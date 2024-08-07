Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE!

The Gunners are back at the Emirates Stadium tonight for the first time this summer as they welcome Xabi Alonso’s double-winning German giants to north London in their penultimate friendly of pre-season. Mikel Arteta will know that his squad will likely have a tall order this evening to get back to winning ways after a 2-1 loss to Liverpool to close their USA tour that also included a win over Manchester United and draw with Bournemouth.

Leverkusen won the league and cup double last season in Germany, going unbeaten before losing the Europa League final to Atalanta, with former Gunners captain Granit Xhaka key to their success. Tonight is the first time he faces his former team since leaving last summer.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya are all involved after returning to training this week, though new Arsenal signing Riccardo Calafiori is still not ready for his debut. Follow Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen live below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen latest updates

GOAL! Trossard punishes defensive mix-up

GOAL! Zinchenko fires Arsenal ahead early

Arsenal team news: Calafiori not ready for debut

Bayer Leverkusen team news: Xhaka starts against former club

Score prediction: Arsenal to run out winners

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:33 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

A huge cheer from one corner of the Emirates and everyone turns to see why.

The sight of Bukayo Saka warming up is the answer.

The winger should get a few minutes in the second half, which will be his first moments of pre-season.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:32 , George Flood

30 mins: Havertz stays down in pain after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge, but he’s quickly back on his feet.

Warm applause for Saka as he goes to warm up down the touchline.

Gabriel with a huge sliding challenge to thwart Leverkusen after an initial mistake.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:29 , George Flood

27 mins: Leverkusen have had absolutely nothing at all going forward so far this evening.

Now Moroccan winger Amine Adli is sent clear, but he’s flagged offside.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:25 , George Flood

25 mins: Trossard is in the mood for Arsenal tonight, charging into acres of space before his low pea-roller of an effort is pushed behind by former Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:24 , George Flood

22 mins: A few bumps and bruises sustained early in this game, Gabriel cutting down former team-mate Xhaka and Odegaard also copping an accidental arm to the face from Tapsoba.

Vieira also took a knock from Hincapie a few minutes ago.

All fine to continue, though.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:23 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are repeatedly cutting Leverkusen open, especially down the right side of the German team's defence.

Xabi Alonso not happy - shaken his head a fair few times in these opening 20 minutes.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:22 , George Flood

20 mins: Leverkusen are looking really vulnerable at the back, carved open all too easily again as another Odegaard attempt is blocked behind for a corner.

There are plenty more goals in this for Arsenal if they want them.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:21 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

There were huge cheers among the home fans as Granit Xhaka's name was read out before kick-off.

The big screens had the message: "Welcome back Granit".

A lovely touch from Arsenal.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:20 , George Flood

17 mins: Really good movement and energy from Arsenal early on here, with Odegaard seeing an effort blocked inside the box.

Mikel Arteta’s side are really on it tonight.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:19

15 mins: Leverkusen look stunned after that quick-fire double and are seriously struggling to get a foothold in this game.

Not the sort of performance we are accustomed to seeing from them under Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:14

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

Wow, how about that for a few minutes from Arsenal!

Two lovely goals and Havertz was at the heart of them both.

The German looks sharp in that midfield role tonight.

(Getty Images)

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen | Leandro Trossard 9'

18:10 , George Flood

9 mins: Two in a minute for the rampant hosts!

Leverkusen are all over the place, punished trying to play out from the back as Trossard seizes possession.

The ball runs through Odegaard, Jesus and Havertz before ending up back at the feet of the Belgian, who shows great composure to evade a desperate last-ditch sliding challenge before simply rolling into the net from close range.

What a start from Arsenal!

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen | Oleksandr Zinchenko 8'

18:08

8 mins: The Gunners go ahead early!

Zinchenko starts and finishes the move, releasing Havertz down the left before sprinting into the box and dispatching a lovely low shot into the bottom corner after a fine leave by Odegaard.

Excellent goal.

Arsenal 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:07 , George Flood

6 mins: Arsenal are probing early on here, but it’s every inch a pre-season friendly so far.

Rather scrappy and frenetic with no chances.

Arsenal 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:06 , George Flood

A warm embrace between friends and former team-mates ahead of kick-off at the Emirates.

There was also a lovely reception from the crowd for ex-Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka on his return.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen

18:04 , George Flood

3 mins: A quiet start to this game, with possession for both sides but no early openings to speak of just yet.

Leverkusen try to release Ecuadorian left-back Piero Hincapie down that flank, but the long pass is overhit and sails behind for a David Raya goal kick.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

18:01 , George Flood

Referee Sam Barratt gets us underway in north London.

Will Arsenal make a winning return on home soil in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer?

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

17:58 , George Flood

The teams are out at the Emirates!

Arsenal in their familiar red and white home strips tonight, with Bayer Leverkusen donning their new black third shirts.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

17:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

A late addition to the Arsenal teamsheet - Jakub Kiwior is in fact on the bench tonight.

He had always been in the squad, but was just left off the original teamsheet.

Arteta's defensive options suddenly look a little better.

Final preparations

17:53 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Emirates, where there is a real sense of anticipation about seeing Arsenal in action on home soil for the first time this summer.

A very snazzy training kit on display by the Gunners too...

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal light on defenders with season start looming

17:45 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings offers his pre-match thoughts from the Emirates, including a bit of a shortage of defenders for Arsenal with the new Premier League season fast approaching...

🗣️ "Arsenal look a little short in defence."@sr_collings on tonight's team news from the Emirates, with Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber both absent along with the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu



LIVE: https://t.co/LTBLz4mxIe#ARSB04 pic.twitter.com/akAgnt4r4C — Standard Sport (@standardsport) August 7, 2024

Jakub Kiwior IS on Arsenal bench tonight

17:40

No Takehiro Tomiyasu or Kieran Tierney either tonight for Arsenal of course due to injury.

However, apparently Jakub Kiwior is with the squad and on the bench.

His omission from the teamsheet purely an error.

Chelsea did similar with Moises Caicedo against Real Madrid in Charlotte last night.

Granit Xhaka starts against former club Arsenal

17:30

Ex-skipper Granit Xhaka faces former club Arsenal tonight for the first time since leaving the club in a £21.4m deal last summer.

It looks like four changes from Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso to the side that drew 2-2 with Lens last time out.

Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong are all drafted into the starting XI.

Nathan Tella, Jeanuel Belocian, Robert Andrich and Victor Boniface drop to the bench.

No Alejandro Grimaldo, while young midfielder Matija Marsenic is injured.

(AFP via Getty Images)

No Calafiori for Arsenal but Rice and Saka on bench

17:21

So the headline team news for Arsenal is that Riccardo Calafiori is still not ready to make his debut for the club.

He is absent from tonight’s matchday squad entirely, along with Jurrien Timber.

David Raya and William Saliba come straight in to start, while Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale are all on the bench after returning to training this week.

Karl Hein - who is set to join Real Valladolid on loan after the LaLiga side hijacked Charlton’s deal for the Estonian goalkeeper - drops out along with Jakub Kiwior, who isn’t in the squad either.

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson also make way from the side that started against Liverpool in Philadelphia, with Jorginho, Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard all coming in.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen lineup

17:09

Bayer Leverkusen XI: Kovar, Tapsoba, Tah, Kossounou, Hincapie, Xhaka, Garcia, Wirtz, Frimpong, Adli, Terrier

Subs: Hradecky, Lomb, Hofmann, Andrich, Arthur, Tella, Boniface, Hlozek, Puerta, Belocian

Arsenal lineup

17:05 , George Flood

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Havertz, Vieira, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Setford, Heaven, Lewis-Skelly, Nichols, Partey, Rice, Nelson, Nwaneri, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Will Riccardo Calafiori make Arsenal debut?

16:50 , George Flood

Official team news should be out very shortly, but here’s how Standard Sport predicted that Arsenal would shape up tonight for their first pre-season friendly of the summer on home soil.

Lyon also visit north London in the Emirates Cup on Sunday.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Timber, Gabriel; Calafiori; Jorginho, Odegaard, Nwaneri; Nelson, Havertz, Martinelli

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

16:41

Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings has arrived at the Emirates...

Back at the Emirates for the first time this season.



Arsenal facing Bayer Leverkusen in their penultimate pre-season friendly. pic.twitter.com/8eYsvWEnND — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) August 7, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen pre-season campaign so far

16:32 , George Flood

Leverkusen, meanwhile, began their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over third-tier Rot-Weiss Essen last week.

They then travelled to France over the weekend to face Will Still’s Lens, drawing 2-2 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis after goals from Martin Terrier and Florian Wirtz.

Xabi Alonso’s men are then back on home soil next week, taking on Real Betis at BayArena.

They then face Stuttgart in the German Super Cup at the BayArena on August 17.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal's pre-season campaign so far

16:13 , George Flood

So how has pre-season been shaping up for these two sides so far?

Arsenal began their summer campaign with a behind-closed-doors 2-0 win over third-tier Leyton Orient at London Colney, with Gabriel Jesus on the scoresheet along with the now departed Emile Smith Rowe.

They then jetted off for their latest pre-season tour of the USA, drawing 1-1 with Bournemouth in Carson with Fabio Vieira netting before Karl Hein’s heroics helped to win a penalty shootout.

They moved onto Los Angeles to face Manchester United, where they won 2-1 with Jesus scoring again along with compatriot Gabriel Martinelli, losing another penalty shootout.

A 2-1 loss to Liverpool followed in Philadelphia last week, with Kai Havertz’s goal in vain after efforts from Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Score prediction

15:55 , Alex Young

This will be a good test for both teams and Arsenal may have the edge with the home crowd behind them.

Either way, this should be provide plenty of entertainment, along with a new face and a possible familiar face of old.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

15:49 , Alex Young

Granit Xhaka is expected to be in the squad and could be named in the starting lineup.

Martin Terrier is the big £17million summer addition from Rennes, and he scored in the draw at Lens, which also saw fellow new faces Aleix Garcia and Jeanuel Belocian start. All three will likely feature tonight, along with the returning Alejandro Grimaldo.

Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios is out for four weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury at the start of the week.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

15:42 , Alex Young

Riccardo Calafiori is in line to make his debut for Arsenal tonight, having joined his new team-mates in training for the first time last week.

Calafiori was available to face Liverpool in the defeat Stateside, but Mikel Arteta kept his powder dry ahead of the squad's return to north London.

Jurrien Timber will not be involved tonight, with the club carefully managing his workload after last season’s injury problems, but Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya have all now returned to training after their involvement in the latter stages at Euro 2024.

Raya could come straight in to start, but it remains to be seen if Saka, Saliba and Rice are used immediately as well, with minutes off the bench potentially a more likely outcome.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus both looked sharp in the US, though one will likely drop out if Kai Havertz, who started in midfield against Liverpool, returns to leading the line as he did for much of last season.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Welcome

15:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the pre-season friendly between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are back on home soil and playing in front of their home fans for the first time this summer, and could hand summer signing Riccardo Calafiori a debut following his £42million arrival last week.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, should have former Gunner Granit Xhaka in their travelling party, marking the midfielder’s first return to the Emirates since last summer’s exit.

Kick-off is at 6pm. Stick with us.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

15:31 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Arsenal TV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club app and website.