesn't look like Bodo/Glimt are going to sit back though. They're pressing high too. It should be quite an entertaining game if it stays like this.

08:06 PM

4 mins: Arsenal 0 Bodo/Glimt 0

Nketiah tries to curl one in from outside the box on the left-hand side. Just wide.

08:05 PM

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Bodo/Glimt 0

Arsenal have started with a high press, Nketiah charging down the keeper Khaikin and forcing him to square the ball, Sampsted then pressed in by Marquinhos. Arsenal win the ball back well, Tierney getting a cross into the box.

08:01 PM

Kick off!

Arsenal get us under way. It's the first competitive meeting between these two sides.

Germany's Harm Osmers officiates this evening.

07:58 PM

The players are out, a reminder of the teams tonight

Arsenal: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Alencar, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Saliba, Cedric, Nelson, Hein, Cirjan, Smith.

Bodo/Glimt: Haikin, Wembangomo, Lode, Moe, Sampsted, Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes, Mugisha, Espejord, Pellegrino.

Subs: Lund, Sery Larsen, Hoibraten, Amundsen, Gronbaek, Solbakken, Morten Konradsen, Hagen, Sorli, Zugelj, Salvesen.

07:57 PM

Bodo/Glimt have brought a good crowd to north London tonight

07:53 PM

Warm ups

07:51 PM

Good to see the Bodo/Glimt players have made it...

Their bus got stuck in north London earlier... the players walked the rest of the way

Bussen satt seg fast i de trange bakgatene og vi tar beina fatt de siste hundre meterne 🚶 pic.twitter.com/fbV2Re9gb8 — FK Bodø/Glimt (@Glimt) October 6, 2022

07:35 PM

Sam Dean is our man at the Emirates

Another start for Gabriel Martinelli tonight. He's going to need a rest at one point. He has started every Arsenal game this season, and has only been subbed twice. He has played all but 27 minutes of the entire campaign so far.

07:26 PM

Mikel Arteta has forged a new Granit Xhaka

The outpouring of love for Xhaka is evidence that his relationship with the supporters has been repaired after the ugly fallout that cost him the captaincy — and almost caused him to leave the club — in 2019. In itself, that is testament to Xhaka’s own determination and resilience. More than that, though, it is a reflection of the quality of his football this season. The main reason the fans have fallen for Xhaka again is because he is playing so well, in a team that is thriving. After all, it is easier to forget about the past when the present is so thrilling and the future feels so exciting.

Read Sam Dean's investigation of the Swiss midfielder's blossoming under his manager here.

07:17 PM

As it stands in Group A

Arsenal sit third, behind Bodo/Glimt but the table tells a misleading story: following the cancellation of Arsenal's tie against PSV, they've only played one of their Europa League fixtures.

Spare a thought for FC Zurich: they sit bottom on zero points, and are 75 minutes through a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of PSV.

07:13 PM

With an hour to go until kick-off

Energy levels are high amongst Bodo/Glimt's travelling supporters.

07:09 PM

Bodo/Glimt's starting XI

Nikita Haikin (GK), Brice Wembangomo, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampsted, Hugo Vetlesen, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes (c), Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Runar Espejord, Amahi Pellegrino

Substitutes: Faye Lund, Sery Larsen, Hoibraten, Amundsen, Gronbaek, Konradsen, Hagen, Sorli, Zugel, Salvesen

07:06 PM

How Arsenal line up this evening

Matt Turner (GK), Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kiernan Tierney, Fabio Vieira, Albert Lokonga, Granit Xhaka (c), Marquinkos, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Substitutes: Ramsdal, Hein, Soares, White, Saliba, Nelson, Cirjan, Saka, Smith, Partey Odegaard, Jesus

No change to the starting XI they fielded against FC Zurich last month.

05:08 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Arsenal's Europa League Group A clash with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates.

Bodo/Glimt currently top the group with four points having beaten Zurich and picked up a point against PSV. Arsenal, however, have played one game less and will go top if they win this evening.

The Norwegian side are second in the Eliteserien, 15 points off rivals Molde who look like they will win the league with just six games remaining.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are top of the Premier League, with 21 points after eight games. Arteta has revealed that the club are looking to nail their young stars down to long-term deals, working closely with technical director Edu.

He said: "Obviously Edu is on top of it and all the board and we will try to do things in the right way, being fair and trying to plan the best possible way and reward the players that in our opinion have a big future for the club.

"At the moment we have something to announce, we will do that.

"We will try to do the same thing and make sure that the club is always protected, that the club is always in a good position to move forward and the players are happy to be at the club."

William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all have two years left on their current contracts, but Arsenal are looking to tie down the trio.

Bodo/Glimt shouldn't be underestimated this evening. They beat Serie A side AS Roma twice in four matches in the Europa Conference League last season, including a 6-1 thumping, and they knocked out Celtic and AZ Alkmaar.

Arteta said on Wednesday: "We've done our homework. Obviously, we have made the players aware of the team that we are facing tomorrow, the history and what they've done in the last few years."