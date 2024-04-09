Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Harry Kane starts

Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals this evening. The Gunners have reached this stage of Europe’s top flight competition for the first time since the 2009/10 season and are hoping to advance into the final four.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who are vying for the Premier League title as well, face a tough task against the German team who’s best chance of winning silverware this year is in this tournament. Bayern Munich are 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga but have performed admirably in Europe. They swept through the group stages undefeated before eliminating Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the last-16 and with former Tottenham star Harry Kane leading the line they’ll want to take control of this tie with an away win at the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal will be confident. They are the current Premier League leaders, performed solidly during the groups, and came through a penalty shootout against Porto in the previous round. Arteta’s men have scored 17 goals already in this campaign and have triumphed in all four of their home matches. Can they do so again tonight?

Follow all the action below

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE

Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, with kick off at 8pm

Harry Kane returns to London for the first time since moving from Spurs to Bayern

The Gunners have lost their last three matches against Bayern with all three games ending 5-1

Champions League ties set to go ahead with Uefa ‘aware of alleged terrorist threats’

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Bayern XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Arsenal FC - FC Bayern München

Why Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

19:37

A quick reminder of why the Emirates will seem particularly full of home fans this evening.

Bayern Munich will not be allowed away fans at the Emirates when they take on Arsenal tonight, after Bayern supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-0 win over Lazio in the last-16. This triggered a one-match ban.

Why Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

Is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

19:30

With 30 minutes until kick-off, a final reminder of how you can watch tonight’s game.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm BST, and it will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on TV? How to watch Champions League fixture

Arsenal ready to rewrite history and end Bayern Munich’s decade-long dynasty

19:20

Mikel Arteta is so meticulous in preparations that when it comes to huge games like this, he knows he doesn’t have to say much. All of the work has been done on the training ground, the Arsenal players having been drilled to target Bayern Munich’s soft centre. Arteta certainly knows what not to say. He won’t be mentioning the 10-2 aggregate defeat from the last time the two teams met, rightly describing it as “history” when inevitably asked on the eve of the game.

It just isn’t relevant to his current Arsenal players, since none were involved. It’s barely relevant to the current Bayern squad, since only five were involved.

That quintet, led by Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, now have far bigger concerns and there is an acute awareness that this iteration of Arsenal could do similar to them. Thomas Tuchel has been fixating on the gaps in his squad, which he feels are a consequence of longer-term squad-building issues.

That points to the one way the 10-2 is relevant in framing this game. It displays how empires rise and fall in football, and could neatly bookend what happened in 2017.

With around half an hour until kick-off, read Miguel Delaney’s preview of tonight’s game, as Arsenal look to put one foot in the Champions league semi-finals.

Arsenal ready to rewrite history and end Bayern Munich’s decade-long dynasty

19:15

The stars are out tonight 🌟 pic.twitter.com/rrbzk8okUF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2024

Team news

19:06

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes to the Bayern side that lost 3-2 to newly promoted Heidenheim at the weekend.

Manuel Neuer comes in for Sven Ulreich in goal, while both centre-backs are changed – Eric Dier and Matthijs De Ligt are in for Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano.

On the right wing, Leroy Sane replaces Thomas Muller.

BAYERN SUBS: Upamecano, Kim, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Peretz, Guerreiro, Muller, Ulreich, Tel, Mazraoui, Pavlovic.

Team news

19:02

So it’s two changes for Arsenal from the weekend’s win against Brighton.

Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel Martinelli come in for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

The midfield of Rice, Jorginho and Odegaard stays the same, while Kai Havertz starts against a team that reportedly wanted to sign him in the summer.

ARSENAL SUBS: Ramsdale, Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Hein, Zinchenko.

Team news

18:56

The teams are in!

ARSENAL XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

BAYERN XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Prediction

18:50

With the crowd behind them and their form in the league, it is hard to look beyond Arsenal, but Bayern only have the Champions League to play for after dropping out of the title race.

Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich.

Bayern’s road to the quarter-final

18:30

Bayern had a similarly straightforward start to their Champions League campaign, easily progressing through their group before a small slip-up in their first round of 16 game and then a turnaround in the home tie to ensure qualification.

The Bavarian side came top of a group that included Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray, winning all but one of their games.

In the round of 16 the Germans faced a potentially difficult tie against a spirited Lazio side, with the first game in Rome ending 1-0 to the Italians. But Bayern turned it around in the home leg, winning 3-0 thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and another from Bayern veteran Thomas Muller.

Bayern’s Champions League results this season:

Bayern 4-3 Manchester United

Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern

Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern

Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray

Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern

Lazio 1-0 Bayern

Bayern 3-0 Lazio

Arsenal’s route to the quarter-final

18:20

The home side have had a fairly straightforward route to this stage of the competition, though they did require a penalty shootout to advance from their round of 16 tie against Portuguese side FC Porto. The Gunners won 4-2 on penalties, having come back from being 1-0 down in the first leg.

In the group stages, Arsenal were paired against Sevilla, Dutch champions-elect PSV Eindhoven and French side RC Lens.

The Gunners won four, drew one and lost one of their group games, the sole loss coming against Lens.

Mikel Arteta’s side won all three of their home games, including a 6-0 drubbing of Lens, a comfortable 2-0 win over Sevilla and a 4-0 win against fellow round of 16 side PSV.

Arsenal’s Champions League results this season:

Arsenal 4-0 PSV

RC Lens 2-1 Arsenal

Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

Arsenal 6-0 RC Lens

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

FC Porto 1-0 Arsenal

Arsenal 1-0 FC Porto (4-2 on penalties)

Early team news

18:10

There’s more team news from tonight’ visitors, who welcome back a handful of players after a disappointing loss to Bundesliga newcomers Hedeinheim at the weekend.

Manuel Neuer is expected to be fit for the match despite missing the last two games with a torn adductor muscle sustained while on international duty.

Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Noussair Mazraoui all missed Bayern’s defeat at the weekend, but trained ahead of the Champions League clash and could be in contention.

Early team news

18:00

The line-ups should be released in around one hour, but before that a re-cap of the early team news.

Arsenal have no new injury concerns, and although summer signing Jurrien Timber was training on grass earlier in the week, it is unlikely he will feature having been out since August. For Mikel Arteta, the only ‘worry’ is about which starting eleven is the best to take on Bayern.

Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

17:45

Ahead of tonight’s tie, football betting sites have the Gunners down as the favourites, but Bayern can never be written off in this competition.

Arsenal are currently ranked at 15/2 to win the game, with a draw priced at 10/3. A win for the away side is offered at 21/5.

In addition, Arsenal are the second-favourites to win the Champions League this season, priced at 11/2. Only Manchester City are considered a stronger side by gambling sites, with the odds of the Cityzens retaining the trophy given as 15/8.

Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

17:30

A reminder of how you can watch tonight’s Champions League tie.

The Gunners will be in the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years, and their run in 2010 was ended by Tuesday’s opponents, who secured a 10-2 win on aggregate, including a 5-1 win at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8 pm BST, and the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on TV? How to watch Champions League fixture

Follow Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE

17:15

A reminder that The Independent is also covering tonight’s other huge Champions League tie, with the first leg of Real Madrid vs Manchester City taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

You can follow all the build-up to that game below!

Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Latest Champions League team news and line-ups

Champions League ties set to go ahead with Uefa ‘aware of alleged terrorist threats’

17:10

This week’s Champions League matches are set to take place as planned, with governing body Uefa issuing a statement on Tuesday to insist they are “aware” of threats allegedly being made in the build-up to the four fixtures regarding potential terrorist action.

Images circulating online had suggested that all four stadiums would be targeted across the two nights, with their origins unconfirmed but linked to the established terrorist organisation Isis.

“Uefa is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s Uefa Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” a statement from Uefa read after being contacted by The Independent. “All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

UCL ties to go ahead with Uefa ‘aware of alleged terrorist threats’ from Isis

Thomas Tuchel: Bayern Munich want to cause Arsenal pain in Champions League tie

17:00

Thomas Tuchel has warned Arsenal that Bayern Munich “want to cause them pain” in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Bayern boss, who managed Chelsea between 2021 and 2022, returns to London to face the Premier League leaders on Tuesday.

Tuchel’s side trail Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen by 16 points after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Heidenheim.

“Arsenal are currently the best team in the Premier League and that is deserved, all the data shows that,” Tuchel told a press conference on Monday.

“They are in great form and have been at the highest level for the last two seasons so it’s a massive test for us.

“We know about our own strengths and how we want to cause them pain. We know the Champions League is a competition where we have more experience over the last few years. We want to use it to our advantage.”

Thomas Tuchel: Bayern Munich want to cause Arsenal pain in Champions League tie

Serge Gnabry reveals Mikel Arteta advice ahead of Arsenal return

16:45

Another player returning to an old stomping ground is Bayern winger Serge Gnabry, who made a handful of appearances for the Gunners before returning to his home country, first with Werder Bremen and then with the Bavarian giants.

Gnabry played alongside current Gunners boss Arteta under Arsene Wenger after joining the north London club in 2012 at the age of 16.

And the German winger is relishing a reunion with mentor Mikel Arteta, having backed his former club to be one of European football’s leading sides for the foreseeable future.

“He’s now fully absorbed in his role as coach and thinks very strategically,” Gnabry said of Arteta, speaking to Bayern’s website.

“In my time, he was already an experienced player. He was the captain, a leader who spoke to everyone and communicated a lot.

“He was very helpful to us as young players back then. He built us up, always gave us good tips, always tried to guide us so that we stayed focused and gave everything.”

Serge Gnabry reveals Mikel Arteta advice ahead of Arsenal return with Bayern Munich

Odegaard says Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane

16:25

Much has been made of Harry Kane’s return to North London to face the team who were once his greatest rivals.

The 30-year-old has scored 38 goals in all competitions since swapping Spurs for Bavaria last summer and poses a serious threat to the Gunners’ aspirations of progressing in Europe.

Of course, Kane is Tottenham’s all-time record scorer, netting 280 goals in 435 appearances, including 14 in 19 outings against Arsenal.

But Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has stated that his side “should respect” Kane without fearing him.

“I don’t think we should fear anyone and we should focus on ourselves and the quality we have in our team,” said the Norwegian.

Martin Odegaard: Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane

Arsenal’s route to Champions League Final

16:05

Though tonight’s game will be firmly on the minds of Arsenal players and fans alike, some will undoubtedly be dreaming of the next rounds and even a potential final in their home city.

And last month’s draw shows us the Gunners’ exact route to the final should they get past Bayern Munich over the two legs.

Bayern will host Mikel Arteta’s team in the second-leg at the Allianz Arena on 17 April, and if that goes to plan, Arsenal could be in for a crunch tie against Premier league title rivals Manchester City, or a potentially enthralling counter with 14-time champions Real Madrid.

Here’s all the info needed for Arsenal’s Champions League journey.

Arsenal’s route to Champions League Final after quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich fans banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

15:46

Bayern Munich will not be allowed away fans at the Emirates when they take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

It comes after Bayern supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-0 win over Lazio in the last-16, which triggered a one-match ban.

Bayern had been fined 40,000 euros and hit with a suspended ban on away supporters after fans set off fireworks during their win at Copenhagen in the group stages in December.

Bayern accepted the punishment and confirmed they would not appeal against Uefa’s decision, describing the ban on away supporters as a “big blow”.

The reason Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

Arsenal ready to rewrite history and end Bayern Munich’s decade-long dynasty

15:26

Mikel Arteta is so meticulous in preparations that when it comes to huge games like this, he knows he doesn’t have to say much. All of the work has been done on the training ground, the Arsenal players having been drilled to target Bayern Munich’s soft centre. Arteta certainly knows what not to say. He won’t be mentioning the 10-2 aggregate defeat from the last time the two teams met, rightly describing it as “history” when inevitably asked on the eve of the game.

It just isn’t relevant to his current Arsenal players, since none were involved. It’s barely relevant to the current Bayern squad, since only five were involved.

That quintet, led by Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, now have far bigger concerns and there is an acute awareness that this iteration of Arsenal could do similar to them. Thomas Tuchel has been fixating on the gaps in his squad, which he feels are a consequence of longer-term squad-building issues.

That points to the one way the 10-2 is relevant in framing this game. It displays how empires rise and fall in football, and could neatly bookend what happened in 2017.

That humiliation was the final sign that the Arsene Wenger era was over, and this quarter-final might just fully end this Bayern Munich dynasty.

Arsenal ready to rewrite history and end Bayern Munich’s decade-long dynasty

Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

15:06

Arsenal and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head in the last eight of the Champions League on Tuesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Mikel Arteta’s men will put their Premier League title tilt on hold after going top of the table at the weekend.

Arsenal have not reached the semi-finals of this tournament since 2009, while Bayern will be looking to avoid a quarter-final elimination for the fourth successive season.

Football betting sites have the Gunners down as the favourites, but Bayern can never be written off in this competition.

Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Arsenal vs Bayern predicted XIs

15:05

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

What is the Bayern team news?

15:04

For Bayern, Manuel Neuer is expected to be fit for the match despite missing the last two games with a torn adductor muscle sustained while on international duty.

Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Noussair Mazraoui all missed Bayern’s defeat at the weekend, but trained ahead of the Champions League clash and could be in contention.

What is the Arsenal team news?

15:02

Arsenal will only be without Jurrien Timber, who sustained a knee injury in August and has not taken to the field since, but Arteta will have a number of key decisions to make. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be pushing to retain their places in the starting line-up after being chosen for the 3-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Saka is fit to face Bayern (AP)

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

15:01

When is it?

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8 pm BST (9pm CEST) on Tuesday April 9 2024 at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon

